oatawa

One easy rule that has very few exceptions: don't trust a tech company that tells you it's addressing a massive market when it's also barely growing. Such is the case with BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC), the e-commerce platform that is targeted toward mid-market enterprises. Amid macro-driven consumer softness, we all know that e-commerce growth has slowed down, as have the software platforms that power digital storefronts.

Against this backdrop, shares of BigCommerce have lost more than 10% year to date, and versus its pandemic-era IPO closer to $80, the company has shed more than 90% of its value. Despite the price decline, I believe there is little hope for a rebound.

Data by YCharts

Terrible results tilt toward the bear case

I last wrote a neutral opinion on BigCommerce in February, when the stock was trading just slightly under $8. Since then, the company has released terrible Q1 results that not only showed continued deceleration in revenue growth, but it expects further deceleration ahead. With much larger rival Shopify Inc. (SHOP) continuing to take market share against BigCommerce, I think this company's long-term longevity is now quite limited, and I'm downgrading the stock to a sell rating.

Here are all the core red flags to keep in mind for BigCommerce:

Growth has continued to decelerate without any signs of a rebound. With the exception of the most recent quarter, BigCommerce has seen revenue growth decelerate every quarter since the start of 2022. Yes, poor macro trends are partially to blame here: but it can also be argued that BigCommerce's non-transactional revenue and subscription ARR should have held up stronger.

With the exception of the most recent quarter, BigCommerce has seen revenue growth decelerate every quarter since the start of 2022. Yes, poor macro trends are partially to blame here: but it can also be argued that BigCommerce's non-transactional revenue and subscription ARR should have held up stronger. Compares poorly versus Shopify- The big name in e-commerce platforms is Shopify, which is still managing to grow revenue north of 20% y/y despite being at a much larger scale than BigCommerce. This indicates a severe loss of market share, and given that e-commerce brands will want to align themselves to the best platforms that will facilitate online sales growth, this will cause a vicious cycle that will crush BigCommerce.

The big name in e-commerce platforms is Shopify, which is still managing to grow revenue north of 20% y/y despite being at a much larger scale than BigCommerce. This indicates a severe loss of market share, and given that e-commerce brands will want to align themselves to the best platforms that will facilitate online sales growth, this will cause a vicious cycle that will crush BigCommerce. Maybe focusing on the wrong client segment- BigCommerce has for years tried to move upmarket into the enterprise space to boost its expansion opportunities and protect itself from the natural churn of smaller businesses. But with much more prominent competitors like Shopify taking share among the bigger names, it's likely that BigCommerce is targeting the wrong segment when it should be trying to grab share in the lower middle market space.

BigCommerce has for years tried to move upmarket into the enterprise space to boost its expansion opportunities and protect itself from the natural churn of smaller businesses. But with much more prominent competitors like Shopify taking share among the bigger names, it's likely that BigCommerce is targeting the wrong segment when it should be trying to grab share in the lower middle market space. Heavy debt- BigCommerce has more debt than cash, which is rare for smaller software companies. Even though BigCommerce is making progress toward adjusted EBITDA breakeven, this debt load will be difficult for BigCommerce to overcome in a high interest rate environment.

The only offset to BigCommerce's risks is its terribly cheap share price. At current share prices near $8, BigCommerce trades at a market cap of $623.6 million. After we net off the $265.2 million of cash and $340.5 million of debt on BigCommerce's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $698.9 million.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24, BigCommerce is expecting $329.7-$335.7 million in revenue, or a 7-9% y/y growth rate.

BigCommerce outlook (BigCommerce Q1 earnings deck)

Assuming the 8% growth midpoint of that range ($333.7 million), BigCommerce trades at just 2.1x EV/FY24 revenue. However, that meager valuation multiple is a reflection of the numerous risks stacked up against this company. With only single-digit revenue and ARR growth expected this year, BigCommerce's ability to meaningfully scale its profits are limited, and as such, its opportunities to rebound are also limited.

Steer clear here and sell this stock.

Q1 download

The company's recent Q1 earnings print, released in mid-May, failed to ignite any hopes that a growth revival is possible. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

BigCommerce Q1 results (BigCommerce Q1 earnings deck)

BigCommerce's revenue grew 12% y/y to $80.4 million, decelerating sharply from 16% y/y growth in Q4. We can't avoid the comparison to rival Shopify here, which grew at a 23% y/y pace in the same quarter (on $1.8 billion of revenue, nearly 20x BigCommerce's scale). In fact, BigCommerce's growth has routinely lagged Shopify's by at least ten points every quarter, signaling a tremendous loss in market share and competitive positioning.

And as a subscription-oriented company, ARR (annual recurring revenue) continues to be one of the most important metrics for BigCommerce to develop. ARR saw even weaker 7% y/y growth in the quarter to $340 million. Nominally, the company added only $3 million of net new ARR in the quarter.

BigCommerce ARR trends (BigCommerce Q1 earnings deck)

The company is banking on improvements from a number of operational changes. First, the company hired a new President and centralized all customer acquisition and customer success functions under his organization. Second, the company rolled out a new storefront platform in Q1, which it dubbed Catalyst - which is supposed to ease the process of setting up a seamless storefront and improve both graphics and UX.

The company notes that while it's still banking on macro trends to turn around to drive a growth rebound, retention metrics have improved in Q1 versus last year. Per CEO Brent Bellm's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Consumer spending remains resilient across our major markets, though aggregate ecommerce is growing at lower rates than during and before the pandemic. I'm encouraged overall by the underlying consumption signals that we are seeing in our business. The consumer health that we observed in the 2023 holiday period held up well in Q1, which is a good sign both for 2024 and long-term ecommerce growth. We believe platform investment spending will inevitably improve, and we're transforming our go-to-market capabilities to capitalize on that. Overall, I am encouraged by our start to the year and see a path to growth reacceleration fueled by our go-to-market transformation and continued industry-leading product innovation. We already see encouraging improvements in gross and net retention since initiating operational changes in Q4. Our competitive advantage in total cost of ownership is stronger than ever, thanks to price increases taken by our competitors."

One other sore spot in the quarter, however: while pro forma operating margins of 4% improved year over year, they declined 2 points sequentially versus Q4, despite the much weaker growth rates:

BigCommerce margins (BigCommerce Q1 earnings deck)

With only single-digit growth in revenue and ARR, BigCommerce's ability to significantly expand its operating margins will be limited going forward.

Key takeaways

It's difficult to claim that a macro rebound can really lift BigCommerce's growth back to respectable levels when Shopify is still growing over 20% y/y despite the current climate. Cheap is the only thing that BigCommerce has going for it, and unfortunately, that's no longer enough to justify an investment stake in this company. Avoid this stock and invest elsewhere.