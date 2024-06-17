monsitj

Investment Thesis

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) is well-positioned to deliver good growth in the coming quarters. The company’s revenue growth should benefit from solid RPOs (remaining performance obligations) of $9.18 billion at the end of Q1 2024, which provides good visibility for future revenue growth. Additionally, growth opportunities in end markets like data centers, high-tech manufacturing, semiconductors, life sciences, etc., supported by megatrends like reshoring and nearshoring, increasing adoption of AI, and a growing trend towards energy efficiency and sustainability, should continue to drive demand for the company’s services. Apart from organic growth, the company has a strong balance sheet, which positions it well, to do further bolt-on M&A.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from operating leverage on higher sales, and a mix shift towards high-margin projects in hyperscale data centers and high-tech manufacturing end markets, which are growing at a much faster rate compared to other businesses. In the medium to long run, productivity gains from the company’s virtual design and construction (VDC) initiative should contribute to margin growth. Given the company’s good growth prospects, I still find the sell-side estimates conservative and believe there is a potential for a further upward revision in the estimates, which can continue to drive the stock higher. Hence, I continue to have a buy rating on EME stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

I last covered EME in January this year with a buy rating and the stock has outperformed by rising ~70% since then. The company is benefiting from resilient demand for its services across various market sectors like high-tech and traditional manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare, and network and communications, particularly in the data center buildout. Further, accretive M&A is also contributing to its overall revenue growth.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company’s revenues increased by 18.7% Y/Y to $3.432 billion. Excluding a 0.2% contribution from acquisitions, revenue increased by 18.5% organically.

Segment-wise, in the U.S. electrical construction and facilities services segment, revenues increased by 18.6% Y/Y benefiting from strong growth within the network and communications market sector, mainly in data center projects. This strong growth is supported by increased demand for cloud computing, data storage, and the emergence of artificial intelligence.

In the U.S. mechanical construction and facilities services segment, revenues grew by 32.4% Y/Y attributed to strong growth in various market sectors like the high-tech manufacturing sector due to increased demand for mechanical construction and fire protection services. The manufacturing and industrial sector grew due to domestic nearshoring and reshoring, and the network and communications sector grew due to increased data center project activity.

The U.S. building services segment’s revenue was up 7.7% Y/Y driven by $7.9 million of incremental acquisition revenues and strong growth in the segment’s mechanical services division. The strong growth in the mechanical services division was attributed to strong demand for HVAC projects and retrofits, and building automation and control services.

The U.S. industrial services segment’s revenue increased by 7% Y/Y due to strong growth in the field services division, driven by greater turnaround project demand and increased demand for renewable fuel projects.

Lastly, in the U.K. building services segment, revenue declined by 5.6% Y/Y due to reduced demand for facilities maintenance and discretionary projects.

EME’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about EMCOR’s growth prospects. The company ended last quarter with Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) of ~$9.18 billion, up ~$1.5 bn or 16.5% Y/Y. The company’s RPOs also increase sequentially from $8.85 bn at the end of Q4 2023. The healthy growth in RPOs provides good visibility into future revenue growth.

EME’s Remaining Performance Obligations (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The demand for the company’s services is benefiting from several megatrends like reshoring/near-shoring, continued strength in data center demand due to AI adoption, and Energy efficiency/Sustainability. The RPOs for EME’s Network & Communications business, which caters to Data Centers was up $575 mn or 51% Y/Y last quarter and reached $1.7 bn. As the use case for AI in business and other fields continues to increase, the investment in Data Centers should continue to grow in the coming years to meet the computational demand. This bodes well for the company’s growth.

The company has also done a good job in terms of expanding its geographic reach in this market over the last few years and this is now benefiting its growth. Back in 2019, the company was servicing on three data center markets but has expanded its presence to nine data center markets through greenfield expansion as well as bolt-on M&A. So, the company is well-placed to capitalize on this demand.

Another end market with strong demand for the company is high-tech manufacturing, which is benefiting from the reshoring trend. High-tech manufacturing RPOs increased 59% Y/Y last quarter as leading players in semiconductor manufacturing, Life Sciences, and Electric Vehicles continue to set up their manufacturing in the U.S. With the increasing number of mega projects continuing to be announced, this market is expected to see continued strength. In addition, with energy efficiency and sustainability themes gaining traction, the company continues to see good demand for HVAC/control systems and lighting Retrofit. The company’s mechanical services RPOs were up 8% Y/Y last quarter as a result.

