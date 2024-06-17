angel_nt/iStock via Getty Images

I last covered Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) in March 2024; at the time, I put out a Buy rating, and since then, the stock has gained roughly 2% in price. In this thesis, I explain why I think now is a good time to double down to prepare for what I expect will be very strong returns in late 2024 and particularly throughout 2025 and onwards. In my last analysis of the company, I covered the long-term solar market growth outlook, as well as a general analysis of the firm's fundamentals. My analysis here looks more deeply at the nuances of cheaper solar power and the current market to ascertain that now presents a point of inflection for investors, where future macroeconomic and solar market conditions could develop positively for Enphase stock over the next year and decade.

Current Conditions

At the moment, solar energy is the lowest it has been in price per kWh in recordable history. According to Lazard's Levelized Cost of Energy ('LCOE') Analysis, the cost for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. has reached an all-time low. The LCOE ranges from $0.028 to $0.041, making solar energy one of the most cost-effective sources of electricity on the market today. Additionally, residential solar systems can generate electricity from $0.06 to $0.08 per kWh. This is substantially lower than traditional fossil fuel prices, which I believe will position solar power as the leading form of energy provision over the long term.

The greatest inhibitor to the current growth of Enphase and other solar energy companies is that we are still in a highly inflationary and high-interest rate macroeconomic environment in the United States. Coupled with extremely high government debt and state budgets, the prospect of lower interest rates and lower levels of inflation in the near future seems improbable to some. However, I feel confident that the increased use of autonomous technologies within the United States and abroad will have a deflationary effect on the global economy by helping to reduce prices and significantly curbing inflation over the coming decades. I also believe that this will allow the Fed to cut interest rates due to lower overall economic pressure.

In my opinion, conditions should improve for Enphase in the near term, as the Fed might start cutting rates later this year. This is crucial for Enphase because lower interest rates will reduce the cost of borrowing. This, in turn, spurs investment in solar projects and also increases consumer spending power, making solar installations more affordable for residential customers.

Financials & Outlook

Investors planning to buy Enphase stock at the current low levels compared to historically ought to know why the contraction occurred in the first place. Based on my research, these are the core reasons:

Supply Chain Disruptions: There were global supply chain disruptions, increasing production costs and delaying order fulfillment. Higher shipping costs and logistics bottlenecks also compounded the supply chain issues. Inflation and Rising Costs: The prices of raw materials used in manufacturing, such as metals and silicon, surged. This drove up the overall cost of production. Macroeconomic Factors: Higher interest rates, as mentioned above, made financing solar projects more expensive, reducing demand. High inflation has also led to decreased discretionary spending by consumers, impacting Enphase's primary market, residential solar, significantly. Competitive Pressures: Increased competition from other solar technology providers has pressured Enphase to lower prices, which negatively impacted its profit margins. In addition, the necessity of high R&D to remain competitive on top of the wider economic challenges is straining. Regulatory and Policy Uncertainties: There is currently growing dissent surrounding government policies and incentives for renewable energy, for example, in the Republican Party in the United States. This has impacted investment and expansion plans. In addition, trade tensions and tariffs between the U.S. and China have increased the costs of imported components necessary for Enphase's products.

This environment has not only been brutal for Enphase shareholders, but it has also negatively affected the company's three main competitors, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Tesla (TSLA) with SolarCity, and SunPower Corporation (SPWR):

Both SolarEdge and SunPower have faced rising costs and supply chain disruption, and SolarCity struggled with scaling production for its solar products, particularly solar roof tiles, as well as regulatory and policy changes, affecting demand and increasing costs for imported goods. In many respects, the market environment has not been favorable to these companies over the past few years. I expect this to change if Trump is elected in November, as I believe his administration will have a China-appeasing approach, which should improve international trade agreements and remove the looming threat of sanctions related to geopolitical tensions surrounding Taiwan.

In addition, similar to my last thesis on Enphase, I must reiterate that I believe solar energy is a long-term winner. If the economy experiences high levels of deflation over the next few decades from robotics and AI reducing the cost of manufacturing, transportation, and other services, the likelihood is that solar energy will also become much cheaper. The net result of this should be much greater growth in solar installations and power structures in residential, commercial and public sectors.

