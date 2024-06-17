Sergei Dubrovskii

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) reported $15 million in 2024 free cash flow, despite some impact on both production and costs from cold weather. I now project it to generate $66 million in free cash flow over the full year.

SandRidge's Q1 2024 results were generally in-line with expectations after taking into account that cold weather impact. I think its oil production may be declining a bit faster than I had expected though, given the 28% decline in daily oil production from Q2 2023 to Q1 2024, even with SandRidge's acquisition of additional working interests in producing NW Stack wells.

I now estimate SandRidge's value at $13.25 to $15.20 per share, a decrease of $0.30 from before. This reduction is largely driven by the potentially higher oil decline rate compared to what I had modeled before. SandRidge is currently trading at slightly under that range, although not quite far enough below that range to warrant an upgrade to a buy rating.

Q1 2024 Results

SandRidge noted that its Q1 2024 production was affected by cold weather, which resulted in a higher-than-typical amount of seasonal downtime for the quarter. SandRidge did not quantify the impact of that additional downtime, though.

SandRidge ended up producing approximately 15,100 BOEPD (15% oil) in Q1 2024. This is above its full-year guidance for an average of 14,500 BOEPD (15% oil), but SandRidge's production is expected to decline throughout the year due to lack of development.

The cold weather also contributed to SandRidge's relatively high lease operating expense, as it had increased workover costs to bring back affected wells online. SandRidge's lease operating expense ended up at $10.9 million in Q1 2024, up from $9.9 million in Q4 2023.

SandRidge provided full-year guidance for its lease operating expense to end up between $35 million and $43 million, so it has a bit of work to do to end up at the midpoint of its guidance or lower.

Despite the impact of cold weather on production and costs, SandRidge still generated approximately $15 million in free cash flow in Q1 2024. SandRidge's capex remained minimal at around $1 million for the quarter.

Oil Production

SandRidge's oil production has been declining fairly rapidly as its most recent NW Stack wells were completed in Q2 2023. In that quarter, SandRidge reported approximately 288,000 barrels of oil production, or approximately 3,160 barrels per day in oil production.

In Q1 2024, SandRidge reported approximately 2,290 barrels per day in oil production, a roughly -28% decline compared to Q2 2023. SandRidge also acquired additional working interests in NW Stack wells in Q3 2023 that boosted its oil production (at that time) by approximately 150 barrels per day. Without that acquisition, SandRidge's oil production would be down by over 30% compared to Q2 2023.

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Oil (MBbls) 288 267 231 208 Oil (MBod) 3.16 2.90 2.51 2.29 Click to enlarge

SandRidge's production in Q1 2024 was affected by the cold weather, but that probably only made a difference of a couple percent.

Updated 2024 Outlook

I am now modeling SandRidge's 2024 oil production at 775,000 barrels. This is slightly below the midpoint of its full-year guidance for 700,000 to 900,000 barrels of oil, but is also well within that range. The reduction in expected oil production is largely due to the trends mentioned above.

SandRidge's production of NGLs is expected to benefit from its largest natural gas producer switching to ethane recovery in April. This should boost its NGL volumes as well as its total volumes, although the average price per barrel of NGLs will go down a bit due to the lower value of an ethane barrel.

The current 2024 strip is now around $79 WTI oil and $2.60 NYMEX gas. At those commodity prices, I project that SandRidge will generate $132 million in revenues (including interest income).

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 775,000 $76.75 $59 NGLs 1,500,000 $22.25 $33 Natural Gas 18,000,000 $1.60 $29 Interest Income $11 Total Revenue $132 Click to enlarge

I've assumed that SandRidge's lease operating expense ends up at $40 million, slightly above its guidance midpoint. This assumes that its lease operating expense averages a bit under $10 million per quarter (similar to Q4 2023 levels) during the rest of the year.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $40 Production Taxes $8 Cash General & Administrative $9 Capital Expenditures $9 Total $66 Click to enlarge

This results in a projection of $66 million in free cash flow for SandRidge in 2024 now.

Notes On Valuation

I previously estimated SandRidge's value at $13.55 to $15.50 per share based on long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub gas. I've trimmed my estimate of its value by $0.30 to a new estimate of $13.25 to $15.20 per share.

This reduction in estimated value reflects slightly lower projected 2024 free cash flow, as well as potentially higher oil decline rates than what I had modeled before.

Even after adjusting for the cold weather impact, I think that SandRidge's oil production may be declining a bit faster than I had expected. SandRidge itself provided a pretty wide range (top-end of the range was 29% higher than the bottom-end) for its oil production guidance, reflecting some uncertainty there around how quickly the oil production from its 2023 NW Stack wells would decline.

Conclusion

SandRidge reported $15 million in free cash flow in Q1 2024 as it continues to avoid spending on new development. SandRidge's last NW Stack wells were completed in Q2 2023 and its oil production (per day) has gone down by approximately 28% since then.

SandRidge's Q1 2024 results were affected a bit by cold weather, which reduced its production and increased its workover costs as it brought wells back online.

I now expect SandRidge to generate around $66 million in 2024 free cash flow. To allow for potentially higher oil decline rates, though, I have reduced my estimate of SandRidge's value to $13.25 to $15.20 per share.