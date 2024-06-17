Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Performance assessment

In my last coverage of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A), I expressed my view that the conglomerate would underperform the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX). This has played out so far as the stock has lagged the market by 6.49%:

Performance since Author's Last Coverage of Berkshire Hathaway (Author's Last Coverage of Berkshire Hathaway, Seeking Alpha)

Updated thesis and what's new

Since my last update, Berkshire has sold 13% of their stake in Apple. In my last piece, I had the view that "Apple may not be an obvious source of alpha for Berkshire anymore". However, my confidence in this assessment has changed now as I believe the developments around Apple Intelligence provides this major investment holding of Berkshire with new growth optionalities, rendering my prior singular focus on Apple's iPhones a bit dated. These developments have prompted me to evaluate my bearish thesis on Berkshire again. I did this by taking a more comprehensive look at each part of Berkshire's business to see where I think value creation at a faster rate than the S&P 500 may come from. I also did a more detailed comparison of Berkshire's implied valuation and growth rates vs the S&P 500 to find that Berkshire is priced the same as the market index, but with forward expectations of much worse growth.

My conclusion from this analysis is that I continue to believe, albeit for different reasons and greater confidence than last time, that Berkshire Hathaway will lag the overall market (S&P 500) from a total shareholder return perspective. In fact, my confidence in this view has increased, which is why I am downgrading the stock further to a 'Strong Sell'.

A look at Berkshire Hathaway's asset mix

When we buy a business, we are ultimately buying a business' assets. So let's look at Berkshire's mix of assets and assess each one's ability to generate returns in excess of the S&P 500:

Berkshire Hathaway Assets Mix (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Total cash, treasuries and fixed maturities

This piece makes up 19.3% as of Q1 FY24. Also, notice how this mix has been increasing over multiple quarters now. I think most would agree that the expected returns from these cash and equivalent type assets would underperform the equity market over the long run.

Total railroad, utilities and energy assets

This is comprised of Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) and Berkshire Energy (BHE). Out of these two businesses, BNSF is the main driver here as it generates 70-80% of the EBIT out of the combined BNSF and BHE businesses. Fishtown Capital's latest article nicely shows how BNSF has been an underperformer for Berkshire. Another way to realize this is by looking at the combined EBIT growth of this segment:

BNSF + BHE EBIT (USD mn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

The BNSF + BHE EBIT has shrunk over recent quarters, leading to underwhelming growth. Hence, I have low confidence that Berkshire can generate outsized market returns from this segment.

Other equity investments

This piece includes Berkshire's stock investments and also its subsidiaries. Looking at the 2 big pieces of Manufacturing and Servicing + Retailing:

Manufacturing EBIT (USD mn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Manufacturing EBIT has grown at 6.2% CAGR over the past 3 years. This looks adequate, but is hardly enough to beat the forward earnings growth estimates for the S&P 500, which is at 18.8% CAGR over the next 3-5 years. I struggle to see how Berkshire's manufacturing business can get to those levels.

Service and Retailing EBIT (USD mn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Nothing much needs to be said here; in my opinion, a business seeing earnings degrowth has no chance of outperforming the S&P 500, which as aforementioned, is priced at an 18.8% EPS growth over the next 3-5 years.

Most of the other key equity investments such as Bank of America (BAC), Chevron (CVX) (CHEV:CA), Coca-Cola (KO), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and American Express (AXP) have not beaten the S&P 500 in recent years either. I am also doubtful about whether they will buck this trend since AI plays seem to be the driving force right now.

I refer you to Fishtown's article as that goes into more detail in proving that these subsidiary business segments and other equity investments are underperforming.

Insurance

Berkshire's insurance operations are largely of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance kind.

At a sectoral level, Capgemini's recent report on the P&C sector highlights that increasing frequencies and severities of natural catastrophe events and rapid technological changes are making many underwriting models outdated. To resolve this issue, many companies face issues around data deficiencies, legacy systems and a lack of skilled talent.

Here are two 2 key excerpts from their report:

Our 2024 Underwriters' Survey results suggest that over 41% of underwriters' time is focused on administrative and operational activities, constraining their capacity and triggering value chain challenges in pricing and broker/customer experience. As a result, insurers are unprepared to react to volatility and struggle with limited risk assessment capabilities, inadequate insight access, and uneven operational alignment... While P&C premiums grew, underwriting struggled. During this time, combined ratios breached 100%, as losses outpaced new business premiums. Legacy practices now fail against market transformations like climate change, cyber risks, and mobility shifts amid high consumer expectations.

In light of these challenges affecting the P&C sector, I am impressed by Berkshire's performance in the insurance segment, as it has managed to maintain largely positive underwriting EBIT margins:

Underwriting EBIT Margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

So I do believe Berkshire's insurance business may be able to outperform its peer group and possibly the S&P 500 going ahead.

