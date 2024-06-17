First Guaranty Bancshares: Get 8.8% Yield On Preferred Shares

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.58K Followers

Summary

  • First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. struggled with deposit issues and higher interest rates, leading to a decline in net interest income.
  • The bank has shown improvement in deposit growth and loan stability over the past few quarters, reducing the need for additional financing beyond deposits.
  • Risks to the bank include a high concentration of commercial real estate loans and eroding performance, making common shares more vulnerable than preferred shares.

Outside view of a bank with American flag

sshepard

Introduction

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) is a small regional bank that has taken its share of hits related to the deposit struggles and higher interest rates facing its industry. Last year, I analyzed the

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.58K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FGBIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FGBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FGBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FGBI
--
FGBIP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News