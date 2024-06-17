patpitchaya

Introduction

It's time to talk about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), the struggling utility company with a horrible long-term total return in a sector that also failed to perform well.

Over the past decade, the Utilities Select Sector ETF (XLU) has returned just 127%, lagging the S&P 500 (SP500) by more than 100 points. Even worse, Dominion Energy returned just 12%. All of these numbers include reinvested dividends.

The good news is that weakness can provide opportunities.

Although every stock and opportunity is unique, I think buying stocks on weakness is much more fun than chasing hot equities.

Unfortunately, it's not as easy as it sounds. To give you two extreme examples:

Nvidia (NVDA) has been a red-hot stock for almost two years, yet it continues to outperform every stock on my radar.

A company like AT&T ( T ) has been a "value" stock for countless years, yet it has disappointed almost everyone who bought it recently.

Going back to Dominion Energy, I started covering the company last year. In July, I was neutral, which turned out to be a good call as the stock continued to decline.

In December, I turned bullish. Since then, the stock has returned 9%. While this is below the S&P 500's 14% return, it's a great start.

My most recent article was written on March 15, when I went with the title "Dominion Energy: Why One Of The Most Disliked Stocks May Be 33% Undervalued."

Since then, shares have returned 5%, roughly in line with the S&P 500.

The reason I'm mentioning this is not to brag (this is hardly something to brag about), but because if we get the Dominion bull case right, it could be a terrific source of wealth in the years ahead, as it comes with a yield exceeding 5% and a very rosy growth outlook.

If management can execute well, the future is bright.

Hence, after roughly three months, I'm using this article to update the bull case and explain why I stick to a bullish rating.

So, let's get to it!

Help From An Unexpected Tailwind

Everyone is talking about AI - and rightfully so.

As I have discussed in prior articles, it's revolutionizing the modern economy.

That said, the obvious investment ideas are tech companies like Nvidia.

However, an unexpected beneficiary is the utility sector, as a ton of energy is needed to support the massive expansion of data centers.

In March, the New York Post reported that Amazon (AMZN) alone is spending $150 billion to build data centers closer to customers.

New York Post

I added emphasis to the quote below:

But earlier this month, the Jeff Bezos-founded firm bought a site in northeast Pennsylvania in the shadow of a nuclear power plant that the forthcoming data center will use as a source of carbon-free energy for the digital hub to help the tech giant meet its emission goals, according to commercial property company CoStar. Amazon bought the 1,200-acre property for $650 million, making it the largest individual US commercial sale so far this year, CoStar reported. When AWS is done with construction, the data center’s campus will have the capacity to power the equivalent of the energy consumption of nearly 900,000 houses, or as much as 960 megawatts. - New York post

One region in particular stands out, which is Virginia.

According to the Virginia Mercury, the state is home to 70% of the world's data centers, making it critical in the global rush for AI innovation. While I'm not entirely sure how these 70% are calculated, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership wrote that 35% of all known global hyperscale data centers are located in Virginia.

Using the Data Center Map, we see most of these are located near the nation's capital.

Data Center Map

This provides a much-needed tailwind for Dominion Energy, which operates in this region.

During its 1Q24 earnings call, the utility giant noted it connected 94 data centers, providing over 4 gigawatts of capacity in the past five years, with an additional 15 data centers expected to be connected in 2024.

To give you an idea of how significant 1 gigawatt is:

It's 2.5 million solar panels.

319 utility-scale wind turbines.

100 million LED bulbs.

1.3 million horses.

2,000 Corvette Z06s.

4x all of this is how much the 94 data centers require in energy the company connected in the past five years.

Dominion Energy

Based on that context, the company makes the case that demand from data centers is escalating, with new requests ranging from 60 to 90 megawatts per facility, with larger data center campuses requiring up to several gigawatts!

These tailwinds helped the company to reaffirm its financial guidance for this year, expecting operating earnings per share between $2.62 and $2.87, with a midpoint of $2.75.

Looking further ahead, the company expects operating earnings per share to range between $3.25 and $3.54 in 2025, including the Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") 45Z credits.

