UPM-Kymmene: Investments In Energy In Pulp Now Online, Biorefinery Coming Soon

Jun. 17, 2024 11:32 PM ETUPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF) Stock, UPMMY Stock
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A new nuclear plant and new pulp facility are scaling this year, although selling commodities at lower prices.
  • Destocking trends are beginning to evaporate which means recovery for Raflatac and specialty papers.
  • The main concern is communication papers as far as hitting targets goes, as structural issues are apparent with global oversupply and facility closures.
  • New shareholder projects are ramping and a biorefinery is coming online later this year. Relative valuation case as well.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Paper and pulp mill

hxdyl/iStock via Getty Images

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCPK:UPMKF) is a pulp but also paper and other paper products company. Their business split looks like this as of the end of 2023, with fibres representing the pulp exposures, biofuels and hydro the

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.59K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UPMKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPMKF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPMKF
--
UPMMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News