MIND Technology: Preferred Stockholders Should Vote For Proposed Common Share Conversion

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MIND Technology reported uninspiring Q1/FY25 results, with revenues and backlog down sequentially as well as materially negative free cash flow.
  • However, MIND Technology's business prospects have improved in recent quarters. The company expects fiscal year 2025 to be a year of continued growth and increased profitability.
  • The company has proposed to convert all outstanding preferred stock into approximately 6.6 million new common shares.
  • The proposal requires approval of 2/3 of the preferred shares, thus resulting in a very high hurdle.
  • At least in my opinion, preferred shareholders should consider voting for the proposal in order to clean up the capital structure and remove a long-standing overhang.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Offshore Seismic Research Vessel at Amazing Sunrise

donvictorio

Note:

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND, NASDAQ:MINDP) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier work on the company.

MIND Technology or "MIND", formerly known as Mitcham Industries, is a micro-cap provider

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
17.97K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MIND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MIND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MIND
--
MINDP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News