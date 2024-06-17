BP: After A Big Pullback, It's Time To Lock In A 5% Yield On This Oil Giant

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Energy stocks have been in a correction for the past several weeks and I am starting to see some new buying opportunities. There are a number of reasons for this pullback including a drop in the price of oil, which could be driven by ample current supplies, but also because of some fresh concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy. There was also a recent prediction by the International Energy Agency, which suggested "peak oil" could occur in 2029. I do have some concerns about the Federal Reserve waiting too long and pushing the U.S. economy into a recession. However, I also think that it makes sense to add energy exposure to my portfolio for the long term. Especially when dividend yields and the price to earnings multiple are getting very attractive in stocks like BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), which is now down nearly 15% from recent highs. With this in mind, let's take a closer look.

The Chart

As the chart below shows, BP shares were trading for nearly $40 in April, but have since dropped by nearly 15% to the $34 range. This stock is now trading well below the 50-day moving average which is $37.44 and the 200-day moving average which is $36.15. I think it makes sense to use this pullback as a buying opportunity as there appears to be potential for strong total returns driven by a high dividend yield and the possibility of price appreciation.

Earnings Estimates And The Balance Sheet

Analysts expect BP to earn $4.51 per share in 2024, $5.04 per share in 2025, and see profits jump to $5.74 per share in 2026. With the shares trading for just over $34, this implies a very low price to earnings multiple of just over 7x earnings for 2024, and only about 6x earnings for 2026. This type of valuation is usually what small businesses are sold for in the private market, and it amazes me to see a company with such a long history being sold at this valuation and with a yield that is extremely attractive. With a price to earnings ratio this low, it means it won't take long (just about seven years) for this company to earn its entire market capitalization. Furthermore, a price to earnings multiple of around 6-7 times earnings, suggests an earnings yield of nearly 15%.

In terms of the balance sheet, BP looks strong with around $64.07 billion in debt and about $32.13 billion in cash. BP also has an investment grade credit rating with an A+ from Fitch and an A1 rating from Moody's (MCO). This high level of cash and strong credit ratings gives BP financial flexibility and the opportunity to increase the dividend and buyback shares.

The Dividend And Share Buybacks

BP pays a quarterly dividend of nearly $0.44 per share, which provides a yield of 5%. That is enough to compete with the high yields currently offered by money market funds. But there is a huge difference because BP's yield could grow over time thanks to dividend increases and share buybacks. However, money market rates are likely to drop over the next couple of years, since the Fed is expected to start cutting rates later this year.

BP has announced a $3.5 billion share buyback plan for this year and already completed a big portion of that with $1.75 billion in shares bought in May. Share buybacks can boost earnings and therefore give the company more flexibility to raise the dividend.

Peak Oil Predictions Have All Failed

When people start talking about a peak in demand for anything, it makes you think twice as an investor, whether or not it makes sense to invest in this industry. With the International Energy Agency recently forecasting a peak in oil in 2029, it makes sense to refer to past peak oil predictions, all of which have failed so far. OPEC pushed back on the 2029 peak oil prediction and pointed out that the International Energy Agency had incorrectly predicted peak gasoline demand in 2019, which did not prove to be the case. As OPEC points out in this statement, people and institutions have been making peak oil predictions since the 1880's, and these predictions have been inaccurate. OPEC points out why peak oil predictions have failed in the past by stating:

"The past peak supply predictions were way off the mark, misled by mistaken assumptions on the size of the recoverable resource base, an underestimation of the impact of technology advancement, and the general resourcefulness of the industry."

BP Is More Than Just Oil

BP has a significant renewables energy business which includes wind power and solar. The company has set goals to develop around 50GW of renewable generating capacity by 2030, which would be a very significant increase from 3.3 GW it produced in 2021. All of this acts as another counterpoint to the concerns over peak oil. By the time peak oil occurs, it will likely be happening because renewables from companies like BP have offset the demand for oil. The renewables business is a growth driver for BP.

EV And AI Energy Demand Could Be A Long Term Growth Driver

Many consumers seem to believe that the rise in EV's is killing oil demand, but that is not totally true. It's commonplace to think that electricity means green energy, but the vast majority (about 60%) of electricity is generated with fossil fuels. The reality is that renewable energy (wind, solar, and hydropower) accounts for about 21.4% of the electricity generated in the U.S. and nuclear is about 18.6%. There are projections which suggest AI data centers are going to consume massive amounts of energy in the coming years, which would be another potential growth driver for the energy sector.

Potential Downside Risks

Oil demand is heavily dependent on the strength of the global economy. If the Fed keeps rates too high for too long, we could go into a recession and that could send oil prices lower. There are signs that the U.S. economy is slowing down. The Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 65.6 in June, which was down from 69.1 in May. This represents the third monthly decline in a row and if this trend continues, it could be signaling a recession ahead, which could dampen oil demand. Aside from recession risks, the oil industry is full of potential downside risks due to regulations, oil spills, geopolitics, and more.

In Summary

I believe the recent pullback in BP shares is an ideal buying opportunity. I am looking for opportunities to reduce my exposure to money market funds and get into and lock in high yields in stocks like BP, which can offer a yield that is likely to be far more enduring than money market funds. I also think that when the Fed does cut rates in the coming months, it will create upside for dividend stocks like BP. On top of these positives, BP has an incredibly low PE ratio, and that leaves a lot of potential for multiple expansion. It's worth noting that past peak oil predictions have been wrong and that it seems like there will always be a use and a need for energy. There also seems to always be a new use for it or growing demand in some sectors which for one example, might be AI data centers as a future growth driver.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.