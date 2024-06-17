Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Undervalued With Promising Pipeline And Acquisition Interest

Parradee Kietsirikul

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is a biotech focused on nervous system conditions such as sleep disorders and other unmet medical needs. VNDA’s portfolio IP includes Hetlioz (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Ponvory (ponesimod), milsaperidone and tradipitant. Recently, VNDA has attracted acquisition offers from Future Pak and Cycle Pharmaceuticals, probably due to Fanapt and milsaperidone potential as long-acting injectables indicated for schizophrenia and manic or mixed episodes associated with Bipolar I disorder [ATBD]. I believe VNDA’s valuation is inherently attractive as it trades below cash, and the ongoing bidding war still hasn’t pushed the stock price too high to consider it expensive. Hence, I rate VNDA as a “strong buy” for investors who are aware of the inherent biotech and M&A headline risks.

Undervalued Takeover Candidate: Business Overview

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, established in 2003, is a biopharmaceutical company based in Washington, D.C. VNDA develops new therapies for central nervous conditions, sleep disorders, and other unmet medical needs. The company's commercial products are Hetlioz (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), and Ponvory (ponesimod).

Source: Corporate Presentation. June 2024.

First, in adults, Hetlioz (tasimelteon) is the only FDA-approved drug for non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder [N24SWD]. This receptor agonist imitates melatonin as a natural hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Thus, Hetlioz binds and activates melatonin receptors MT1, which promotes sleep, and MT2 controls circadian rhythms according to light-dark environmental changes.

This is how Hetlioz helps nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis syndrome [SMS] for patients 16 years and older and pediatric patients three years and older. This medicine is currently in Phase III trials and regulatory review for jet lag disorder and insomnia. It’s also in phase III for delayed sleep phase disorder [DSPD] and N24SWD. VNDA is working on getting Hetlioz’s approval for SMS in the EU.

On the other hand, N24SWD is a chronic condition that misaligns the internal body clock, leading to shifts in sleep and changes in wake times. SMS causes behavioral and physical symptoms, including sleep disturbances such as sleep difficulty and frequent nighttime awakenings, which impact overall health.

New Promising IP: Upcoming Pipeline

Beyond sleep-related applications, VNDA also has Fanapt (iloperidone) tablets indicated for schizophrenia [SCZ] in adults and acute bipolar disorder [ATBD]. Fanapt blocks dopamine D2 and serotonin 5-HT2A receptors, modulating mood and perception. The FDA approved Fanapt for SCZ in 2009 and ATBD on April 2, 2024. Fanapt is taken orally or potentially as an advanced long-acting injectable [LAI]. The latter delivery mechanism should reach phase III by yearend 2024. It’s worth noting that these would be monthly injections, which are convenient for patients' treatment compliance.

Source: Corporate Presentation. June 2024.

Lastly, VNDA’s Ponvory (ponesimod) is an immune response modifier for relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). These relapses can be classified as clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), and active secondary progressive MS (SPMS). Ponvory modulates the immune system’s inflammatory mechanisms, slowing disease progression.

In December 2023, VNDA acquired Ponvory’s US and Canadian rights from Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Janssen), a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary. This expanded VNDA’s portfolio into a versatile drug with broad applications across autoimmune disorders. In fact, as part of VNDA, it is working on expanding Ponvory’s approved indications into psoriasis and ulcerative colitis treatments with phase 3 trials starting by yearend 2024.

Source: Corporate Presentation. June 2024.

Aside from these main drug candidates, VNDA also has milsaperidone. This is a phase 3 antipsychotic therapy as an atypical antipsychotic-altering medication. Thus, milsaperidone is indicated for SCZ and ATBD because it targets neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. Active metabolite of iloperidone forms after Fanapt (iloperidone) is ingested and processed, improving effectiveness, and reducing side effects. Also, milsaperidone could lead to long-acting injectables that extend effectiveness up to several months, differentiating itself from currently approved drugs. VNDA expects its new drug application [NDA] and FDA approval by early 2025.

Finally, VNDA’s tradipitant is indicated for gastroparesis, motion sickness, and atopic dermatitis. This neurokinin-1 [NK1] receptor antagonist blocks the NK1 receptor, regulating nausea, pain perception, and inflammation. Notably, tradipitant obtained positive results for its phase 3 studies for motion sickness. Also, VNDA’s NDA for gastroparesis was accepted. Gastroparesis is characterized by the stomach's inability to empty food properly, producing nausea and abdominal pain, among other symptoms. Thus, tradipitant’s action mechanism can also improve gastric motility. Tradipitant should theoretically help with atopic dermatitis or eczema, provoking irritated skin through pathways related to inflammatory responses.

Takeover Target: Reasoning and Speculation

Nevertheless, the most remarkable fact about VNDA is the recent acquisition offers received. On June 13, 2024, Vanda received a raised offer of $8.50 to $9 a share from Future Pak, which led to an 11% stock price increase. The prior offer was $7.25 to $7.75 per share, which VNDA rejected. This suggests Future Pak sees significant value above VNDA’s current share price of $6.24.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

This new offer includes up to $260.0 million in potential contingent value [CVR] payments. If fully realized, such CVR payments could increase the offer from $12.77 to $13.27 per share. However, this is Future Pak’s final offer, and we’ll get an update on this potential M&A transaction by the June 26 deadline. VNDA announced that the company is carefully reviewing this new non-binding proposal. Moreover, Cycle Pharmaceuticals also submitted an all-cash competing bid on June 6 at $8.00 per share, valuing VNDA at $466.0 million.

