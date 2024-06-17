Tara Moore

Thesis

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is shifting from a traditional weight management company to a comprehensive wellness platform. The company recently reported revenue of $206.55 million, beating expectations, but posted an operating loss of $269.3 million. It is positioned in the global wellness industry, projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2025, with opportunities for growth through digital health initiatives and strategic partnerships. However, there is cause for concern; the company has high level of debt, substantial investment needs, and increasing competition from tech giants like Apple and Google. While facing short-term challenges, WW's strategic initiatives and strong market position offer long-term growth potential. This is why I am recommending a Hold on WW.

Company Overview

WW International, Inc. offers a range of products and services for weight management and wellness, including digital and in-person workshops, nutritional advice, and various fitness and behavioral tools via its app and web-based platform. Founded in 1963 and headquartered in New York, the company rebranded to WW in 2018 to emphasize overall wellness beyond weight loss.

Recent Financial Performance

For Q1 2024, WW reported revenue of $206.55 million, exceeding analyst expectations of $203.34 million. However, the company posted an operating loss of $269.3 million, mostly due to $258.0 million in non-cash intangible impairment charges for franchise rights acquired. Excluding these impairment charges and the net impact of restructuring charges related to prior year restructuring plans, adjusted operating loss would have been $5.6 million

Market Potential

WW operates in the global wellness industry, projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2025. The company has opportunities for growth through digital health initiatives, strategic partnerships, and international expansion. The shift towards holistic wellness and increasing adoption of digital health solutions position WW favorably for future growth.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Subscription Revenues: For FY 2023, subscription revenues were $822.8 million, down from $919.1 million in FY 2022, indicating a 10.5% decrease. Product Sales and Other Revenues: Product sales dropped to $66.8 million in 2023 from $120.8 million in 2022, a 44.7% decline. Gross Profit: Gross profit decreased from $621.4 million in 2022 to $529.3 million in 2023, a decline of 14.8%. Subscribers: As of the end of 2023, WW had 3.8 million subscribers, a 7.1% increase from the previous year. Digital subscribers grew by 8.6% to 3.1 million, while the combined workshops and digital subscribers saw a slight decrease of 8.3%.

Competitor Analysis

WW faces competition from various players in the wellness and weight management space, including Noom, Nutrisystem, and digital health platforms like MyFitnessPal. Additionally, large tech companies like Apple and Google are entering the health and wellness market, posing potential threats. However, WW’s strong brand recognition and comprehensive wellness solutions provide a competitive edge.

Comparison of Competitors:

Company Revenue (2023, in millions) Subscribers (millions) Market Share (%) WW International 889.6 3.8 15 Noom 500.0 2.5 10 MyFitnessPal 600.0 4.0 13 Click to enlarge

Sources include: WW International Inc Q1 Report, Market Analysis on Bloomberg

Further Analysis:

WW International stands out in terms of overall revenue and subscriber base, reflecting its strong brand loyalty and extensive market presence. While Noom and MyFitnessPal have garnered significant attention with their digital-first approaches, WW's hybrid model of digital and in-person services offers a unique value proposition. This hybrid approach not only caters to a broader demographic but also enhances member engagement through personalized support and community building.

Nutrisystem, with a focus on structured meal plans, appeals to a specific segment of consumers looking for convenience. However, WW's comprehensive wellness programs, which include behavioral and lifestyle tools, position it as a more holistic solution. This breadth of offerings not only drives higher engagement but also provides multiple revenue streams, which is critical for long-term sustainability.

WW's market share is impressive, especially considering the competitive landscape dominated by tech giants and specialized wellness platforms. The company's ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences and leverage its established brand is a testament to its resilience and strategic vision. While Noom and MyFitnessPal's rapid growth is noteworthy, WW's balanced approach of leveraging digital innovation while maintaining the human touch through workshops sets it apart.

