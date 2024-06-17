WW International Provides Some Upside But With Big Potential Risks

Jun. 17, 2024 9:09 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW) Stock
Jaxon Research profile picture
Jaxon Research
94 Followers

Summary

  • WW International is shifting from a traditional weight management company to a comprehensive wellness platform.
  • The company reported revenue of $206.55 million, beating expectations, but posted an operating loss of $269.3 million.
  • The company reported revenue of $206.55 million, beating expectations, but posted a net loss.
woman choosing between healthy food and junk food

Tara Moore

Thesis

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is shifting from a traditional weight management company to a comprehensive wellness platform. The company recently reported revenue of $206.55 million, beating expectations, but posted an operating loss of $269.3 million. It is positioned in the global wellness industry, projected to reach $1.5

This article was written by

Jaxon Research profile picture
Jaxon Research
94 Followers
I am a medium to long-term thinking investor that is looking to broaden my horizons by writing about the stocks I research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News