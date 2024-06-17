J. Michael Jones

Executive Summary

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) stocks are currently trading around their fair market price.

Despite a sharp decline in revenue growth rates and profitability registered in 2023, we believe the causes must be attributed to short-term headwinds rather than structural problems which might indicate the deterioration of Generac’s business model.

Other than recovering its operating margin to historical levels, we believe Generac has the potential to continue expanding its market share in the foreseeable future - as the company deepens its penetration in the domestic motor and generator market thanks to its dominant market position - while maintaining good efficiency in terms of reinvestment needs, which would translate into solid free cash flow generation for its shareholders.

At current prices, our assumptions suggest that Generac’s risk-reward profile has the potential to generate a slightly positive excess return (alpha +0.2%) above its expected required rate of return equal to 9.4%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Business Model Analysis

Generac is a U.S. based company operating in the electrical equipment industry.

More specifically, it serves the Motor and Generator Manufacturing segment, which involves the manufacturing of motors and generators used in a wide range of applications across various industries like residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Generac products comprise backup and power generation products, a.k.a. standby generators, battery storage systems, energy monitoring & management devices, and for a lesser part EV home charging solutions. For strategic purposes, its operations are divided into three main business lines: Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Other products and services.

The Residential portfolio accounts for smart standby generators – ranging from 7.5kW to 150kW powered by natural gas or liquid propane – able to power essential appliances to large homes with multiple systems and small commercial buildings during power outages.

Other than generators, the portfolio offers smart storage solutions for solar panels and other power sources – from 9kWh up to 36kWh – able to power appliances for hours to an entire home for a day, during power outages and nighttime, or allow homeowners access costs benefits from net metering thanks to grid connection capabilities.

To better capitalize on its generator and storage solutions, Generac has introduced a comprehensive set of energy management devices which enable homeowners to turn their home into a smart energy ecosystem able to optimise energy flows by increasing home efficiency and thus reducing utility costs.

After the investment and distribution partnership established with Wallbox, Generac has entered the growing EV market offering home charging solutions, further expanding its product portfolio of home energy solutions.

Moving on to the Commercial & Industrial segment, the product portfolio offers larger standby generators – from 10kW to 3.250kW – powered by natural gas, diesel, and Bi-Fuel, and integrated with grid-connection capabilities – to benefit from net metering opportunities – and the optionality to include modular power systems to expand capacity to support multi-megawatt systems.

As well as in the Residential segment, Generac offers battery storage solutions, enabling commercial and industrial customers to further take advantage of behind-the-meter applications like storage and coverage during power outages.

Lastly, Other products and services include revenues generated by installation, aftermarket services, maintenance, and software application subscriptions.

Generac products and services are sold via a large network of independent dealers and distributors which receive intensive sales training, tools, and resources from Generac as they represent a key driver in the company’s future growth and brand awareness.

Segment Analysis

Geographically, revenues are derived from North America by 81.4% and Internationally for the remaining 18.6%.

As of the end of 2023, Generac's total revenues stood at $4.02 billion. The primary source of revenue is the Residential segment, accounting for $2.06 billion or 51.3% of total revenues. The Commercial & Industrial segment follows, contributing $1.5 billion or 37.2%, with the remaining revenue coming from Other products and services, which contributes $464 million or 11.6%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Revenue Analysis

Overall, Generac's total revenues decreased by 11.9% in 2023, which is significantly worse than the industry growth rate of 6.6% registered last year.

Despite the poor performance of 2023, over the past decade, the company’s median revenue growth rate was equal to 12.7%, higher than the industry median growth rate of 5.5% for the same period.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Profitability Metrics

For the reported period, Generac's operating margin stood at 9.6%, reflecting in-line performance with the industry median value of 8.9% in 2023. The total operating profit was $387 million, marking a decrease of 31.9% year-over-year.

Source - TIKR Terminal

As with revenue growth, despite a disappointing 2023, the median operating margin is equal to 17%, soundly better than the industry median value of 8.4% registered over the past decade.

However, is it true that in the last two years, profitability has decreased, and the causes for such deviation from historical values are mostly linked to the aftermath of the 2021 Ecobee acquisition – which increased administrative expenses – and also due to increased marketing expenses to expand the dealer's network – crucial to maintaining a healthy growth momentum – as the company is investing in their so-called “Power Play” platform, essentially a professional installer programs which help dealers increase contract closure and sales.

Fortunately, the unusually lower profitability registered in the past two years doesn’t indicate any structural deterioration of Generac’s business model, but rather a temporary pitfall due to several investments aimed at boosting future growth.

For such reason, Generac's operating margin is expected to return to its historical level of 17% by 2026 and remain stable around the median value thereafter.

Looking at other measures of profitability, in 2023 the gross margin sat at 33.9%, in line with the median value of 35.8%, while the free cash flow margin was 10.9% - significantly better than the past decade's median value of 6.1% - however free cash flows to the firm (FCFF) have been highly volatile over the years and are strongly correlated to the reinvestments made by the company.

