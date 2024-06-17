for personal or commercial purposes/iStock via Getty Images

June 17th ended up being a fascinating day for shareholders of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW). Even though shares of the company barely budged in response, rising by less than 4%, the company made a monumental announcement that it is merging with a privately held company by the name of BlueTriton Brands. Relative to cash flows, investors in Primo Water will be getting an outsized portion of the combined business, though the lack of enthusiasm might be because leverage will increase as a result. But even with factoring in that leverage, the picture looks more or less neutral at worst, and truly value-accretive at best.

This development further increases my enthusiasm about the company and its prospects. While I can appreciate concerns over leverage that might arise in response to this maneuver, I would argue that additional upside for the company is probably warranted. This is especially true if planned synergies come to fruition. This optimism might seem odd to those familiar with my work on the company. And that's because shares have skyrocketed since I last wrote about the firm back in August 2021. In that article, I rated the stock a "Buy" to reflect my view that shares would likely outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. And since then, the stock is up 46.9% at a time when the S&P 500 (SP500) is up only 23.7%. But even with this move higher, I think that additional upside is still on tap.

An interesting transaction

During midday trading on June 17th, shares of Primo Water were up nearly 4%. This came after management announced that the company would be merging with a privately held firm called BlueTriton Brands. The resulting combined firm has been described as a leading North American pure play healthy hydration company. The transaction in question is an all-stock deal that will leave the combined firm publicly traded, with shareholders of Primo Water receiving 43% of the business while shareholders of BlueTriton get the remaining 57%.

Primo Water

Conceptually, this transaction makes a tremendous amount of sense. This is because there's a lot of opportunity for operational synergies between the businesses. For instance, brings various of its own brands to the mix, including Primo, Crystal Springs, Hinckley Springs, and more. However, BlueTriton brings some of its own products to the mix, such as Pure Life and Deer Park. The combined company will be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to not only retail bottled water, but also the sale of dispensers, filtration products, refill and exchange opportunities, and even providing water directly to customers. Management has highlighted a number of channels to focus on, including not only the retail space, but also servicing directly to homes, food service providers, convenience stores, and offices. The goal here is to create a company that stretches across all usage occasions, starting from the time consumers wake up in the morning to the time they go to bed in the evening.

Primo Water Primo Water

This opens up a massive market opportunity for investors. According to management, in 2023, the US beverage industry generated $135 billion of retail sales. The largest chunk of this involved soft drinks, at $42 billion. But bottled water was a close second at $25 billion. This excludes any opportunities from the 95% of households in the U.S. that drink tap water that is excluded from this data point.

Primo Water

Recently, retail sales of bottled water have exploded, growing from a base of $17 billion back in 2018. In terms of overall consumption, people in the US drink around 38 billion gallons of water every year. The largest category of this is bottled water, comprising about 39% of the share. Filtered tap water constitutes another 34%. The rest, 26%, involves unfiltered tap water. The fact of the matter is that the combined firm has the opportunity to win across all of these categories.

Primo Water

Even though these are two major players in the space, when it comes to the retail side of things, they still only account for about 18.5% of the market when it comes to bottled water in the U.S. This will actually make them larger than The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) with shares of 16% and 10%, respectively. Management pointed out, accurately, that the industry is still quite fragmented. The fourth-largest player in the U.S. bottled water category in the retail space has only a 4% stake of the overall market.

Primo Water

Naturally, both of these firms are quite large. As an example, Primo Water has 224 different branches and production sites. By comparison, BlueTriton has 72 branches, as well as 30 retail manufacturing facilities. Combined, the company will also have 126 water source locations that it can tap into. Such a large business undoubtedly opens up the opportunity for material synergies. Although more details have not been provided when it comes to the composition of synergies, management thinks that the combined firm will be able to cut costs by roughly $200 million on an annual run rate basis. This is in addition to another $20 million in business optimization costs that can be had from this maneuver.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The combined firm will generate, using data from 2023, about $6.47 billion a year in sales. But using the trailing 12-month data, this number is even higher at $6.52 billion. What I found interesting is that while shareholders of Primo Water will receive 43% ownership of the combined firm, Primo Water is actually responsible for 27.8% of the revenue of the combined business.

But this isn't all. It's responsible for just 31.8% of combined EBITDA and 36.5% of operating cash flow. This definitely means shareholders of the business are receiving more than their share of value from the combined enterprise. And this doesn't even factor in the fact that, before this deal closing, Primo Water will pay out to its investors $133 million, or $0.82 per share, in the form of a special dividend.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Normally, you would expect this kind of disparity to result in significant upside for shareholders. However, I would make the case that the market is concerned about leverage. The net leverage ratio of Primo Water stands at 1.52 right now. By comparison, BlueTriton’s net leverage ratio is considerably higher at 4.61 thanks to the $3.95 billion in net debt on the company's books. Without factoring in synergies, the combined firm will have a net leverage ratio of 3.74. And with synergies, this number will still be quite high at 3.18.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This would typically make me a bit concerned as well. However, when you look at the valuation of Primo Water both before the deal and after, it appears as though management knew how much this disparity might mean for shareholders. At present, Primo Water is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 11.9 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 10.5. If we assume that no synergies will be realized from this transaction, then the combined company is currently being valued at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 10.1 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 10.2. The fact that both of these are lower than Primo Water on a standalone basis means that value is accruing, even after factoring in the difference in leverage.

If we factor synergies into the mix and assume a tax rate of 21% on those synergies for the purpose of calculating operating cash flow, then we get a price to operating cash flow multiple of 8.3 and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 8.8. If these synergies are realized, it's difficult to imagine shares not appreciating quite nicely in response to this move.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I'm a bit surprised by the market’s reaction to the Primo Water Corporation merger. I understand the concern regarding leverage. But quite honestly, I think the market is not giving enough credit to management. At worst, it looks as though Primo Water will get a bit cheaper because of this transaction. And at best, if synergies are realized, some attractive upside could be warranted, which would be on top of the fact that additional upside should probably be had because of how cheap shares are on a standalone basis. Given these factors, I believe that keeping Primo Water rated a "buy" makes sense at this point.