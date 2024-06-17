Johns Lyng: Sustained Earnings Growth, Strong Reinvestment Point To Undervaluation

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers

Summary

  • Johns Lyng Group Ltd offers integrated building services in Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.
  • The group provides comprehensive solutions in Insurance & Restoration, Commercial Services, Strata Building & Management, and Disaster Recovery & Management.
  • Services are streamlined under each segment to provide bespoke solutions for the industry.

Insurance claim form and insurance policy

DNY59

Intro

This is our nascent coverage of Johns Lyng Group Limited (OTCPK:JLGRF). This integrated building services group provides a whole host of associated services in Australia, New Zealand, and the USA. Concerning the group's 'Insurance & Restoration' as well as 'Commercial Services', the group provides a

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JLGRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JLGRF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JLGRF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News