Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), submitted a request to the FDA aiming to erase the ambulation and age restrictions for Elevidys, as well as a switch in the designation from accelerated to standard approval. The company reported, in its Q1 2024 conference call, that the FDA will be issuing a response by June 21st or earlier.

SRPT’s management seems very certain about their chances to obtain the label expansion. However, I believe the FDA has enough grounds to support or deny the request given that the 52-weeks top line results missed its primary endpoint, but showed statistically significant improvements in the secondary endpoints.

Additionally, Sarepta’s partner, Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) has recently reported they have initiated the process for submission of the Elevidys marketing authorisation application ("MAA") to the European Medicines Agency ("EMA"), which is expected to be completed by H1 2024.

If approved, the label and geographic expansion would significantly increase the revenue potential for Elevidys, and most likely positively influence bullish investors. However, given that Sarepta’s market cap and enterprise value are both, currently, standing around $11.6 billion, with a consensus P/E ratio of 37 for 2024, Elevidys potential market expansion might be already baked in the share price.

Thus, in this article, I will be providing my view on Elevidys, Q1 financials, and my valuation of the company, which supports a moderate “buy” rating for long-term investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene-based treatments for rare diseases. The company already has four commercially available products targeting the treatment of Duchene’s muscular dystrophy ("DMD"), as well as a series of product candidates in advanced clinical trials targeting DMD and Limb-Girdle muscular dystrophy ("LGMD").

Last June, Sarepta announced that Elevidys has received an accelerated approval. Although the accelerated approval made Elevidys the first single-dose gene-therapy for the treatment of DMD with FDA approval, it also came with a couple of caveats.

Firstly, given the accelerated pathway, the company needed to submit post-marketing results of confirmatory trials supporting the therapeutic benefit of Elevidys for DMD patients in order to obtain full approval. Secondly, the regulatory approval was narrower than expected, only allowing the use of Elevidys only in ambulatory paediatric patients between 4-5 years old diagnosed with DMD and exhibiting a confirmed mutation in the Dystrophin gene.

In this sense, Sarepta submitted the efficacy supplement to the FDA, which targets a label expansion for Elevidys, eliminating the age and ambulation restrictions, while also requesting the change from accelerated to traditional approval. To do so, the company filed results from the EMBARK (4-7 years old cohort) and ENDEAVOR (2 years and older cohort) clinical trials, pointing out that the efficacy of Elevidys is similar in all age groups (see image below).

EMBARK’s 1-year Topline Results (Sarepta EMBARK’s 1-year Topline investor webcast presentation)

However, in both cases Elevidys failed the primary endpoint, while demonstrating efficacy in secondary endpoints such as time to rise and time to complete a 10 metres walk. Hence, despite Sarepta’s confidence, it wouldn’t be totally surprising if the FDA denies the request. So, there is increasing interest in learning about the official decision, which is expected by June 21st or earlier.

Elevidys’ upside potential

Duchenne muscular dystrophy brief summary

DMD is considered a rare disease, with a worldwide prevalence of approximately 1 in 3500 male births. The condition is caused by alterations in the Dystrophin gene, located in the X chromosome. Thus, males, who only have one X chromosome, carrying the mutation are symptomatic while females are usually asymptomatic carriers. Although the condition has a genetic origin, people with DMD are typically diagnosed between 3-6 years old. People affected with DMD usually suffer mobility problems, with toddlers presenting delays reaching developmental milestones such as rising from a sitting position without assistance, difficulty going upstairs, sitting or standing without assistance (see image below). DMD patients require help for walking by the age of 8-9 years old, and approximately by 10-12 years old they need to use wheelchairs. Typically, those patients will develop scoliosis, present low bone density, various degrees of intellectual impairment, and cardiomyopathies.

DMD progression (Roche’s Neurology Event March 2024)

Elevidys’ market expansion potential in the U.S.

Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) is a single-dose injectable gene-therapy delivered via adeno-associated virus capsids aimed to restore the expression of micro-dystrophin in patients with DMD, thus delaying or stopping the progression of the symptoms associated with Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy. Despite the positive results observed in clinical trials, Elevidys is not considered to be curative.

