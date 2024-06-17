coffeekai

Dear readers,

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a specialized REIT focused on investing in (primarily) experiential properties. The REIT holds a mix of property types, such as:

movie theatres,

eat & play concepts such as Topgolf, go-karting, and bowling venues,

other attractions such as water and theme parks, and ski resorts,

and a 7% minority position in Early Childhood Education facilities and private schools.

Notably, management has repeatedly stated that they intend to shift away from the education segment and focus entirely on the experiential economy, which has been booming, according to the World Economic Forum, and which, I believe, has a bright future as young people tend to prefer experiences to material possessions.

EPR IR

I like EPR Properties and have written a number of bullish articles on the stock, though the performance has been rather poor so far. Last May, I wrote an article titled Buy Theatres At 15 Cents On The Dollar and explained why the fear of the movie theatres becoming obsolete is likely overblown and should be ignored as it was already (more than) priced into the valuation.

More recently, in November, I wrote my latest article titled It Is Best To Invest Through Preferred Shares, reiterated my BUY rating at $46 per share, and suggested that investors look into the company's preferred shares. In particular, I suggested the Series C, which offered a high 7% dividend yield, effectively a 1-to-1 upside with the common shares (due to the conversion option, explained in the article), and much lower downside than common shares due to a higher ranking in the capital structure.

Admittedly, since my last article, the stock has underperformed by a wide margin with a negative total return of 8%, compared to the return of the S&P 500 (SPX) of 24%. While the Series C shares have returned a slightly better -3%, including dividends.

David Ksir

At the current valuation, and following several more quarters of results (most recently Q1 2024), I continue to see EPR Properties as well-positioned going forward. Here are three main reasons for buying the stock.

Movie theatres have been coming back

Movie theatres account for over a third of EPR's nearly $7 Billion portfolio. Therefore, it is understandable that the first question investors ask, is whether the business is sustainable. Indeed, theatres were hit extremely hard by Covid and the recovery has been slow and has led to two of the biggest operators - AMC Theatres and Regal Entertainment Group - struggling to pay rent.

EPR IR

This has scared many investors away and has led to the stock market effectively writing off 85% of the value of properties leased to movie theatres.

But I believe that the problems are a thing of the past, the fear has been overblown and has created a buying opportunity.

The theatre segment made significant progress towards recovery in 2023, driver by very successful releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer, with box office revenue up almost 30% YoY at $8.9 Billion. And although the revenue remained some 22% below 2019 levels, theatre rent coverage increased to 1.7x, on par with 2019 levels. This is up from 1.4x last year and is a major step towards normalization in the sector. Moreover, rent coverage of non-theatre properties in meaningfully higher compared to 2019.

EPR IR

This year's box office revenue is off to a slow start with Q1 numbers down 6.6% YoY, but this is expected to improve in the second quarter of the year, following the releases of much anticipated titles including IF, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine. Guidance for the year calls for $8-8.4 Billion in box office revenue, down slightly from last year, but still at a level that can support good rent coverage. This is crucial because with extremely low near-term lease expirations (less than 10% of ABR until 2030) and high-interest rate hedging, rent coverage (and collections) are the only things that could meaningfully impact cash flows.

I believe that movie theatres will continue to be a key part of monetizing blockbuster movies. This view is supported by the fact that Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) have committed to investing Billions specifically into theatrical movie productions. A solid line up of worthy movies should support box office revenue growth. I expect that the industry will consolidate, and some of the older locations in not so good locations will close over time, but the best locations are likely to see their operations continue as usual, especially supported by innovations that differentiate the experience from streaming, such as F&B concepts and luxury seating.

EPR has done a good job at reducing their theatre exposure from 41% at the start of 2023 to 37% by selling some of the vacant properties previously leased to Regal (recall that EPR took ownership of 16 out of 57 of Regal's properties as part of the restructuring agreement described in my last article). I expect the portfolio to continue to gradually shift away from theatres and education to a purely experiential portfolio, but recognize that the process is likely to be very slow and take many years, as guidance for 2024 assumes only $50-75 Million in disposal proceeds.

EPR IR

The valuation is very appealing

Despite the fact that movie theatres have been recovering, the stock market continues to price the stock at a cheap valuation of 8.2x forward FFO and an implied cap rate of 8.6%. That is a spread of more than 400 bps to 10-year yields which is too high for a BBB- rated company, especially when FFO per share is expected to be stable and rent coverage has been improving.

SA

The valuation is no doubt discounted, and can produce meaningful upside, especially if interest rates and yields head lower, as I expect. Even under conservative assumptions of flat FFO per share and only a modest decline in 10-year yields to 4.0%, there is potential for significant double-digit upside. Personally, my base case calls for spread compression to at least 300 bps, once the market realized that movie theatres are doomed, which could deliver up to 45% of upside.

David Ksir

In the bear case, which is really the worst outcome I can imagine (short of a second wave of inflation accompanied by a steep rise in rates), I assume that FFO per share declines by 10% over the next two years. This could happen if, for example, one of the two major theatre operators goes bankrupt and EPR fails to re-lease all the properties. In this case, however, if rates drop to 4%, and even assuming that the spread to treasury yields stays at 400 bps, the expected downside is less than 10% (5.3% to be exact).

David Ksir

On top of this, investors will earn a high 8.5% dividend yield supported by a very reasonable payout ratio of 70% which should ensure that the dividend is paid even in my bare case.

Major risks are unlikely to materialize

The market has priced in complete failure of the movie theatre segment, which has largely reduced the possible downside connected to any sort of tenant trouble.

There is, however, one risk that is worth considering. Although I haven't seen evidence of re-accelerating inflation so far, it is worth remembering that all REITs are inherently sensitive to interest rates. If inflation comes back and the Fed is forced to raise interest rates further, then the stock price will almost certainly head lower.

Bottom Line

I believe that EPR provides very good risk-reward for both the common shares and the preferred shares (mainly Series C). The movie theatre sector managed to pull off a strong recovery last year and although box office revenue is unlikely to grow this year, it should be high enough to support solid rent coverage. If EPR can collect on its leases (which now seems likely), then its cash flow is bound to be stable. Stable cash flow from a BBB- rated company is a steal at an implied cap rate of 8.6%, especially considering its high 8.5% dividend yield, which seems entirely sustainable. For these reasons, I reiterate my BUY rating for the stock.