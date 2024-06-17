imagean/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) has been one of the top-performing stocks in the entire stock market during the last 12 months. To be sure, the stock has rallied 69% during this period, and thus it has outperformed the S&P 500 (+25%) by a wide margin. More impressively, despite its breathtaking rally, the stock remains extremely cheaply valued, with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. It is also offering an abnormally high dividend yield of 20.9%. In addition, there are hardly any warning signals on the horizon. Therefore, the stock is likely to attract several types of investors, such as momentum investors, value investors and income-oriented investors. However, before purchasing this thriving shipping company, one should be aware of its long-term risks.

Business overview

BW LPG is a shipping company whose vessels transport liquefied petroleum gas [LPG] to oil companies, trading companies and utilities. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers [VLGCs] and has a history of 89 years.

LPG is a product derived from the distillation of crude oil, but it is considered a much cleaner fuel than the other fossil fuels used in energy generation, such as fuel oil, coal and diesel. As a result, while most countries are in the process of drastically reducing the use of coal and fuel oil, they do not aim to reduce the use of LPG. Therefore, LPG is resilient to the secular transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. This is paramount for the prospects of the business of BW LPG.

Indeed, the number of LPG cargos transported globally has been rising steadily in recent years. The annual amount of North American LPG exports via very large gas carriers has nearly doubled since 2018 and is likely to remain on the rise this and next year. The average U.S. propane production has grown 8% so far this year.

Growth of LPG cargos (Investor Presentation)

Source: Investor Presentation

A similarly rosy picture is evident in the Chinese market as well. Approximately 45% of Chinese imports of LPG originate from the U.S. Chinese LPG imports have grown 74% over the last five years and are likely to keep rising in 2024-2025. Given the consistent growth trajectories of North American LPG exports and Chinese LPG imports, it is evident that there is a growing global market for the cargos delivered by BW LPG.

In addition, there is a sharp deceleration in the number of new VLGCs that are expected to come online in the second half of this year and in 2025. There are 394 VLGCs on water, with about 15% of them older than 20 years.

New supply of VLGCs (Investor Presentation)

Source: Investor Presentation

This means that some VLGCs will probably be removed from the global market at some point in the upcoming years. If the demand/supply of this type of vessel becomes tighter in the upcoming years, freight rates will significantly improve, and thus they will provide a tailwind to the business of BW LPG.

Thanks to the strong growth in the demand for LPG carriers, BW LPG has been thriving since early last year. The company more than doubled its earnings per share last year, from $1.68 in 2022 to a 10-year high of $3.53 in 2023. Even better, momentum remained strong in the first quarter of this year. BW LPG achieved an average freight rate of $61,500 per available day, and thus it grew its revenue 3% over the prior year’s quarter and posted nearly 10-year high earnings per share of $1.07.

On the other hand, it is important to note that business momentum seems to be losing steam, even though it remains above historical levels. More precisely, in its latest conference call, BW LPG stated that it had fixed 84% of its available fleet days in the second quarter at an average freight rate of $49,000. This level is 20% lower than the average freight rate achieved in the first quarter. Given also that some costs, such as operating and maintenance costs, are not likely to decrease by 20% in just one quarter, it is prudent to expect a larger than 20% sequential decline in earnings per share in the second quarter.

Of course, BW LPG is doing its best in the factors it can control, but freight rates are largely determined externally, by the demand/supply of LPG carriers. Therefore, investors should probably be prepared for significantly lower earnings in the upcoming quarters.

In fact, this is the most important risk factor in the shipping industry, namely its dramatic cyclicality. The demand and supply of vessels changes so much over time that freight rates go through fierce boom-and-bust cycles. As it is evident from the second slide of this article, 53 new VLGCs were built during 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. Consequently, the total number of VLGCs in the global market grew approximately 15% during this period. The steep increase in the number of vessels was caused by the boom in the LPG market that resulted from the global energy crisis, which was caused by the war in Ukraine. However, a potential deceleration in future demand may render the market somewhat oversupplied, and thus it may greatly reduce freight rates.

The 93% plunge in the earnings per share of BW LPG in 2016 and the losses incurred in 2017 and 2018 are stern reminders of the high cyclicality of the shipping industry. While there are absolutely no signs of a fierce downturn like the one experienced during 2016-2018, investors should be aware that the profits of BW LPG are likely to decrease significantly from record levels in the upcoming years. As long as the shipping industry thrives, many players have an incentive to order new vessels. As a result, the supply of vessels is likely to outpace demand at some point in the future. This is the pattern that causes the well-known dramatic cyclicality of this industry.

Dividend

BW LPG offers a different dividend in every quarter, based on its actual earnings and its outlook. The company has offered total dividends of $3.51 in the last 12 months. These dividends correspond to an impressive annualized yield of 20.9%. As BW LPG has posted earnings per share of $3.66 in the last 12 months, the payout ratio is 96%, which is too high for a company of any sector. In addition, as mentioned above, the earnings of the company are likely to deflate in the upcoming quarters. Therefore, the stock is unlikely to continue offering a dividend yield close to 20%.

It is also worth noting that BW LPG suspended its dividend in 2017-2018. This is a reminder of the high cyclicality of the stock. Conservative investors may want to assume that the dividend will revert to the range it was during 2019-2022. BW LPG offered an annual dividend between $0.56 and $1.28 during that 4-year period. At the current stock price, this range of dividends corresponds to an annual yield between 3.3% and 7.6%. While this range of yields is above average, BW LPG may not be suitable for income-oriented investors, given the cyclicality of its business.

Debt

BW LPG has a rock-solid balance sheet. Its net debt (as per Buffett’s formula: net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) is standing at $121 million, which is just 25% of the annual earnings of the company and 5% of its market capitalization. Therefore, net debt is negligible. It is also remarkable that net interest expense consumes just 2% of operating income. To cut a long story short, BW LPG has an essentially debt-free balance sheet.

A pristine balance sheet is paramount in the shipping industry, which is characterized by fierce downturns every few years. BW LPG should be praised for maintaining maximum financial strength, as it will almost certainly be able to endure a potential future downturn thanks to its financial flexibility.

Valuation

BW LPG has rallied 69% in the last 12 months thanks to its strong business momentum, but it is still trading at a markedly low price-to-earnings ratio. The stock is currently trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6x, which is much lower than the median price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6x of the energy sector.

However, as mentioned earlier, the earnings of BW LPG are likely to revert towards more normal levels in the upcoming quarters. Given also the cyclicality of the shipping industry, a relatively low earnings multiple is probably warranted. Overall, the stock appears cheaply valued from a short-term perspective, but it is probably fairly valued from a long-term perspective.

Final thoughts

BW LPG has been thriving, with 10-year high earnings per share since early last year. As a result, its stock has rallied 117% since the beginning of 2023, but it is still trading at an exceptionally low trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6x. Earnings are likely to decrease in the upcoming quarters, as per the latest outlook of the company, but they will probably remain above average, at least this year. Nevertheless, due to the dramatic cyclicality of the shipping industry, the stock is somewhat risky after its impressive rally. Its vast underperformance vs. the S&P 500 over the last decade (+16% vs. +177%) is a reminder of the risk of BW LPG. Even the investors who are confident that BW LPG will continue thriving for the foreseeable future should be aware that this is not a buy-and-hold-forever stock.