Apple

I think my assessment on Apple (AAPL) was wrong in my last article when I said:

I believe the odds are that Apple's multi-decadal alpha run over the S&P 500 is coming to a meaningful pause now, if not a complete end.

I can see how Apple Intelligence can be a key growth driver going ahead, as infusing AI features across its portfolio of products can result in a material sales catalyst for the next few years. Given this, I suspect Apple has decent chances to do slightly better than the S&P 500. Hence, I do see some potential for Berkshire's holding in Apple stock to outperform.

That said, it is unfortunate that Berkshire Hathaway sold 13% of their stake in Apple in the last quarter.

Overall assessment

Berkshire Hathaway Asset Mix Assessment (Author's Judgement and Analysis)

Overall, I assess about 36% of Berkshire's assets have a chance of outperforming the S&P500. The remaining 64% I see as drags on relative performance.

Berkshire is priced the same as the S&P 500, but with worse growth expectation, indicating a mispricing

Berkshire Hathaway's 1-yr fwd PE (Capital IQ)

Berkshire Hathaway is trading at a 1-yr fwd PE of 21.81x. This is pretty much close to the S&P 500's 1-yr fwd PE of 20.99x (Berkshire is trading at a small 4% premium). As noted before, the forward EPS estimates for the S&P 500 over the next 3-5 years is 18.8%. For Berkshire, it is +7.2% ($21.18 consensus EPS for FY26 vs $17.19 EPS for FY23 for the Class B shares, which is arguably more relevant for most readers).

So to put that in perspective; for virtually the same valuation, is it worth buying a business in which only 36% of it may outperform the S&P 500, with the remaining 64% more than likely dragging down overall return? For virtually the same valuation, is it worth buying a business that is expected to grow at only 40% of the rate as the S&P 500?

I don't think that makes much sense.

Technical analysis

Relative read of BRK.B vs SPX500

BRK.B vs SPX500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

From a relative technical analysis perspective of BRK.B vs the SPX500, the ratio prices have failed to break above a key 4-monthly resistance marked via the black line. Recently, the market has consolidated around this resistance and seems poised to move down back toward the bottom of the large decadal trading range. This would correspond to many quarters and years of underperformance ahead for Berkshire vs the S&P 500.

A market crash or significantly higher EPS growth can change my mind

Berkshire's defensive portfolio would be good insulation in a market crash. Additionally, if Buffett and Abel and Jain are able to deploy their $206 billion of cash and short-term money market investments to good use, then the asset mix of Berkshire may dramatically improve, increasing the chances of market-beating returns once again. In this kind of scenario, I would revisit my thesis.

It is worthwhile noting that Berkshire's 24-month beta is 0.76. Hence, for investors who prefer more defensively-aligned portfolios, my 'Strong Sell' stance may be less relevant as it may not make sense from a risk-adjusted perspective.

Another factor that could lead me to revisit my thesis is if the earnings generated from Berkshire's various assets discussed in this article start to grow much faster. How much faster? Given that Berkshire currently is trading at close to the same PE as the S&P 500, and the S&P 500 is priced at a forward EPS growth of 18.8% 3-5 year CAGR, I would like to see Berkshire grow at the same rate. As noted before, this is not the case currently; based on consensus EPS estimates, Berkshire's implied 3-yr EPS CAGR is +7.2%.

Takeaway & positioning

I continue to believe Berkshire Hathaway will lag the S&P 500 and my confidence in this view has increased. In this article, I've provided another perspective to justify why by analyzing Berkshire Hathaway's overall asset mix and assessing each piece's likelihood of generating market-beating returns. Overall, I believe Berkshire's insurance businesses and Apple investment have the best chance of outperformance. However, these make up only 36% of the conglomerate's total assets. I think the rest of the 64% is likely to be a drag on returns vs the market.

Given that, and considering the fact that Berkshire is trading at the same valuation as the S&P 500, but priced at a mere 40% of the S&P 500's growth over the next 3-year forward outlook, I struggle to see reasons for buying Berkshire instead of the S&P 500 ETF.

My relative technical analysis vs the market index also paints a very bearish outlook for Berkshire. Hence, I am rating the stock a 'Strong Sell'. In particular, my view is that for incremental buys, Berkshire Hathaway is a poor bet relative to the S&P 500.

How to interpret Hunting Alpha's ratings:

Strong Buy: Expect the company to outperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis, with higher than usual confidence

Buy: Expect the company to outperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis

Neutral/hold: Expect the company to perform in-line with the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis

Sell: Expect the company to underperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis

Strong Sell: Expect the company to underperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis, with higher than usual confidence

The typical time-horizon for my views is multiple quarters to around a year. It is not set in stone. However, I will share updates on my changes in stance in a pinned comment to this article and may also publish a new article discussing the reasons for the change in view.