My goal today is to assess the suitability of the Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) as a broad-market play against the upcoming volatility catalysts over the rest of this year. Alongside that, I will also recommend a suitable hedge for your core position so you benefit - in the relatively short term, of course - from any directional changes in the current global markets.

Spoiler: DFUV might not be the most suitable value ETF available to investors, nor the cheapest in terms of expense ratio, but the hedge bet against a U.S. market and/or economy downturn has a solid vehicle in the Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX), which I wrote about recently. The strategy behind DFUV is sound, but there’s a better alternative, as this article will hopefully show.

About DFUV and Why Value Plays Should be Considered for 2024

DFUV is a $10+ billion ETF that gives investors exposure to U.S. equities that are expected to deliver high returns. It is benchmarked to the Russell 3000 Value Index and contains a basket of about 1300 to 1400 companies that is subject to (auto-download PDF) a “daily flexible process” that “allows us to maintain consistent emphasis on higher expected returns securities through time”. I’m not usually fond of aggressively active funds that do a lot of rebalancing. The annual turnover, however, is only about 2%, and that’s a positive because it won’t impact the fund’s transactional costs in a significant manner.

So, what does the fund focus on? As the name suggests, value stocks in U.S. companies. Let’s dig into that because it forms the core of my thesis, which is that any broad market portfolio right now should be protected with some value equities, not just the big gainers like the Magnificent 7. Different investment strategies involve different ways of structuring portfolios, of course, so this is just one idea of many. The crux of it is that while your Mag 7s and high-yield stocks might be outperforming right now, the second half of the year is very likely going to be extremely volatile as we head into elections in the final quarter. Moreover, there is still much anticipation that the Fed will start cutting policy interest rates by the end of the year.

My logic is that some of the richly valued (not necessarily high value, mind you) stocks right now could take a major hit as news flows increasingly focus on the elections, and the economic situation now is far from what we can call stable. Higher interest rates for too long are detrimental to poorer subsections of the U.S. economy, and this is something I discussed in my DFAX article. I encourage you to briefly take a look at that. The third element in that possible trifecta is global conflict, both ongoing ones and a potential escalation between the U.S. and China.

If that perfect storm hits, it’s generally the companies that offer the most value that will be resilient against the fallout effects. This means companies with strong fundamentals, adequate cash, and low valuations. Such companies tend to show more stability when times are uncertain. You’ll generally find these companies in specific industries such as healthcare, biotech, energy (particularly renewables), technology and cybersecurity, online commerce, digital services, and consumer staples.

There’s also ample evidence that value stocks tend to perform better during as well as after recessions when recovery sets in. In one study in 2020 that was published right after the pandemic-driven recession hit, this is what they found (emphasis, mine):

When the market decline was preceded by (and partly caused by the burst of) an asset bubble and, characteristically, by a wide dispersion in value–growth valuations, value strategies did much better, outperforming the market by about 34% on average from the market peak to bottom. When the decline was caused solely by a shock to fundamentals, value stocks were hit relatively worse, not unlike our experience in the first-quarter 2020 bear market. During the six recoveries we study, value outperformed the market in five, each time by double digits; the average cumulative outperformance was 24%. The only case when value underperformed in the recovery was the period that coincided with the build-up to the Nifty Fifty bubble from 1970 to 1972. When the Nifty Fifty bubble burst, value handily outperformed growth, not only in the bear market but across the full downturn–recovery cycle.

A white paper from GMO further substantiates this view:

A common perception is that value stocks are more cyclical and therefore more vulnerable to economic downturn… We find that this conventional wisdom is false: empirical evidence shows that value stocks actually tend to outperform in recessions. Value Stocks have the charm of low expectations. No one is expecting all that much from them, so they have less to lose in an economic environment in which companies of all stripes wind up having a tough time.

Many investors on Seeking Alpha are well aware of this phenomenon, so it’s likely that you’ve already hedged your high-growth, high-valuation gainers with value stocks. That’s if you’re a cautious investor by nature. If you haven’t already done so or don’t have the time to hunt for value stocks, a fund like DFUV could be the right investment vehicle for you.

