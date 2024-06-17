Monty Rakusen

There has been no shortage of issues at major aircraft OEMs Airbus (EADSY) or Boeing (BA), but those headwinds haven’t prevented ATI (NYSE:ATI) from leveraging this upturn in aerospace and generating meaningfully better margins than in past years. With that, these shares have done alright since my last update, climbing more than 25%, though other specialty alloy rivals like Carpenter (CRS) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) have done even better.

I do have some concerns that the Street will “forget” that these are cyclical businesses that have historically struggled to generate attractive margins and returns. I believe the aerospace cycle has years left to run and that significant restructuring at ATI will pay off with higher sustainable margins, but there will be a point where the business plateaus.

I don’t see that point coming soon, though, and I think this recent sell-off on worries about an investigation into faulty titanium products supplied to Airbus and Boeing is an opportunity to reconsider the name.

Another Hit To The Aerospace Sector, But Little Direct Risk To ATI

The commercial aerospace industry has seen a lot of unfavorable headlines over the last year or so, with ongoing quality control issues with Boeing’s 737MAX aircraft, quality control issues with the engine supplier to Airbus’s A320neo, and now a report that both companies inadvertently used faulty titanium components that were supplied to Spirt AeroSystems (SPR) from Chinese sources through counterfeit documentation.

While the headlines make for bad reading, I think the direct impact to ATI is virtually nil. According to the New York Times article, the faulty titanium traveled through Turkish and Italian middlemen via counterfeit documentation. ATI, though, sources its titanium sponge from sources in Kazakhstan and Japan, so the odds that ATI was ultimately responsible (I don’t believe there has been any disclosure yet as to who supplied Spirit with the bad titanium components) seem extremely low to me.

I don’t see this as a direct risk to ATI, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some follow-on risk. At this point, it seems as though the faulty components aren’t believed to have caused any problems, but I won’t entirely rule out the possibilities that more faulty components are discovered (suggesting a more widespread issue) and/or that government officials demand a reinspection cycle. That could, in theory, further slow what has already shaped up as a disappointing production schedule for both Airbus and Boeing in 2024 and lead to some inventory management and margin headwinds for ATI. I don’t consider this a likely outcome, but the way things have been going in commercial aerospace lately, it seems prudent to at least consider the possibility.

Production Challenges Today, But Still A Long Runway Ahead

I won’t list all of the issues that have hit commercial aerospace production in 2023 and 2024, but suffice it to say that Airbus and Boeing have faced some challenges both within their own houses and their supply lines when it comes to hitting targeted production rates. Coupled with some outages at ATI, the company saw commercial aerospace revenue growth slow to 4% in the first quarter after 20%-plus growth rates in 2023.

I’m not worried about reacceleration. While Boeing has had issues with 787 production, I believe the company should exit 2024 in position to ramp production from around 5/month in 2024 to 7/month in 2025 and then around 10/month in 2026. Given that A350s and B787s have 3x to 5x more titanium content than 737s, this is a key driver for the ATI story.

Likewise, I’m not too concerned about the recent guidance from General Electric (GE) regarding slower growth for the LEAP engine program. As I wrote about in a recent article on Melrose, while weaker near-term shipments of engines is a setback (and ATI supplies alloys for a range of engine parts), weaker deliveries of new planes is forcing airlines to keep older aircraft in service, and those aircraft have more demanding maintenance schedules which, in turn, drive demand for more lucrative spare parts.

Provided that there isn’t another global economic event that crushes air travel demand or that there aren’t quality issues at either Airbus or Boeing that lead to a major restructuring of the production schedule, I like ATI’s long-term leverage to widebody aircraft production growth. What’s more, while widebodies have more titanium content, it’s not as though the specialty alloy content of narrowbodies (like the 737MAX and A320neo) is trivial, nor that of the engines, so ATI is still positively leveraged to the OEMs getting their narrowbody production schedules back on track.

The Outlook

Management is targeting over $5B in revenue in 2027 and given the trajectory I see for commercial aircraft production, I think there’s a good chance that figure will prove conservative. Given the economies of scale here as production ramps up, that should mean there is upside to management’s 20%-plus EBITDA margin guidance as well, and that’s a significant step up from the 15% of last year and the 16% to 17% I expect over the next two years.

I still believe that ATI is on track for high single-digit revenue growth over the next five years and long-term growth in the neighborhood of 6%. EBITDA margins should reach the 20%’s on this upswing, but how long the company can maintain them is an open question – no two cycles are ever exactly the same, but I’m wary of assuming that the specialty alloy business has changed so fundamentally that there won’t be future cyclicality in revenue and margins.

ATI shares don’t look particularly cheap on discounted cash flow even if double-digit FCF margins are sustainable over the long term, but cyclical stocks like this often trade above what discounted FCF would suggest is far during upswings, and it’s certainly possible that there’s upside to peak FCF forecasts.

Valuation is also getting more stretched on EV/EBITDA. In the past ATI traded at an average forward EBITDA multiple in the 8’s, but that was at a time when there was considerably less alloy content in commercial aircraft, smaller production runs, and a different mix of businesses at ATI – with the company exiting the considerably more commoditized stainless steel alloy market in 2022 and getting more prudent with capital allocations, there are arguments to support a “new company, new cycle, new multiple” thesis with ATI, and I’m comfortable boosting my forward multiple to 12x.

The Bottom Line

The good news/bad news is that while the shares do look undervalued on 12x my ’25 EBITDA estimate (a fair value around $60), the stock was already trading there until this recent selloff on the faulty titanium news. I don’t regard valuation as the “be-all and end-all” for stock selection, particularly for difficult-to-model cyclical industries, and I still like the fundamental story at ATI. So, I am generally positive on this pullback as an opportunity to add shares, but I do note that the embedded expectations are getting more demanding as the aerospace cycle goes on.