DFIC: There's A Better Alternative In DFAX

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
384 Followers

Summary

  • DFIC offers attractive characteristics such as a reasonable expense ratio, dividend yield, and liquidity.
  • However, DFAX shows more resilience, with better diversification, exposure to emerging markets, and outperformance over DFIC in shorter time frames.
  • The current economic climate favors DFAX as a hedge against high-growth portfolios, with potential for EM companies to rerate against the S&P 500.
People walking in line across world map, painted on asphalt, front person walking left

Klaus Vedfelt

I recently covered an ex U.S. equity ETF from Dimensional called Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX). While researching that ETF, I came across a similar one from the same sponsor, the Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
384 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DFIC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DFIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DFIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News