Source - TIKR Terminal

For example, in 2023 Generac registered FCFF for $438 million, while a year prior were equal to just $36 million, and in 2021 were negative for ($392) million. However, the 2021 FY was featured by the acquisition of Ecobee for $713 million – which had a huge impact on FCFF – while during the 2023 FY, the company benefitted from a positive change in working capital which increased the FCFF.

Reinvestments & Efficiency Ratios

Over the past decade, the median reinvestment margin of Generac stands at 6.3%, comprising net capital expenditures, acquisitions, and changes in working capital. When considering R&D expenses as capital expenditures due to their long-term value generation, this figure adjusts to 8.3%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

In terms of efficiency, during the period 2013-2023, Generac boasts a median ROIC of 14.3% - compared to an industry median value of 11.8% - and a sales to invested capital ratio of 1.30, slightly lower than the industry median value of 1.39.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Focusing on how efficiency ratios have behaved over time, in the last two years they experienced a notable drop from historical levels – especially as regards ROIC – which has to be imputed to the abnormal investments made in 2021 following the Ecobee acquisition. Which again, doesn’t necessarily indicate a deteriorating business model, but rather a temporary correction.

Financial Ratios

Briefly dwelling on financial ratios as of the most recent reporting period, the net cash position registers a negative value of ($1.38) billion. Debt levels increased significantly in 2022.

Source - TIKR Terminal

The interest coverage ratio dropped from a median value of 6.5 to 4.2 as of the LTM. However, both the current ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio indicate solid financial stability sitting at 2.29 and 0.68, respectively – 2013-2023 median values 2.27 and 1.12 respectively.

Industry Overview

Market Share and Competitors Analysis

The electrical equipment industry is characterized by modest growth and profitability, with a median revenue growth rate of 5.5% and a median gross margin of 26.8%. The median operating margin instead, stands at 8.4%.

Generac, with its $4.02 billion in revenues in 2023, has established a niche presence in the electrical equipment industry, representing 0.5% of the industry's total revenues of $764 billion.

The electrical equipment industry is highly competitive. Looking at the industry in its entirety, primary players consist of Schneider Electric S.E. with a 5.2% market share, ABB Ltd. with a 4.2% market share, and Eaton Corporation plc with a 3% market share.

However, Generac focuses on a niche segment of the electrical equipment industry, the Motor and Generator Manufacturing segment, where it faces competition from smaller players, such as Nidec Corp (2.1%), WEG S.A. (0.9%), and AMETEK, Inc (0.9%), though, all these competitors also operate in other segments, making Generac one of the only prominent players vertically focused on the motor and generator segment.

Industry Growth Forecast

From 2013 to 2023, the industry’s revenues grew at a CAGR of 6.5%, increasing 1.9 times from $405 billion to $764 billion.

Source - BlackNote Investment

The industry is poised for growth relying on secular trends like climate change and energy transition, which focus on replacing traditional energy sources with renewable ones towards electrification and decarbonization, especially as regards buildings, both residential and commercial, and industrial facilities.

In recent times, thanks to the blossom of new technologies, new megatrends benefitting the electrical equipment industry have emerged. To foster AI technology development data centres require significant power and cooling infrastructure supplied by electrical equipment companies, while smart buildings rely on real-time monitoring and energy management solutions developed by electrical equipment companies.

To capitalize on such opportunities, over the past decade, collectively the industry registered a median reinvestment margin of 4.4%, which comprises investments made in capital expenditures, R&D, and acquisitions.

In terms of efficiency and return on investments, the electrical equipment industry median sales to invested capital in the period 2013-2023 is equal to 1.39, meaning that on every dollar invested the industry generates $1.39 of revenues.

Combining both the reinvestments made through the past decade and the industry's ability to generate a return from the investments made, the 2024 expected growth rate for the industry is 5.82%. A detailed explanation of how we came up with the industry's expected growth rate, as well as many more useful industry data, can be found at that link.

By 2033, the electric equipment industry revenues are expected to reach $1.25 trillion, increasing 1.6 times from the $764 billion registered in 2023 at a CAGR of 5%. We projected the industry’s expected revenues 10 years from now, applying the expected growth rate of 5.82% and allowing it to slowly decline as the industry approaches the economy's perpetual growth rate, represented in this case by the USD risk-free rate.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Company Growth Forecast

Projecting Generac’s future market share, over the period 2013-2023, its revenues grew at a CAGR of 10.5% increasing 2.7 times from $1.49 billion to $4.02 billion, while its market share improved from 0.4% to 0.5%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Generac potential catalysts for growth are to be found in the further penetration of the U.S. market – especially in the residential segment – and international expansion.

