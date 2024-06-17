DNY59

Intro

This is our nascent coverage of Johns Lyng Group Limited (OTCPK:JLGRF). This integrated building services group provides a whole host of associated services in Australia, New Zealand, and the USA. Concerning the group's 'Insurance & Restoration' as well as 'Commercial Services', the group provides a significant number of turkey solutions where multiple services are streamlined under each respective umbrella. Then you have the 'Strata Building & Management' segment, where multiple services are joined to provide a bespoke solution for the industry. Finally, the 'Disaster Recovery & Management' segment currently is the biggest disaster business of its kind in Australia, with 24/7 Emergency response & robust pre-disaster planning are just some of the reasons why this business continues to be in high demand.

In effect, the key to the success of Johns Lyng Group Limited is the high amount of synergies & diversification culminating in the use of an elevated subcontractor base of over 14,000 (internal staff comes in at 2300) which can essentially cover a whole array of contingencies in the business areas discussed above. The fact that JLGRF can commit to this work when it arises but yet not need to spend large amounts of capital in 'preparing' for this work remains key from a streamlining perspective. Furthermore, it should be noted that management has aligned interests with the interests of shareholders due to the presence of significant management stakes in all business segments discussed above.

Fiscal 2024 - First Half (6-Month) Results

To this point, there were many encouraging trends in the company's latest half-year results (ending December 2023) that were announced on the 27th of February this year. Due to a strong earnings growth curve in the first half of fiscal 2024, management upgraded group revenue by 3.5% & group EBITDA by 5% as we see below. This trend straight off the bat demonstrates that margins are on the rise in Johns Lyng Group, where the annuity-style earnings model continues to bring predictability to the Group's finances over time.

JOHNS LYNG GROUP FY24(F) Earnings Upgrade (Company Website)

Volumes both in CAT revenue as well as Business As Usual work drove earnings forward in the 6-month period. Furthermore, ongoing contract wins in Australia in the 'Insurance, Building & Restoration' segment, JLGRF's continued expansion into the US & New Zealand (employing recent milestone agreements with Allstate Insurance & Tower Insurance) & the growth of CAT revenue all point to a growing outfit underpinned by the group's growing equity & well-covered dividend. Climate change continues to affect the magnitude of CAT events, which means JLGFG (given the group's proficiency & experience regarding these events) should continue to make strong gains in this area.

At present, with shares trading at $4.11 a share, the company's trailing GAAP earnings ratio comes in at 34.37 resulting in a GAAP earnings yield of 2.91%. Although this yield does not look all that attractive on the surface (given the group's trailing dividend yield comes in at approximately 1.5%), investors need to look past the price of the company's earnings yet delve into the company's cash-flow trends and how this cash is being used to grow the company for the better. We state this because $62 million of operating cash flow was generated over the past 12 months, resulting in a trailing cash-flow multiple of 17.9. Furthermore, the fact that the lion's share of the group's cash flow has been going into acquisitions (and not into debt or capex payments) underlines the profitable business model already in operation in JLGRF.

Dividend Discount Formula To Value Stocks

For example, we can use the following dividend discount formula to stamp a valuation on Johns Lyng Group Limited, where

EDPS = Expected Dividend Per Share

CCE = Cost Of Equity

DGR = Dividend Growth Rate

Dividend Discount Model (wallstreetmojo.com)

Concerning the dividend, management has noted that it will continue to run a pay-out ratio between 40 & 60%. In US dollars, the forward payout comes in at $0.062 per share. To calculate how this payout can grow going forward, we need to calculate the retention ratio & multiply it by the company's return on equity. The retention ratio is retained GAAP earnings after the dividend has been paid. Given that $16.5 million of dividend payments were paid out of a net-income kitty of $30.5 million over the past 12 months, we calculate the group's pay-out ratio to be 53.75% which means the retention ratio comes in at 43.25%.

Therefore, when we multiply JLGRF's trailing return on equity of 11.73% by the retention ratio of 43.25%, we get a sustained dividend growth rate of 5.43%. This means our 'Expected Dividend Per Share' now comes in at $0.065 per share in US dollars.

Cost Of Equity

Cost of equity is the rate of return investors can expect in an investment in Johns Lyng Group Limited. It is a key metric as both volatility readings a well as fixed-term alternatives make up the calculation, thereby enabling investors to get a gauge of the potential opportunity cost of the investment. We use the following formula to calculate the group's cost of equity

Cost of equity = Risk-Free Rate + (Beta)(Damodaran Equity Risk Premium)

where,

Riske Free rate = 10 Year US Bond (4.29%)

Beta = 0.34

Damodaran Equity Risk = Absolute minimum return expected in an investment in Johns Lyng Group. In the US as well as Australia, Damodaran Equity Risk Premium comes in at 4.6%)

Therefore, when we plug all of our values into the above formula, JLGRF's cost of equity turns out to be 5.85%

This means that the expected intrinsic value of JLGRF = $0.062 / 0.0585-0.0543 = $15.48 per share.

Risk

Although the group has multiple growth pillars, external macro conditions in Australia, the US & New Zealand concerning demand in each business segment offer the greatest risk with respect to forward-looking growth. We state this because, as we see above in our valuation calculation, the maintaining of the group's double-digit ROE is pivotal to keep investors buying this name. To the point, goodwill ($216 million) made up 74% of the company's equity ($292+ million) at the end of the group's latest reporting period. Goodwill is essentially the 'fat' paid over book value on previous acquisitions. It is an asset line-item on the balance sheet, as this 'value' is expected to be redeemed over time.

However, if as mentioned, the external macro environment were to deteriorate somewhat, resulting in some of that goodwill being potentially impaired, this trend would immediately affect the stock's valuation & share price accordingly. Suffice it to say, a high dollar amount of goodwill is fine, but only if sustained sales and earnings growth are there to match it.

Conclusion

To sum up, given JLGRF's strong set of half-year fiscal 2024 numbers where both full-year sales & earnings got revised up as a result, we believe this stock is a 'Buy' at present for multiple reasons. Multiple acquisitions funded from internal cash flow and a much higher ROE compared to the company's 'cost of equity' demonstrate that the company continues to create value for shareholders. Therefore, let's see what the second-half numbers bring. We look forward to continued coverage.

