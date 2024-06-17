Enphase Energy: Still Time To Double Down

Jun. 17, 2024 6:06 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Stock
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • Enphase has experienced significant revenue and earnings contraction over the last year largely due to various macroeconomic pressures.
  • Solar energy's price per kWh is at record lows, and based on the World Economic Forum's thesis, I consider the technology will become the predominant form of power provision through 2050.
  • Enphase is undervalued when considering its recent historical valuation multiples. My price target for 2034 is around $500 per share as a base case.
  • Despite my optimism for Enphase and the fact I am a shareholder, current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, coupled with the high valuation, warrant caution in allocation strategies.

Lonely astronaut looks at sunset on deserted planet. Contrasting Martian Landscape. Cosmonaut on background of large yellow red orange sun on the horizon. 3d render

angel_nt/iStock via Getty Images

I last covered Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) in March 2024; at the time, I put out a Buy rating, and since then, the stock has gained roughly 2% in price. In this thesis, I explain why I think now is a good

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.05K Followers
I’m Oliver Rodzianko, a financial analyst with a deep passion for data, innovation, and connecting with good people. Driven by strong ethics and inspired by the values of visionary leaders, I take a long-term approach to both my life and work. I believe the best investments, particularly in stocks, unfold over many decades. If you appreciate my work and would like to stay updated, consider following me here on Seeking Alpha, on LinkedIn, and on X. Thank you for taking the time to read my content and insights. I look forward to learning and growing with you.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ENPH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News