Starting from the latest, the management reiterated their interest in international expansion through the years:

We have also seen a growing interest in home standby generators in certain international markets, highlighting the potential for the product category's addressable market to grow significantly beyond the still underpenetrated U.S. market. (Q4 earnings call FY2021). International growth remains an important strategic focus for us moving forward with significant opportunities and continued geographic expansion and further penetration of underserved markets. (Q4 earnings call FY2023)

However, despite the public statements, the real evidence presented during the 2023 Investor Day would suggest that the company is predominantly focused on strengthening its presence in the U.S residential market, projected to grow faster than the other segments.

Source - Generac Investor Day FY2023

The company’s forecasts see the domestic segment to remain the primary contributor of revenues, expected to account for 82% of total revenues by 2026 – in line with the median value of 81.4% registered in the past six years – and the residential segment is expected to expand its relevance to 56% of total revenues – the median value in the period 2013-2023 sit at 52%.

Despite the lack of focus on international expansion, Generac’s market share is expected to improve as the company deepens its penetration in the domestic residential market which, as stated by the management, is still a juvenile market considering that:

Only 6.25% of the addressable market of single-family homes in the U.S. had a home standby generator installed at the end of 2023 (Q4 earnings call FY2023).

Given Generac's dominant presence in the motor and generator segment and the fact it has been reinvesting considerably more than the industry to support future growth – median reinvestment margin of 8.3% vs industry 4.4% – its market share is expected to improve from 0.5% to 0.8%

With these assumptions, Generac's revenues are projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2033, representing an increase of 2.5 times from the 2023 revenues of $4.02 billion at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Free Cash Flows Forecast

Moving on to projecting future cash flows, as said previously we expected, Generac to recover its historical efficiency levels as the aftermath of the Ecobee acquisition fades away.

The sales to invested capital ratio, indicative of revenue generation efficiency per dollar invested, is expected to remain around its median value of 1.16. Consequently, improvements are projected in ROIC, recovering from 7.6% to 15% by 2033, alongside a recalibration of reinvestment margins to approximately 7%.

Generac is expected to maintain relatively high reinvestment needs if compared to the industry, as it will have to sustain the excess revenue growth.

Synthesizing all underlying assumptions and strategic directions – $9.9 billion in revenues by 2033, 17% operating margin, sales to invested capital of 1.16 and reinvestment margin around 7% - Generac's free cash flows to the firm are anticipated to swell to $600 billion by 2033. This projection represents an increase of 1.3 times from the $438 billion reported in 2023, reflecting a modest CAGR of 3.1%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Generac’s free cash flows have been highly volatile in the past, a direct consequence of inconsistent reinvestment strategies implemented through the years. As the company approaches a more mature phase, we can expect free cash flows to stabilize.

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 8.6% for the next 10 years, and a discount rate of 8.2% in perpetuity, we obtain that the present value of these cash flows – after adjusting for debt and cash on hands – is equal to $8.1 billion or $135 per share.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Compared to the current prices, Generac stocks are fairly priced.

To justify current stock prices, the implied rate of return would be equal to 9.6%.

It implies investing in Generac at the current prices would deliver a positive alpha of 0.24% as it would generate slightly higher returns compared to the actual return investors should expect given the assumption on cash flows and risk made so far.

Discount Rate

To determine the appropriate discount rate, I employ the WACC method, which considers both the cost of equity and the cost of debt.

The cost of equity – 9.4% – is derived using the USA equity risk premium of 4.6% – as of May 2024 – the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, and the company's beta of 1.12. The company's beta is based on the electrical equipment industry’s unlevered beta of 0.73.

The cost of debt – 5.9% – represents the expected return demanded by debt holders and is influenced by the company's specific risk profile and the broader market conditions. It is computed considering the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, the company's default spread of 1.6%, and the USA default spread of 0%.

With a current Equity to Enterprise Value of 82.9% and a Debt to Enterprise Value of 17.1%, Generac’s discount rate for the next 10 years is 8.6%.

However, in a stable growth scenario, where the company is expected to grow at a perpetual rate, both the cost of equity and the cost of debt differ from the high-growth phase. The company's beta, default spread, and capital structure are expected to evolve as it transitions to a stable growth phase, with the adjusted rate reflecting the anticipated lower volatility, reduced credit risk, and different financing mix of the company.

As Generac enters the steady state, both the company’s beta and company default spread are expected to approach the industry’s median values of 0.93 and 1.2%, respectively.

Mature companies often have more predictable cash flows and may change their financing strategies. I anticipate Generac to adjust its Equity to Enterprise Value and Debt to Enterprise Value towards the industry median of 91.3% and 8.7%, respectively, reflecting a more typical capital structure for a stable company.

With these assumptions, the discount rate used to discount the cash flows in perpetuity is 8.2%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite the decline registered in both revenue growth and profitability, at current prices, our assumptions suggest that Generac’s risk-reward profile has the potential to generate a slightly positive excess return representing a good investment opportunity.