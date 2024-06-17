hxdyl/iStock via Getty Images

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCPK:UPMKF) is a pulp but also paper and other paper products company. Their business split looks like this as of the end of 2023, with fibres representing the pulp exposures, biofuels and hydro the energy exposure, Raflatac being adhesive paper and films, and specialty and communication papers being their major paper end markets.

Business Split (April Presentation 2023)

In our last coverage, we focused on the fact that they had recently undergone a major capacity expansion for the vertically integrated fibres business. We are seeing those helping out as the margin picture comes under pressure. In pulp, the margin picture is ameliorating, just as capacity makes for the last leg to full capacity at the new Uruguayan facility. The same goes for electricity prices affecting their energy business. Raflatac is also on the clear up as destocking headwinds evaporate. Communications paper is seeing pressures, but specialty paper a recovery.

Q1 Breakdown

A place to start is with pulp. Prices continue to be low on a YoY basis, but it is pretty clear that with pulp players, the price is bottoming out at still high levels.

Suzano net Prices (Q1 2024 Press Suzano)

Fibres should be able to stabilise at current levels, even though some capacity will be coming online in global pulp markets, two years out from the initiation of lots of projects when pulp prices were at record highs in 2021 and 2022, as well as some more limited demand from more beleaguered markets in Asia that will be weighing on overall prices. Volumes were big in this business as YoY the Uruguay plant has gone from 0% to 83% utilisation, causing a massive increase in the company's overall fibre capacity of around 50%.

Overall Price and Volume Interaction (Q1 Press UPM)

Segment EBIT (Q1 Press)

Energy is primarily dictated by electricity prices, which have been on a general downtrend from the peaks caused by the Ukraine war. But they are beginning to recover again, with improvements sequentially in the overall European geography. Volumes have been a boon for this business thanks to the recent coming into operation of a nuclear power plant. This plays into the overall picture of volumes offsetting price pressure across its segments.

But when we talk about transformative projects, let me remind that last year also the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant started to operate. As anticipated, the energy business had a strong start of the year and the new power plant in presence of a strong market, proved its importance for the electricity system and contributed well to our quarter one earnings. Massio Reynaudo, CEO of UPM

Raflatac was at lows some quarters ago due to peak destocking as supply chain nerves settled. That is now passed and this solid, relatively high multiple business should be on the way back up as already evidenced by strong YoY and quarterly EBIT progression in the segment.

Sales were really struck a year ago in Q1 in specialty papers, and a recovery of demand has been critical for driving the business back up. Destocking was a major issue for the business. Also, the come-down of pulp prices help on the cost side for this business to make some progress. APAC demand also didn't fall out, it was able to stay solid. The businesses are quite sensitive to utilisation, being manufacturing businesses, and those would be up significantly. Volumes are beginning to recover here, more forcefully than with communications paper which seems to be structurally oversupplied.

Demand Recovery (Q1 Press)

In communications paper, volumes was pretty solid, but prices were down in the high teens. The business is seeing some restructuring and general cost action that is dealing with lower prices, including some facility closures, bringing the utilisation of the residual factories up. The details are that there was a 25% decline in 2023 in volumes, adding to a previous 9% decline the year before. The market has been oversupplied, which made the closures necessary. This business is secularly under pressure. There has been some recovery in demand from the lows, but not much. The important thing is that prices seem to be stabilising sequentially, even if they look to be in trouble on a YoY basis.

Bottom Line

The big sinks for investment currently are the Leuna project, which is the company's biochemicals (biorefinery) project in Germany, which will sustainably use UPM feedstock and refuse to produce intermediate chemicals. More than half of this year's headline CAPEX, including maintenance outlays, will be used on this. This is expected to be launched at the end of the year. No impact in the forecasts for the 2024-year though as provided by analyst consensus.

Capacity has grown in fibres and in energy. Any recovery in the pricing environment in these markets will be a boon. A cold winter would be good for UPM's energy business. With the large Chinese pulp capacity but weaker domestic demand being a structural matter for markets at this point, we don't expect too much incremental performance from fibres despite the possibility of more volumes. We do expect Raflatac and specialty papers to do reasonably well on an incremental basis.

We think that energy (thanks to the new plant) and specialty papers produce around 240 million more incrementally in EBITDA compared to last year as conditions normalise, but the overall expectation is for 600 million EUR EBITDA growth. We think Raflatac does another 100 million EUR more, and fibres another 200 million EUR thanks to the capacity expansions reflecting at bottoming out prices. That gets us close to the analyst consensus figures. The main detractor would be communications papers, as it has settled at weaker run-rate levels due to structural issues. But we can more or less expect analyst consensus at 2,111 million EUR EBITDA to play out. On valuation, that puts UPM at around 9x. It's significantly cheaper than Nordic peer SCA (OTCPK:SCABY). Business mixes aren't that different between them, either. On a relative basis, it looks rather good.

On an absolute basis, it looks around fair as well. A 15x multiple reflects a reasonable run-rate yield, especially when considering CAPEX is about to bring a new business to fruition with the Leuna biorefinery. Regardless of what the overall return profile of the investment is, for the newly entering investor, the incremental investment coming out of shareholder profits will produce significant, imminent new income as it comes online towards the end of the year. With optionality on a cold winter, something that we luckily missed twice since the start of the Ukraine war, UPM actually looks alright.