In addition to solid RPOs and healthy end-market growth drivers, the company is also well-placed for inorganic growth through M&A. The company has stepped up bolt-on M&A and did three acquisitions in April and one in May. The company has a strong balance sheet with net cash of ~$490 mn at the end of last quarter and it had an additional $1.2 bn available under a revolving credit facility, which coupled with good FCF generation capabilities gives the company ample scope to further accelerate its inorganic growth.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q1 2024, the company’s margins benefitted from improved operating performance within the U.S. construction segments driven by a favorable revenue mix, better project execution, and strong pricing. Further, enhanced productivity due to investments in virtual design and construction, prefabrication, and automation also contributed to margin growth. This resulted in a 210 bps Y/Y increase in gross margin to 17.2% and a 220 bps Y/Y increase in adjusted operating margin to 7.6%.

EME’s Gross Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company’s margin growth prospects. In addition to operating leverage from higher sales, I also expect the company to benefit from mix improvement moving forward. The projects in hyperscale data centers and high-tech manufacturing end markets, which are growing at a faster pace compared to the rest of the business, are more complex in nature and have higher margins. So, this should help the overall margin mix.

In the medium to long term, the company’s margins should also benefit from its virtual design and construction (VDC) initiative. This initiative has evolved from traditional Building Information Modelling (BIM) and now incorporates prefabrication, precise estimating, detailed project planning, and superior labor management. This reduces errors and the need to rework, which is often costly and time-consuming. On its last earnings call, talking about this initiative, the company’s CEO Anthony Guzzi said,

“We were probably around 500 VDC people, mainly BIM operators in 2019, end of '18. Today, that number is 1,500. Now you could draw a correlation between that and our margin increase. I think that's part of it, that we're doing more. And it goes beyond prefab. A lot of times, we simplify VDC to prefab, but it goes way beyond that. It goes to -- we have a couple of people that are really good. You start to build things in 4D or parametric, right? And what you're doing is you're finding the mistakes before you go to the site. And if you can find the mistakes before you go to the site and the collisions and all the things that are going to go wrong, then you perform better, right? The most frustrating thing in the world for a foreman or a trade person or project engineer, project manager is to have installed something and then have to take it out or have someone take your work out because they didn't get it right. And our people don't like rework even if we get paid for it. That's not -- you got folks are really proud of the work. Quality also goes up, right, with VDC, whether it's field installed or whether it's shop.”

Overall, I expect margins to continue benefiting from operating leverage, better mix, and productivity improvement from VDC initiatives.

Valuation

EMCOR is currently trading at 23.22x FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $16.25 and 21.82x FY25 EPS estimates of $17.29. According to consensus estimates, the company’s EPS is expected to increase 21.78% Y/Y in the current year and 6.43% Y/Y next year while its revenue is expected to grow 14.11% Y/Y in the current year and 7.69% Y/Y in the next.

EME Consensus EPS Estimates and P/E (Seeking Alpha)

EME Consensus Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

When I last covered the company, a key argument of my thesis was that the sell-side is too conservative in terms of their growth estimates. While the consensus EPS estimates have seen a meaningful upward revision since then, I believe the sell-side is still underestimating the growth potential, especially for the next year.

If we look at 16.5% Y/Y growth in RPOs; strong demand trends continue in data centers, high-tech manufacturing, HVAC retrofitting driven by megatrends; potential reversal in interest rate cycle catalyzes other end markets as well; and strong balance sheet driving bolt-on M&A; I think the company’s revenue growth should at least be in low double digits range for the next year compared to current estimates of around 7.69% Y/Y growth. Add to that margin improvement and share buybacks, EPS growth can be in the low to mid-teens.

Like most of the stocks benefiting from megatrends, EMCOR’s P/E multiple has already re-rated and is now above the sector median of 18.32x. I am not expecting further re-rating. However, upward revision in earnings estimates and good EPS growth can continue to drive shares higher. Hence, I continue to have a buy rating on the stock.

Risks

I expect the company to accelerate bolt-on M&A given its strong balance sheet position. However, inorganic growth is relatively riskier compared to organic growth and there are always risks related to integration missteps, overpaying for an acquisition, and the leverage a company takes to make an acquisition. If any future acquisition goes wrong, it may negatively impact the stock price.

I am expecting the company’s end markets to benefit from interest rate cycle reversal. However, if it continues to get delayed, it could negatively impact end-market demand, and the growth may end up being slower than I expected.

Takeaway

I believe the company has good near-term as well as long-term growth prospects. The revenue growth should benefit from solid RPOs at the last quarter end, strength in end markets driven by secular trends like reshoring, increasing AI adoption, etc., and inorganic growth opportunities from M&A. Further, this end market demand momentum should further increase with the potential reversal in the interest rate cycle over the coming years. The margins should also expand with the help of operating leverage, improved mix, and productivity gains from the VDC initiative. Considering these strong growth prospects, I still find the sell-side estimates conservative. I believe there is a potential for upward revision in estimates, which can serve as a catalyst for the stock. Therefore, I continue to have a buy rating on EME stock.