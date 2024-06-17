Nikada

Introduction

I’ve been following Friedman Industries (NYSE: FRD) closely, and I’ve written six articles about the company on SA to date. The latest of them was in December 2023 when I said that the Sinton facility seemed to be struggling with the ramp-up of production and that the valuation of the company was starting to look stretched.

On June 11, Friedman Industries released its results for Q4 FY24 and I think they were decent as the sales volume went up by 13% year on year and net income came in at $5 million despite lower hot rolled coil ("HRC") steel prices. The outlook for the sales volume for Q1 FY24 looks strong but I’m concerned that operating margins are likely to come under pressure from weak HRC prices. In view of this, I’m keeping my rating on Friedman Industries’ stock at hold. Let’s review.

Overview of the Q4 FY24 financial report

In case you are unfamiliar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. Friedman Industries has been around since 1965 and is a steel service center operator with five hot rolled coil processing facilities across the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, and Texas as well as a tube mill in Texas. It serves the railcar, heavy equipment, container, and energy markets among others. The East Chicago and Granite City facilities were bought in April 2022 and in October 2022, the company opened its $22.3 million Sinton facility. This is a non-seasonal and highly competitive business with low margins, and its financial performance is dependent on HRC steel prices. That being said, the hot rolled coil processing facilities of Friedman Industries are located on mill campuses as well as near water, which gives it a competitive advantage due to low transportation costs. As you can see from the table below, operating income was negative in only two fiscal years during the past decade.

Seeking Alpha

The financial results of Friedman Industries for the past four fiscal years received a strong boost from high HRC steel prices as the supply chain was whipsawed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As you can see from the chart below, the whipsaw effect has been moderating over the past year and I think that HRC steel prices could stabilize at around $600/t over the coming months as China’s economic recovery is still sluggish.

Trading Economics

Looking at the Q4 FY24 financial results of Friedman Industries, I think they were decent as net income stood at $5 million despite rising processing and warehousing expenses due to cost inflation as well as lower HRC steel prices that came in at around $800 at the end of the quarter. The sales volume rose by 13% to around 159,000 tons while net sales grew by just 6.5% to $132.2 million.

Friedman Industries

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, net debt increased to $37.5 million from $30.2 million a year earlier as free cash flow was minus $0.8 million. While CAPEX for FY24 came in at just $5.8 million, the expansion of the business led to a $29.6 increase in inventories compared to Q4 FY23, which shrank the operating cash flow to below $5 million. In addition, Friedman Industries invested $5.2 million during FY24 in share buybacks and paid $0.6 million in dividends. The shareholders’ equity thus increased by just $12 million year on year to $127.5 million. Overall, I think the balance sheet of the company still looks solid. That being said, I don’t expect the dividend to be increased in the near future as Friedman Industries is likely to focus on debt reduction.

Future of the company

Friedman Industries said that sales volumes for Q1 FY25 are likely to be similar to Q4 FY despite half a month of planned downtime at the Decatur facility and a week at the Sinton facility. Considering the HRC steel price have been declining in Q1 FY25, I expect net income for the quarter to be in the region of $3-4 million. The company should release its Q1 FY25 financial results around the middle of August.

Looking further ahead, I think that sales volumes for FY25 could increase by a low single digit percentage as Sinton is still ramping up, and Friedman Industries is currently investing around $2.2 million to upgrade a processing line at Decatur. This project is expected to be completed by the end of June (page 15 of the Q4 FY24 financial report). However, I think it’s likely that net income for the full year could decline to about $10-12 million due to lower HRC steel prices as economic growth in China and Europe has been underwhelming over the past several months.

Valuation

Friedman Industries is trading at 5.7x EV/EBITDA and 6.8x P/E as of the time of writing. The company looks cheap at first glance but considering it operates in a cyclical industry, I think that EV/EBITDA and P/E are not good financial indicators here. In my view, price to tangible book value could be a better financial metric for Friedman Industries, and we can see from the chart below that this ratio has rarely held above 1x for long periods of time over the past decade.

Seeking Alpha

In addition, I’m concerned that the share price of the company has recently decoupled from HRC steel prices. This is unlikely to last and while I don’t think Friedman Industries looks overvalued at the moment, I don’t plan to open a position unless the price to tangible book value ratio drops to something like 0.7x.

Seeking Alpha

Investor takeaway

In light of lower HRC steel prices, I think that the Q4 FY24 financial results of Friedman Industries were good. The sales volume grew by double digit percentages, and I think it could continue to improve in FY25. However, the whipsaw effect in the HRC steel market caused by COVID-19 is starting to disappear and slow economic growth in China and Europe could lead to a stabilization of prices near $600/t. This would have a negative effect on the margins of Friedman Industries and the company doesn’t look cheap at the moment considering the price to tangible book value ratio is at 0.89x as of the time of writing. For now, I plan to remain on the sidelines.