Valuation

When comparing WW to publicly traded competitors, it makes sense to compare to the ones in the personal products line, as the company is shifting to a comprehensive wellness platform:

Ticker Name NTM TEV/REV NTM TEV/EBITDA NTM P/E NTM MC/FCF Last Price Mean Analyst Target Market Cap TEV WW WW International, Inc. 1.76x 9.74x (26.43)x 4.86x $1.30 $5.02 $103MM $1.52B BRBR BellRing Brands, Inc. 3.84x 18.65x 29.21x 24.73x $55.20 $65.53 $7.20B $7.96B IPAR Inter Parfums, Inc. 2.55x 13.47x 20.53x 164.05x $109.63 $163.75 $3.51B $3.80B HLF Herbalife Ltd. 0.64x 5.70x 7.03x 8.28x $10.97 $12.10 $1.10B $3.31B USNA USANA Health Sciences 0.59x 4.63x 16.32x 13.53x $44.96 $55.50 $857MM $529MM NUS Nu Skin Enterprises 0.59x 5.72x 9.96x 9.83x $12.42 $12.83 $167MM $1.06B NATR Nature's Sunshine 0.50x 5.33x 19.53x 10.95x $15.04 $23.00 $282MM $229MM MED Medifast, Inc. 0.12x 3.04x 36.84x 6.65x $19.71 $21.25 $211MM $75MM LFVN LifeVantage Corp 0.41x 4.37x 10.15x 7.34x $6.90 - $88MM $84MM Click to enlarge

Source: Table built using information from TIKR.com

Analysis:

WW is undervalued on Revenue and EBITDA: WW looks cheaper compared to many peers based on revenue and EBITDA multiples. This could be a sign that the market isn't fully appreciating its current performance.

WW is unprofitable Right Now: The negative P/E ratio is concerning. They need to turn profitable to make a stronger case.

WW has strong Free Cash Flow: The low MC/FCF ratio is promising. WW is generating good free cash flow, which is a positive sign.

If WW can work on boosting profitability and maintaining its cash flow, it might be a good buy. Personally, if the stock price dips closer to $1.00, it could be an even more attractive entry point.

Risks

Despite its strong market position and comprehensive offerings, WW faces several risks that could impact its performance. Firstly, the company’s significant reliance on subscription revenues means any downturn in member retention or acquisition could adversely affect its financial health. The competitive landscape is also intensifying, with new and existing players continuously innovating to capture market share. This includes tech giants like Apple and Google, whose entry into the wellness space could disrupt WW’s market position.

Additionally, the company's transition to a holistic wellness platform entails substantial investment in digital infrastructure and marketing. These costs, coupled with restructuring expenses, could pressure WW's profitability in the short term. The recent financial results, showing a notable decline in revenues and an increase in net losses, highlight the potential financial instability during this transition phase.

Lastly, macroeconomic factors such as economic downturns or changes in consumer spending behavior can impact the demand for wellness services. If consumers prioritize other expenditures over wellness subscriptions, WW could see a decline in revenues. Moreover, regulatory changes related to data privacy and digital health could introduce compliance costs and operational challenges, further complicating the company's growth trajectory.

Debt Load:

One of the most significant risks for WW International is its high level of debt. As of the latest fiscal reports, the company has a substantial amount of debt on its balance sheet, which has been a growing concern among investors. The company's long-term debt stood at approximately $1.5 billion at the end of FY 2023. This high leverage can be a double-edged sword, amplifying returns in good times but posing significant risks in downturns.

The debt load puts pressure on the company’s cash flow, as substantial portions of earnings must be allocated to interest payments. For example, in FY 2023, WW's interest expense was a considerable portion of its operating income, which could otherwise be invested back into the business for growth initiatives. This financial strain limits the company’s flexibility to navigate through economic downturns or invest aggressively in new opportunities without taking on additional debt or diluting shareholder value through equity raises.

Moreover, with rising interest rates, the cost of servicing this debt could increase, further squeezing the company’s margins. Any deterioration in the company's financial performance could lead to difficulties in meeting its debt obligations, potentially resulting in credit downgrades or restrictive covenants from lenders. Investors should closely monitor WW's debt levels and its ability to manage and refinance its obligations as part of their risk assessment.

Final Thoughts

WW International, Inc. is at a critical juncture as it evolves from a weight management company to a comprehensive wellness provider. While the transition presents significant opportunities, it also brings challenges that could impact short-term performance.

CEO Sima Sistani commented during the Q1 2024 earnings call, "We are confident in our strategic direction and are seeing positive engagement trends among our digital subscribers. Our focus on holistic wellness is resonating well with our members." CFO Heather Stark added, "While we face short-term financial pressures, our restructuring efforts and digital transformation initiatives are expected to drive long-term profitability."

These statements highlight management’s commitment to navigating the current challenges while positioning the company for future growth. A hold recommendation reflects a cautious yet optimistic outlook, recognizing the potential for long-term value creation as WW continues to implement its strategic initiatives.