Dominion Energy

Through 2029, the company has an annual growth forecast of 5-7%, excluding RNG credits.

Using the FactSet data from the FAST Graphs chart I used in the valuation part of this article, we see that analysts agree with the company, expecting elevated EPS growth in 2024 and 2025 as part of the recovery, with a normalization in mid-single-digit territory after 2025.

Year EPS Growth 2022 6% 2023 -52% 2024E 38% 2025E 23% 2026E 5% Click to enlarge

As part of its growth recovery, the company is reducing debt.

So far, it has achieved roughly $11 billion of its targeted $21 billion debt reduction through the sale of Cove Point and East Ohio gas assets to the Canadian midstream giant Enbridge (ENB).

Through 2024, the company expects to achieve the remaining 47% of debt reduction as part of a bigger divestiture plan.

[...] we're working methodically towards timely closings for the sales of Questar Gas, Wexpro and Public Service of North Carolina as well as the noncontrolling equity financing for the Coastal Virginia offshore wind project. [...] We look forward to continuing to work with involved parties and expect regulatory proceedings to conclude and transaction closings to occur during 2024. - D 1Q24 Earnings Call

Dominion Energy

Moreover, the company expects to use between $600 and $800 million in common equity funding this year, including $200 million through its DRIP program and at least $400 million via the open market.

While this dilutes shareholders (it's the opposite of buybacks), Dominion Energy believes this will eventually increase the per-share value of its business and allow it to maintain its current credit rating, which is BBB+ from Standard & Poor's - one step below the A range.

Dominion Energy

An example of investments in growth and value creation is the company's focus on offshore wind.

Despite recent legal challenges, the project remains on schedule and on budget.

According to the company, with 93% of project costs fixed and $3.5 billion invested to date, the project is progressing according to plan. Total project costs are expected to be $6 billion.

Furthermore, after years of planning, the first turbine is expected to be installed next year, with the last turbine being installed in 2026, which should have a very meaningful impact on free cash flow growth in the years ahead.

Dominion Energy

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

Dividends & Valuation

After cutting its dividend in 2020, the company currently pays $0.6675 per share per quarter, which translates to a yield of 5.4%.

Data by YCharts

In my prior article, I highlighted a company presentation slide, which indicated that the company calls its dividend "secure."

Dominion Energy

I agree with that.

Using the company's 2025E guidance, it has an earnings yield of roughly 7%, which indicates an 80% payout ratio.

As the company is expected to grow consistently after 2026, we can assume that Dominion Energy has room to both support its dividend and reduce balance sheet risks.

Valuation-wise, the company has a normalized twenty-year P/E ratio of 17.8x. If we apply that number to the aforementioned EPS growth expectations, we get a fair stock price target of $64, which is in line with the target I gave in my prior article and 28% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

When adding its yield of more than 5%, I continue to believe that Dominion Energy has a superior risk/reward in its sector.

Takeaway

Dominion Energy has had a rough decade, with only a 12% total return.

However, recent developments offer hope.

For example, the rise in data centers, especially in Virginia, provides a significant tailwind, as Dominion's connection to these centers boosts long-term electricity demand.

Moreover, the company is reducing debt and investing in projects like offshore wind, aiming for long-term value creation.

Despite past struggles, Dominion's 5.4% dividend yield and growth potential make it a compelling investment.

If management executes well, the stock could offer substantial returns, combining a solid yield with promising growth.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Data Center Demand : Dominion's position close to a booming data center market, especially in Virginia, provides a significant growth tailwind.

: Dominion's position close to a booming data center market, especially in Virginia, provides a significant growth tailwind. Strong Dividend : With a yield of 5.4%, Dominion offers attractive income.

: With a yield of 5.4%, Dominion offers attractive income. Growth Potential : Strategic investments in offshore wind and debt reduction provide fertile growth for long-term value creation.

: Strategic investments in offshore wind and debt reduction provide fertile growth for long-term value creation. Undervalued: With a fair price target of $64, I believe shares are up to 30% undervalued.