In terms of business opportunity, a report released last year estimated the global market for DMD treatments will reach $18.1 billion by 2030, growing at 42.5% annual CAGR between 2022-2030. Interestingly, exon skipping drugs, such as those commercialised by Sarepta, were projected to grow at 48.6% CAGR, reaching a global market size of $12.8 billion by 2030. In the U.S. alone, the DMD market size is expected to grow approximately at 40% CAGR reaching up to $2.8 billion, while in Germany the growth is projected to be around 28% CAGR.

In its Q1 2024 conference call, Sarepta reported total sales for Elevidys reaching $334 million since launch, with Q1 2024 sales reaching $133.9 million. Considering that Elevidys’ label is very narrow, I believe Sarepta had a successful launch with approximately 100 patients dosed (Elevidys cost is $3.2 million) in the first year of the initial approval.

Keeping in mind that children with DMD are usually diagnosed between 3-6 years old, I would presume the narrow label (4-5 years old) puts a huge amount of pressure on caregivers, legal guardians and the Sarepta team, who have to coordinate diagnostics, get psychologically prepared for the implications of the diagnostic, balance treatment options, obtain financial approval for the treatment, and deliver the therapy in a relatively short amount of time. Moreover, to date, a late diagnostic might impede the treatment of a child, who based on the clinical trial results shown above, would otherwise benefit from the treatment with Elevidys.

In this sense, it is evident the rationale behind the label expansion request. Removing the age limitation not only would increase the revenue potential of Sarepta, but also would be transformative for the patients and their families. Given that, to date, Elevidys is the only FDA approved gene-therapy treatment for DMD.

Another positive development for DMD patients (and Sarepta’s business) is the recent announcement that Minnesota will include DMD in its routine newborn screening panel, becoming the third state to do so, after Ohio and New York. On a larger scale, the upcoming meeting of the advisory committee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS"), it is expected to decide on whether DMD should be included or not to the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel ("RUSP") for newborn screening countrywide. If included, an early diagnostic of DMD is likely to facilitate the early treatment, which in turn is believed to be beneficial for delaying the appearance of symptoms. Hence, giving more time to caregivers and legal-guardians to consider treatment options and from Sarepta’s point of view increasing the revenue potential of Elevidys.

Elevidys’ market expansion potential in Europe

Sarepta is partnering with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., also known as Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), on the commercialisation and licensing of Elevidys outside the U.S. Under this agreement, Roche and Sarepta share the Research & Development cost associated with obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for Elevidys in the U.S. and the EU. As reported in Sarepta’s FY 2023 10-K, in addition to the $1.2 billion upfront payment received from Roche, they may also receive up to $1.7 billion for achieving development, regulatory and sales milestones, as well as being eligible for tiered royalties based on Elevidys net sales in ex-U.S. territories.

In this sense, last March Roche held a conference call focused on the Neurology pipeline, in which they echoed Sarepta’s assessment of EMBARK’s 52-weeks top-line results and reiterated its commitment to submit Elevidys’ MAA to the EMA in H1 2024, seeking regulatory approval for Elevidys in Europe.

Given that the EMBARK results came out in Q4 2023, I think Roche has been very cautious, maybe even slow, with the MAA submission. Perhaps they were not very convinced about the primary endpoint fail, or they are waiting for the outcome of Elevidys label expansion in the U.S.

From my point of view, it is also good to see what Roche's position on this drug is, as I considered Roche to be slightly more objective on their assessment of Elevidys effects and revenue potential than Sarepta’s bullish management team.

Indeed, Roche’s representative was very neutral when explaining EMBARK’s results and next steps for Roche in relation to Elevidys. They stressed the importance of obtaining significant data on timed functional tests (see image below) such as the time to rise, which was never over 5s on the participants treated with Elevidys. A time to rise longer than 5s has been linked to early loss of ambulation in DMD patients. The stride velocity 95th percentile ("SV95C"), which is qualified for future use as a primary endpoint by the European Medicines Agency, was also highlighted as an important predictive marker of clinical benefit.

Timed functional test clinical relevance (Roche’s Neurology event March 2024)

Therefore, remarking that in Roche’s view, the North Star Ambulatory Assessment ("NSAA") is less sensitive to assess disease progression at early stages. For instance, if a child takes 4 seconds on rising from the ground in the first assessment and after one year the same child takes 7 seconds to perform the same task, the NSAA would assign the same score, meanwhile the time to rise metric would be able to report the decline in function.

