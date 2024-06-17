How Has Expected Q2 '24 Earnings And Revenue Growth Changed In The Last 8 Weeks?

Jun. 17, 2024 2:30 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.17K Followers

Summary

  • It’s no surprise but for Q1 ’24 earnings growth, 10 of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 saw actual earnings growth better than was expected as of April 1 ’24.
  • Q1 ’24 saw aggregate S&P 500 earnings growth come in at 8.1% as of today, versus 5% as of April 1.
  • Technology may put up 2 years in a row – ’24 and ’25 – of 20% or better earnings growth.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

It’s no surprise but for Q1 ’24 earnings growth, 10 of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 saw actual earnings growth better than was expected as of April 1 ’24. The only outlier was health care, which may have been non-cash-charges, but health

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.17K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News