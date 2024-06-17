U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: S&P 500 Index Funds See Largest Weekly Outflow On Record

Jun. 17, 2024 1:40 PM ETIBIT, DXY, IVW, IVV, TLT, LQD
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
407 Followers

Summary

  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended June 12, 2024, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the seventh week in eight, adding a net $6.3 billion.
  • Equity funds (-$19.8 billion), mixed-assets funds (-$352 million), and commodities funds (-$60 million) reported outflows.
  • General domestic taxable fixed income funds (+$119 million), alternative bond funds (+$62 million), and high yield funds (+$30 million) were the only taxable fixed income subgroups to observe inflows over the week.

Ripple of water over dollar bills

John M Lund Photography Inc

The data in the article below is sourced from Lipper’s Global Fund Flows application. GFF can be found on LSEG Workspace (“FundFlows”).

During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended June 12, 2024, investors were overall net

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
407 Followers
Jack Fischer joined the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is responsible for fund market analysis and research, covering both U.S. and Canada. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBIT--
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
DXY--
US Dollar Index
IVW--
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News