How Has the Fund Performed Until Now?

Value plays haven’t done that well over the past year and a half. With the S&P 500 skewed towards tech - and heavily so - it’s been a story of underperformance for most other sectors, let alone value stocks. You can see that in the fund’s performance over various time frames.

SA

Note that the nominal distributions for this ETF haven’t done much to close the gap between its total return and that of the broader market. Again, that’s because the S&P 500 is being artificially lifted by growing market caps of the Mag 7. I’ve made this point many times in my articles on Seeking Alpha, and I’ll make it again - it’s a great time to hold these growth stocks, but there will come a time when that asset bubble must deflate. Although I call it a bubble, I don’t see it suddenly bursting even in a possible recession because these companies have the wherewithal to weather harsh economic conditions. However, those stretched valuations are far from being sustainable, so if the market panics en masse, they’ll be the first to lose their bloated multiples, even if it seems like those multiples are currently justifiable.

My Recommendation

As a result, I’m recommending funds like DFUV to help balance out that bubbly nature of your portfolio. To be clear, I’m not recommending DFUV itself. Unfortunately, the strategy they’ve used and the concentration of stocks they’ve selected has yielded suboptimal results within the pool of value ETFs. Thankfully, Seeking Alpha carries comparative data, which I’m going to piggyback on in order to suggest a better alternative.

Over the past seven quarters or so since 4Q'22, when all of these funds were in play, there’s been one fund that’s almost consistently outperformed its peers. Keep in mind that all these funds have underperformed the broader market, but this is a period when the Mag 7 really started shining, so it’s relevant to my thesis. Despite the strong performance of S&P 500, the fund I’m about to recommend has held up very well on a total return basis.

SA

As you probably guessed, the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) would be my preferred investment vehicle to help navigate the impending turmoil that’s likely to hit the markets before the year is out. I’ll tell you why.

First of all, IVE’s holdings are restricted to the S&P 500 list. On its own, that’s not a significant advantage. In fact, logic tells me it should have been a disadvantage against a much broader portfolio of value stocks like DFUV has. To the contrary, however, the fund’s managers have delivered superior returns during this crucial period, which tells me their strategy is working better than DFUV’s.

Another reason I’d prefer this fund is that it’s three times larger than DFUV in terms of assets under management. On a comparable time frame, IVE’s AUM has grown marginally faster than that of DFUV despite being three times larger. That’s a positive sign for me.

Speaking of marginally, IVE’s expense ratio of 0.18% is also marginally cheaper than DFUV’s 0.21%, it has a marginally better distribution yield of 1.67% against DFUV’s 1.64%, and its price performance over the timeline I used is marginally better as well. These marginal advantages add up to a significant gap between the two funds’ respective performance, and that’s amply clear from the chart above, which represents that peer group’s total returns.

The only downside to IVE is the high 32% annual turnover, which is something I’m very averse to, but on the other hand, you can’t fault a fund manager when the results speak for themselves. If they can deliver such performance with a more long-term holding window, that would be a bonus, in my view.

In closing, I’d like to add that while prior performance is no indication of future returns, the case is quite strong for IVE and against DFUV. I love Dimensional, and I think their DFAX fund is one of the better ex U.S. equity funds out there, and I recommended a Buy in my last article, which I’ve linked above. If you want to fully protect yourself from any major downturn in the U.S. market, I’d suggest adding both IVE and DFAX to your portfolio. IVE should do well when growth stocks lose momentum, and value and DFAX should do well in case of recessionary signals in the economic pulse of the United States.

At this point, nobody can tell what’s going to happen in the next six months and beyond, but what you can do is protect yourself to the extent possible, keep some cash on hand for the more drastic outcomes, and hold on to your core growth stocks, the value play in the form of IVE, and your emerging and non-U.S. developed market hedge in the form of DFAX.