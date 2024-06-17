BW LPG: Beware Of The Long-Term Risk Of This 19.5%-Yielder

Jun. 17, 2024 2:00 PM ETBW LPG Limited (BWLP) Stock
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.54K Followers

Summary

  • BW LPG stock has rallied 69% in the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.
  • Despite its impressive rally, the stock remains cheaply valued, with a high dividend yield of 20.9%.
  • BW LPG benefits from a growing global market for LPG cargos, but investors should be cautious of the industry's cyclicality.

LPG Tanker

imagean/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) has been one of the top-performing stocks in the entire stock market during the last 12 months. To be sure, the stock has rallied 69% during this period, and thus it has outperformed the

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.54K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics, and a MENSA member. I am the author of the book "Investing in Stocks and Bonds: The Early Retirement Project" (2024):https://www.amazon.com/Investing-Stocks-Bonds-Retirement-Project/dp/B0D47BPY9JI am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I achieved my goal of financial independence at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BWLP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BWLP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BWLP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News