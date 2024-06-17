Eli Lilly And Alzheimer's Disease: The Paucity Of Progress

Summary

  • An FDA advisory committee voted 11-0 in favor of Eli Lilly and Company's donanemab for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.
  • Donanemab has no effect on non-APOE4 carriers, may slow the decline of APOE4 carriers closer to that of non-carriers, and may cause brain swelling and brain bleeds in APOE4 carriers.
  • Alternative treatments like ALZ-801 (for APOE4 carriers) and Anavex's blarcamesine (for those with functioning sigma-1 receptors) show promise in clinical trials.
  • The potentially slow roll out of donanemab, potentially fatal side effects, and more effective and safer treatments may have a modestly negative impact on Eli Lilly's stock.

Female Shepherd and flock of sheep at a foggy sunrise in the woods

pidjoe/E+ via Getty Images

On June 10, 2024, an FDA advisory committee voted unanimously (11-0) that the Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) anti-amyloid antibody drug donanemab was effective for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease and

This article was written by

Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.49K Followers
Retired history instructor. Alzheimer's disease researcher for the past two decades.My goal is to give investors solid advice based on the mechanisms of action of Alzheimer's drugs. This advice is informed by a background in biology (conservation, ecology, evolution, environmental science, and biochemistry) and twenty years of a very in depth review of the research on Alzheimer's disease. I have come to the conclusion that Alzheimer's disease is caused by oxidation and nitration. Many treatments for Alzheimer's disease address factors that can contribute to oxidation and nitration such as misfolded amyloid and tau proteins and neuroinflammation, but very few direct scavenge compounds (such as hydrogen peroxide and peroxynitrite) that cause oxidation and nitration nor do they reverse any of the damage already present. Thus, most treatments for Alzheimer's disease only slow down the early progression of the disease for awhile. Certain natural products such as panax ginseng and various essential oils via aromatherapy inhibit oxidation and nitration, scavenge agents that cause oxidative and nitrostative stress, and reverse part of their damage. Such treatments have the potential to stabilize Alzheimer's disease.I follow companies, such as Anavex and Cyclo Therapeutics, whose drug candidate may do the same. These are the only Alzheimer's companies that I recommend investing in.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is a re-working of a previous submission. The last advice that I received was to spend more time on a macro-analysis of Eli Lilly, but I wanted to focus more on the limitations of donanemab and the effect that this may have on Eli Lilly's stock.