DMD’s incidence is estimated to be around 2 every 10,000 male births in Europe, which is similar to the estimations for the U.S. Given Elevidys high price tag, the revenue opportunity in Europe is not to be dismissed, in particular when considering that in Europe most countries would have a strong public health care system that would cover the cost of the treatment, hence minimising the financial barrier and facilitating the accessibility to all suitable patients.

Therefore, if/when Elevidys gains regulatory approval in the EU, I would expect Roche to be able to capitalise on the market monopoly and generate a comparable number of sales to those in the U.S.

Elevidys’ closest gene-therapy competitors

Before describing the status of the competitors, I want to clarify that for the purpose of this analysis, I am considering only those therapies that are aimed as single-dose gene therapy treatment. Thus, exon-skipping treatments or small molecules that require multiple doses over time are not considered as Elevidys gene-therapy competitors.

Pfizer (PFE) announced a few days ago, top line results of its Phase 3 clinical trial associated with its gene-therapy product candidate targeting DMD. The trial failed to demonstrate the efficacy of the treatment against placebo when assessing the primary endpoint as well as the secondary endpoints. This, in addition to the safety concerns raised by the fatal adverse event observed in PFE’s Phase 2 DAYLIGHT clinical trial, suggests that PFE’s DMD gene-therapy might be on the verge of being permanently closed.

In my view, PFE’s disappointing results might help the case of Sarepta, given that, to the best of my knowledge, Elevidys has not caused fatal adverse events and has provided positive results on the same secondary endpoints where PFE’s therapy failed. Although, some may argue that PFE clinical trial results may cause the FDA to be more cautious with Elevidys and request stronger results on efficacy and safety prior to granting the label expansion and traditional approval.

RGX-202, developed by RegenXBio (RGNX), has shown promise in its Phase 1/2 clinical trials. In particular, no evidence of serious adverse events has been observed, while also participants in the clinical trial continue to present significant increase of microdystrophin gene expression up to three months post dosing. The company has declared that by Q3 2024, they expect to receive the FDA support on the pivotal trial design from which they hope to obtain data supporting the submission of a BLA under the accelerated pathway. Thus, RGX-202 is still a fair way from being a market competitor for Elevidys.

Therefore, keeping in mind the failure of PFE’s product candidate and the relatively early stage of RGX-202, I believe, Elevidys will be able to maintain its position as the only gene-therapy with regulatory approval for the treatment of DMD.

Financials

Sarepta showed strong financial results in its Q1 2024 report (see image below). The revenue increased 63% when comparing Q1 2024 to the same quarter in 2023, This was largely attributed to Elevidys, which reported sales of $133.94 million in Q1 2024, accounting for approximately 37% of the total product revenue in the first quarter. Unsurprisingly, together with the arrival of Elevidys, there was a drop in the sales revenue driven by Exondys 51, one of Sarepta’s Exon skipping drugs, while the other products remained very similar year-over-year. However, Exondys 51’s drop only accounted for 9.3% when comparing Q1 2024 vs Q1 2033.

Q1 2024 Financial Summary (Data collected by the author from Q1 2024 10-Q report)

In addition, the increased revenue and slight decrease in operating expenses resulted in the increase of earnings per share from -5.86 in Q1 2023 to $0.37 in Q1 2024. The total debt of the company also reported a slight increase of $90 million in the same period of time, but given the strong cash position of the company, I don’t consider it as a cause of financial distress.

Therefore, taking into account the numbers reported in the Q1 2024 financial report, Sarepta is exhibiting a very healthy balance sheet, showing signs of growth and financial stability.

Valuation

During the last 10 years, Sarepta’s total returns have largely outperformed the SP500’s returns (see image below). Currently, the company’s share price is standing at $122.84, observing a year-to-date increase of 27.7%, and a market cap of $11.61 billion.

Sarepta vs SP500 10-year total returns (Seeking Alpha)

Although Sarepta’s share price has been performing quite well, they have been experiencing the pressures of the market, observing some moderate volatility in the last couple of months. Since the start of June, the stock observed a moderate sell-off, with the share price falling 5.4%. However, the appearance of hammers towards the end of last week is suggesting a reversal trend might be in place, changing from bearish to bullish. In addition, technical indicators (see image below), such as the exponential moving average and the moving average convergence/divergence are both signalling “buy”. In my opinion, the market sentiment might be associated with the expectations of Elevidys label expansion, which if approved it is likely to trigger a lot of optimism.