Valuation Analysis

To begin this valuation analysis, please view this table, which represents key valuation data for Enphase against its major competitors:

ENPH SEDG TSLA SPWR TTM P/E GAAP Ratio ~63.5 NM ~45 NM FWD P/E GAAP Ratio ~97 NM ~81 NM TTM P/S Ratio ~9.25 ~1 ~6 ~0.3 FWD P/S Ratio ~11.5 ~1.7 ~5.75 ~0.4 Click to enlarge

Both Enphase and Tesla are in fortunate positions, as they are both profitable at a time when many solar energy companies have failed to retain this. In my opinion, while Enphase is extremely highly valued on the surface, the future outlook should improve if investors remember that, over the long term, the demand for Enphase products is forecasted to increase significantly and that, over its recent history, it has commanded a P/E ratio of above 100 as normal. As Enphase has a relatively short track record of profitability, its valuation opportunity is perhaps more reliably outlined through its price-to-sales ratio on a chart:

I believe it is reasonable to posit that ENPH will at least sustain a price-to-sales ratio of around 10 over the next decade. Therefore, I am using this as a baseline for fair value for the stock that is conservative and can be beaten. In addition, I am anticipating annual revenue growth of 15%, which is calculated based on consensus analyst estimates from Seeking Alpha and my own further optimistic projections from my previous thesis that describes how solar is likely to be the highest-growth energy technology on the planet through 2050, a thesis shared by the World Economic Forum. The stock price at the time of this writing, June 17, 2024, is $124.61. The current revenue per share is $13.42. Here is my price target for June 2034, where the stock price growth over the period has been evenly distributed to show the trend I expect over the total 10-year timeframe:

The finishing price target for June 2034 is approximately $504.

It should be remembered that the market could begin to view the price-to-sales ratio of around 10 as too high, but it could also view this ratio as too low if solar energy begins to gain more mainstream traction, eventually positioned as the leading energy source on the planet. In the second instance, the growth rates for Enphase may increase, and investor sentiment may also rise relatively, perhaps to a P/S ratio of 13. However, for the purpose of conservatism and risk mitigation, I believe the above price target is reasonable to assume will come to fruition in a base-case scenario. In a bear-case scenario, the market may reduce the P/S ratio to around 7 by the end of the 10-year period, significantly lowering the expected CAGRs.

In the above graph, the price-to-sales ratios for the bull case and bear case are graduated toward the final P/S ratio with an even proportion over the 10-year period. I have used an annual revenue per share growth rate of 17% in the bull case and 12.5% in the bear case.

Risk Analysis

I think it is absolutely vital that Enphase investors realize they are taking on a significant amount of risk by buying a stock that trades at such high valuation multiples, which makes a significant portion of their investment based on high sentiment. The foundational business is very strong, but I am always weary about having a large portion of my portfolio in stocks that are heavily dependent on market perception against fundamental growth. Relatively small earnings and revenue misses can cause significant downside volatility in these instances. I am an Enphase shareholder, but only 10% of my portfolio is dedicated to the company. I also bought at near what I consider the bottom of the recent mass sell-off a couple of months ago. It is also the only solar energy stock I own at the moment. I believe dedicating over 10% of a portfolio to this market opportunity is reckless because there are many macroeconomic factors that could easily reduce demand for Enphase products and cause massive stock price losses as a result of the already high valuation. As such, my stance here is that it is wise to proceed with caution despite the potentially lucrative opportunity presented by my bull, bear and base case graph above.

We may also want to imagine a scenario where current geopolitical tensions escalate, and the world enters a period of larger-scale wars. While I am hopeful that this will not be the case, the effects on solar energy markets could be quite severe. Supply chain disruptions such as those we saw over the last 12 months would likely become more severely inhibitive of growth. It's also worth remembering that the effects of these geopolitical upheavals would not be local only to Enphase. Instead, the reduced international trade environment would have implications on almost all businesses globally, with technology industries that are specifically highly globalized bearing a large brunt of the negative headwinds. This environment would drive higher prices due to weakened supply, likely higher levels of inflation to stimulate local economies, and perhaps increased interest rates in efforts to mitigate inflation. This is a stark counter to my outlook above, which suggests a deflationary and highly productive society that could emerge if diplomacy leads us out of present geopolitical tensions and AI, robotics and automation help to reduce the costs of production around the world, stimulating deflation. In my opinion, it is worth investors recognizing that either case could come to fruition at this time, and while it is good to be hopeful of the optimistic outcome and arguably wise to stay invested, the potential for downside volatility remains with Enphase and other technology stocks.

Conclusion

Enphase has the potential to deliver a stock price CAGR of around 15% annually as a base-case outcome, in my opinion. While this is promising, investors need to prepare their portfolios for any "Black Swan" events that may occur. As Enphase trades at very rich valuations already, any negativity in operations is likely to be felt more severely by shareholders.

In the best-case scenario, where we are led out of current geopolitical tensions, a highly automated society is likely to drive increasing gains to Enphase and other solar energy companies. The continued trend of high adoption of solar energy systems should lead Enphase to deliver market-beating long-term price returns over the next decade and more.