During VNDA’s latest earnings call, executives explained that Fanapt and milsaperidone are significantly differentiated thanks to their oral formulations and long-acting injectables targeting over $1.0 billion TAM. Additionally, Hetlioz’s pediatric indication has virtually no competitors. Since 20.0% to 40.0% of children suffer from sleep problems, this would imply a competitive profile in a substantial market.

Source: Corporate Presentation. June 2024.

As for Ponvory, this drug was tested before being acquired in psoriasis and ulcerative colitis patients. VNDA had in mind researching several potential autoimmune indications leveraging Ponvory’s action mechanism. Tradipitant’s indications also have ample potential in motion sickness, which affects 30% of the US population. So, overall, VNDA’s strategic value is mostly due to its versatile and diversified late-stage IP portfolio that targets a sizeable aggregate TAM.

Below Cash Value: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, VNDA trades a market cap of just $363.2 million. This seems relatively small compared to the valuations of the recent acquisition offers and the company’s aggregate TAM. Moreover, the board’s initial rejection of Future Pak’s first offer, Future Pak’s second raised offer, and Cycle Pharmaceuticals’ unsolicited takeover offer all lend credence to VNDA’s intrinsic value being significantly higher.

Both possible acquirers have cash offers at $9.00 and $8.00 per share. However, Future Pak’s final offer of $9.00 per share also includes the potential CVR payments, making it the best offer today in cash terms and additional potential payments. Since VNDA’s current stock price is just $6.24 today, it implies a hefty premium of 44.2% using the cash portion of Future Pak’s final offer.

Despite the M&A speculation, VNDA still seems undervalued. (Source: TradingView.)

Moreover, VNDA’s balance sheet holds $392.1 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. It has no financial debt other than operating lease liabilities and accrued expenses. Thus, VNDA still trades below its cash value despite the surge induced by the ongoing bidding war. I believe VNDA is objectively undervalued, and potential acquirers see this, which is why they’re lining up. Even in the absence of potential buyers, VNDA looks attractively priced at these levels as a standalone company because of its lineup of late-stage drug candidates and sizeable TAM.

Furthermore, despite investing $21.2 million in R&D in Q1 2024 (or $84.8 million yearly), I estimate VNDA’s latest TTM quarterly cash burn was $115.1 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This is a reasonable proxy for VNDA's annual cash burn rate, implying a cash runway of 3.4 years. In my view, this is quite healthy for a microcap biotech company with several late-stage drug candidates.

However, I'd like to point out that such cash burn is mostly due to the recent acquisition of Ponvory's US and Canadian rights for $104.9 million plus transaction costs. I suspect VNDA's cash burn will be much lower going forward. For context, VNDA actually had a positive cash flow in Q1 2024, generating $4.9 million in quarterly cash flows. I again added the company's CFOs and Net CAPEX for Q1 2024 to get this estimate. So, VNDA's cash runway should be much longer than just 3.4 years, and it's likely sustainable with internally generated cash flows.

Therefore, even from a standalone perspective, VNDA appears undervalued. Thus, new investors today can get an attractively priced biotech that will probably do well in the long run on its own or make a relatively quick profit if VNDA’s board accepts Future Pak’s final offer. Both scenarios are bullish, in my opinion, which is why I rate VNDA a “strong buy.”

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, VNDA is not without its risks. However, in this case, I don’t think the risks are intrinsic to the company’s business itself, as it seems to be mostly self-sufficient with internally generated cash flows. Also, VNDA's late-stage IP portfolio will probably grow in revenues in the next few years, probably making it cash flow positive relatively soon (if it isn't already). So, the bull case risk lies mostly in the price speculation spurred by the recent string of acquisition offers.

VNDA’s revenue forecasts. (Source: Seeking Alpha’s Dashboard on VNDA.)

If VNDA’s board rejects these offers, speculators may sell their shares, leading to short-term losses for new investors. Nevertheless, I think this would only be a buying opportunity for those with longer investment time horizons. After all, VNDA seems to be undervalued as a standalone company, so even in the rejection scenario, the current price seems compelling enough.

Having said that, it’s also possible that VNDA faces FDA setbacks with its late-stage IP, which could lead to shareholder losses. However, I don’t think it’ll be the case, as most of its drugs are already generating revenue. This means these are proven to some extent and not highly speculative new medicines. Hence, I think VNDA’s risks are largely offset by its upside potential, robust financials, and enough cash runway for the foreseeable future.

Strong Buy: Conclusion

Overall, I consider VNDA a fantastic biotech investment as a standalone company. It has all the ingredients that usually correlate with success in this sector. It has ample resources to fund its research, most of its IP is in the late stages and nearing approval, and its drug candidates target a large aggregate TAM. Additionally, its valuation is inherently attractive as it trades below cash, and an ongoing bidding war still hasn’t pushed the stock price too high to consider VNDA overvalued. Thus, despite the inherent biotech and M&A headline risks, I deem VNDA a “strong buy” for long-term investors.