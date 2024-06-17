Nvidia Stock And Its Real Value

Grant Gigliotti profile picture
Grant Gigliotti
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation has experienced significant growth in stock price and financials, driven by the AI industry's expansion.
  • Nvidia dominates the AI chipset space, but is facing long-term competitive pressure from other players.
  • Strong fundamentals and potential for more growth, but we examine its real value to see if it's too risky for investors to enter at current levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Good Stocks@Bargain Prices get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA video chip on the motherboard

Antonio Bordunovi

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has seen huge growth recently, not only in its stock price but also in its company financials. The artificial intelligence ("AI") industry has been compared to the Internet boom in the early 2000s, with continued growth in

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you. 

This article was written by

Grant Gigliotti profile picture
Grant Gigliotti
4.21K Followers

Grant Gigliotti is the founder of Beat The Market Analyzer, a leading value investing stock software and has been an active investor for 20+ years. He focuses on the value investing strategies of Warren Buffett to find good companies at bargain prices. He aims to show you how he buys good companies with strong fundamentals at large discounts from their intrinsic value.

Grant is the leader of the investing group Good Stocks@Bargain Prices where he offers subscribers: daily stock analysis, alerts for what he’s buying/selling, a regular newsletter, weekly summaries, a watch list, and chat to answer questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News