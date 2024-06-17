Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Undervalued With Promising Pipeline And Acquisition Interest

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ portfolio includes FDA-approved Hetlioz for sleep disorders, Fanapt for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and Ponvory for multiple sclerosis.
  • VNDA’s upcoming pipeline features milsaperidone and tradipitant, with promising Phase III trials for new indications and long-acting injectables.
  • Acquisition offers from Future Pak and Cycle Pharmaceuticals highlight VNDA’s undervaluation and strategic value.
  • VNDA trades below its cash value, with significant cash reserves and no debt, suggesting financial stability and growth potential.
  • VNDA's diversified late-stage IP and substantial TAM make it a compelling investment despite the biotech and M&A risks.

Business mergers and acquisitions concept. Share acquisition, asset business acquisition, amalgamation. Business review and development model. The abbreviation M and A on smart background, copy space.

Parradee Kietsirikul

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is a biotech focused on nervous system conditions such as sleep disorders and other unmet medical needs. VNDA’s portfolio IP includes Hetlioz (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Ponvory (ponesimod), milsaperidone and tradipitant. Recently, VNDA has attracted acquisition offers from Future Pak and Cycle

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.2K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VNDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VNDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News