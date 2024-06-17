luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is the largest data center REIT with an expanding global footprint and a market cap of nearly $73bn. Data center REITs are at the heart of the secular tailwind around digitalisation, with companies around the world shifting to cloud storage.

EQIX has been on a turbulent ride recently, with the 52-week range in the share price showing a low of $678 to a high of $915. Recently, in the wake of accusations of some accounting irregularities, the stock has retreated back to $763 at the time of writing, prompting some analysts to rate EQIX a buy.

In this article, I will have a look at the data center thematic, EQIX itself, including the accounting issues, and share how I will play this one.

'It's All About AI These Days'

AI is the dominant theme (or meme) in the market at the moment, with management teams scrambling to jump on the AI bandwagon in their earnings calls and Investor Days.

Machine learning is indeed a wonderful thing, but relies on another buzzword that we haven't heard as much of lately = 'Big Data'. Big Data, as its name implies, is the accumulation, aggregation, and application of massive amounts of data, to feed into AI algorithms and help companies create value through unique insights and productivity.

AI needs Big Data, and Big Data needs to be stored safely, and accessed quickly and reliably. This is where companies like EQIX come in.

According to this report, by futuredatastats.com, data storage demand was estimated at $245bn in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% to 2030, when the market-size is estimated to be $932bn.

Equinix demonstrates how AI is just the latest in a series of impulses which have contributed to demand for data storage growth.

Not all data storage centers are owned by REITs like EQIX, however, the increasing need for specialised properties with high quality and security standards in my mind ensures that EQIX, as a market leading REIT, stands in good stead to grow alongside its addressable market.

So let's have a look at the company.

EQIX Business Profile and Outlook

In a world where data storage requirements are expected to grow universally, EQIX, as the market leading data storage REIT, offers a very strong global footprint, operating in all six continents, and in 33 countries.

It was counter-intuitive to me that, in a world of instantaneous communication, data storage proximity is important. However, it appears that keeping your data close is important. Proximity improves the speed of data access, SEO search engines prioritize local data, and data protection laws vary widely by country.

EQIX

This advantage has enabled EQIX to build a large marketshare of 40-50% with the key cloud providers.

EQIX

One of the things I like about EQIX is the conservative approach to managing their balance sheet. They hold an investment grade rating of BBB or equivalent from all three rating agencies. The net debt leverage ratio is a manageable 3.6x, with a nicely distributed maturity range with a weighted average maturity of 7.3 years. 96% of the debt is fixed rate. I also like the multi-currency debt profile, and the significant usage of green bonds.

EQIX

This responsible capital management extends to the growth model. To keep up with the anticipated global growth by building and acquiring wholly owned premises would require significant access to new capital. In this time of higher interest rates, debt funding would be expensive and strain the balance sheet. Shareholder dilution would be likely to further pressure the share price.

Rather than rushing to build or buy their footprint 100%, EQIX has smartly blended in leased properties, and a number of JVs which enable them to grow their global footprint quickly without exerting too great a capital strain on the business, or diluting shareholders. The JV growth strategy is dubbed 'Xscale'. Full marks from me on this one!

EQIX

Business Performance and Guidance

EQIX has delivered business performance which is much more stable than its share price! The company boasts 85 consecutive quarters of top line growth with consistent profitability, both on EBITDA and AFFO.

EQIX

This has translated into consistent dividend growth over the nine years since the conversion to a REIT balance sheet in 2009. While the dividend itself is on the low side for a REIT at 2.2%, the growth rate of close to 20% annually is impressive.

EQIX

Guidance, unsurprisingly with the historical track record, and demand tailwinds, is positive. There is some share issuance at a modest level, with forward AFFO expected to grow at 10-13%, which on a diluted per share basis comes out at 8-10%.

EQIX

Valuation

The best peer comparison I can find is Digital Realty (DLR) as a pureplay digital REIT. There is a Singapore based REIT called Keppel DC REIT which has decent scale. Keppel is an interesting stock, which I own, and might write about in the future, but doesn't make a great peer comp for EQIX. Other large data center owners like American Tower (AMT) and DigitalBridge (DBRG) have mixed businesses.

So we go with DLR. EQIX has certainly delivered well for shareholders vs DLR, with a 67% outperformance on share price. DLR offers a higher yield, at 3.25% vs the 2.2% for EQIX.

On a price to book basis, EQIX's valuation shows the impact of the share price appreciation, trading at well over double the price to book of DLR.

DLR has been able to grow the top line faster than EQIX. As a smaller competitor to the market leader, revenue growth is less of a challenge.

While the net income growth for DLR has been higher.

Seeking Alpha rates EQIX as an F for valuation, with a forward price to FFO of 31.4 and price to AFFO of 21.9.

Seeking Alpha

DLR on the other hand, scores a D on valuation. Price to AFFO is 24, and price to FFO 22.

Seeking Alpha

So we have DLR cheaper, paying a higher dividend and growing faster, albeit at lower margins and a less conservative balance sheet. Having said that, DLR also sports a BBB investment grade credit rating.

While I can see EQIX has scale advantages, the rationale for the high price differential seems stretched.

That Accounting Problem

Yes, we need to discuss the reason for the EQIX share price volatility.

On March 20, Hindenburg released a short report on EQIX, which accused the company of manipulating AFFO calculations (the key executive performance metric) by reclassifying Capex from maintenance capex to growth capex. This, according to Hindenburg, enabled EQIX to report operating margins of almost double those of DLR. The alleged overstatement of AFFO is 22%, with hints of other accounting issues that would add to this overstatement.

In response, the EQIX Board Audit Committee carried out an internal review, with support from external professional advisors, lawyers Wilmer Hale and forensic accountants Alix Partners. This came back with no findings, or policy change recommendations.

There is an outstanding subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's office regarding the issue.

In my corporate experience, it's unusual for an audit to come up with a 100% clean bill of health, and no change recommendations. While I don't question the integrity or professionalism of anyone involved, I think that caution is merited pending the SEC findings.

Readers will note the bump up in share price in May following the audit committee report and Q1 earnings.

Summarising The Above

Data centers are riding a secular demand spike from Big Data, Cloud Computing and AI.

are riding a secular demand spike from Big Data, Cloud Computing and AI. EQIX has a strong track record of growth and high profit margins.

Guidance is for 8-11% growth in future earnings per share.

The balance sheet is strong, with limited interest rate risk.

Global footprint is growing with a low capital strategy.

The 2.2% dividend has been growing at double the AFFO growth.

But

EQIX's share price has been volatile.

While the price has come down, the valuation looks high vs. peer DLR.

Accounting questions remain open.

My Take And What I Will Do

All in all, I find that there is a lot to like in the data center space, and I want to be involved. I also see a lot to like with EQIX, and, as has been observed by other analysts, the price is at a comparatively low point. However, I am concerned at the apparent valuation gap with DLR, and the lingering accounting uncertainty. The opportunity to me does not seem strong enough to account for the risks here.

I would be tempted by selling the $700 puts, which currently yield over 7% annualised, as this seems a reasonable entry point, however, with a $700 strike, the margin is on the high side for me. As such, I will pass on EQIX for now and rate it a hold. I will look more closely into DLR.