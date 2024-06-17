Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 17, 2024 9:02 PM ETQuantum Corporation (QMCO) Stock
Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 17, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Cabrera - Chief Administrative Officer
James Lerner - Chairman, President & CEO
Kenneth Gianella - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets
Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to Quantum's Fiscal Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and answer-session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I will now turn the conference over to Brian Cabrera, Quantum's Chief Administrative Officer. Thank you.

Brian Cabrera

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Quantum's fiscal 2024 financial results. I'm Brian Cabrera, Quantum's Chief Administrative Officer. Speaking first today is Jamie Lerner, our Chairman and CEO, followed by Ken Gianella, our CFO. We'll then open the call to questions from analysts.

Some of our comments during the call today may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact should be viewed as forward-looking, including any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flows, or other financial, operational, or performance topics. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties we refer to as risk factors. Risk factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from our forecast. The results reported in this earning call are preliminary and unaudited and are subject to change. As previously disclosed, the company is in the process of restating its previously issued results for its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, contained in its annual reports on Form 10-K. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the first three quarters of such -- in such years contained in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q