Sarepta’s year-to-date share price candle chart, EMA and MACD (TradingView)

On the other hand, ratios such as P/S (8.22) and P/E FWD (37.3) suggest that Sarepta is already trading at a premium. The revenue/share has been increasing very rapidly in the last 10 years, showing an 11% increase when comparing 2024 vs 2023, which was slower than the 26% increase seen when comparing 2023 vs 2022.

Hence, I have used the current revenue/share ($14.95), with a 25% discount rate and a moderate 15% growth for the next 10 years, which considers the potential label expansion and future approval in the EU of Elevidys, in order to calculate my base case scenario. Then, the base case scenario share price resulted in $187.6 (53% undervalued).

For the bearish case, I have considered that Elevidys won’t obtain the label expansion or EU approval in the next 5-years, thus maintaining the revenue/share growth at 10% during that period. For the 5-years after that, I considered that Sarepta will obtain the label and geographic expansion, increasing the growth at 20% in that period of time. Thus, the bearish target share price resulted in $151.07 (23% undervalued).

The bullish case considered that Elevidys sales will continue to grow rapidly due to the label expansion in the U.S. and approvals in Europe, boosting Sarepta’s revenues 30% in the next 5-years, while maintaining a moderate growth of 15% in the following 5-years after that. Hence, resulting in a target share price of $280.62 (128% undervalued).

Finally, my intrinsic value for Sarepta stands at $208.20, rating the company as 69% undervalued at the current share price. Therefore, supporting a “buy” rating for Sarepta.

Risks

One of the largest risks to my investment thesis is the possibility of a negative outcome from the FDA assessment of Elevidys. The FDA could reject the label expansion, requesting more comprehensive data from EMBARK’s two-year time point and/or new data from other clinical trials such as the ENVISION. Although unlikely in this case, the FDA could also interpret the results submitted from Sarepta as insufficient to demonstrate clinical benefit and request to completely remove Elevidys from the market. Obviously, in that scenario not only the share price is likely to collapse, but also Sarepta’s revenue growth will be drastically reduced too.

In addition, regardless of the label expansion status, if Elevidys’ ongoing clinical trials yield negative outcomes, the future sales will be affected as well as Sarepta’s reputation, causing a decline in revenue affecting the whole drug portfolio.

Furthermore, despite DMD being a rare disease, Sarepta is not the only company developing treatments for this condition. As mentioned above, RGNX also has in its pipeline a gene-therapy targeting DMD, which has been yielding good safety and efficacy profiles so far. Although, RGX-202 is still a fair way from obtaining FDA approval, if/when it obtains regulatory approval it will be competing against Elevidys and potentially reduce its market share.

Conclusion

In this article, I have discussed the status of Elevidys and provided data supporting the revenue growth potential of the treatment considering a positive outcome from regulatory agencies in the U.S. and Europe. In my opinion, despite the relatively high P/E and P/S ratios, Elevidys sales growth and DMD market size suggest that Sarepta would be able to continue its strong revenue growth pattern, supporting the share price increase.

Moreover, Sarepta’s drug portfolio and pipeline goes beyond Elevidys. Although, I haven’t discussed in this analysis, the company is also advancing on the development of another gene-therapy targeting LGMD, which is advancing through clinical trials, and if it continues to do so, it might gain regulatory approval in the next 5 years. Thus, boosting Sarepta’s revenues further.

On the other hand, there is still a significant risk involved in presuming positive outcomes from regulatory agencies, specifically when the clinical trial results were not completely favourable to Elevidys (primary endpoint failed at 52-weeks). PFE’s disappointing results may have removed a potential competitor to Elevidys, but it might also cause the regulatory agencies to be more cautious and request further proof of clinical benefits.

Taking in consideration all the pros and cons, I believe Sarepta is in a good position to continue its strong growth profile, and deliver good returns to long-term investors. Thus, supporting my “buy” rate for the stock. Nevertheless, should investors start or increase their positions in Sarepta, they should consider the large risk involved in speculative revenue increases depending on potential regulatory approvals.

