BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), the homebuilder based in the United States, has reported three quarters worth of financials after my previous article on the stock. The performance has mainly continued to perform in line with my prior expectations.

In the previous article, titled "Beazer Homes: Better Resilience Than I Expected", I upgraded my rating on Beazer Homes into Buy as the company demonstrated better earnings resilience than I previously anticipated, making the valuation attractive. Since the article was published on the 3rd of October in 2023, the stock has returned a total 22% compared to S&P 500's 29%.

My Rating History on BZH (Seeking Alpha)

Recent Financial Performance Shows Continued Resilience, Significant Q4 Expectations

Beazer Homes ended FY2023 with a good revenue and EPS beat in Q4. While revenues declined by -22.0% year-over-year into $645.1 million, the reported revenues still beat estimates by $18.2 million. Profitability worsened from FY2022 with adjusted EBITDA of $53.4 million, down -37.2% year-over-year but still being at a healthy operating margin level of 9.6%.

In FY2024 so far, Beazer Homes' revenues have started to stabilize, with a -13.1% decline in Q1 and -0.4% in Q2. The final Q2 revenues surprised Wall Street analysts negatively by $28.3 million, despite the quarter showing good stabilization. Profitability has worsened along with revenues, but continued at a healthy level above pre-pandemic levels at 6.6% in Q2.

Going forward, Beazer Homes expect to return to revenue growth. After the backlog still decreased slightly year-over-year in Q1 into $932.8 million, the Q2 results slowed a better short-term outlook with a backlog of $1.08 billion, up around 9.4% from Q2/FY2023. For Q3, Beazer Homes expects homebuilding revenues of $581-606 million, with the middle point being up by 3.6% year-over-year.

BZH Q2/FY24 Investor Presentation

The FY2024 guidance pushes significant expectations into Q4 - the closings of >4750 translate into at least 1788 expected closings in the quarter with the Q3 middle point, up 45% from Q4/FY2023. In the Q2 earnings call, Beazer Homes' management seemed to be confident in the quarter, with more Ready Series homes expected to sell. The guidance seems to be expecting a very notable jump, and I wouldn't be surprised if the guidance is missed at some scale.

To summarize, the results have continued to be fairly resilient in a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and an incredibly weak housing market as mortgage payments are higher than usual. Beazer Homes has continued reporting margins above the pre-pandemic level, and sees gradual improvements in demand as revenues have started to pick back up. The FY2024 expects an incredibly strong end to the year, though, and the guidance should be taken with caution.

Beazer Homes Has Significant Mid-Term Growth Targets

Beazer Homes has ambitious growth targets in the mid-term - after Q2 the company had a total of 145 active communities, but targets to reach 200 in FY2026 corresponding to double-digit annual growth - the growth target relates to 38% higher total communities.

The higher sales are planned with Beazer Homes' Zero Energy Ready Series homes, as all started home builds by the end of 2025 are targeted to be of the Ready Series. While more expensive to build, the homes are valuable for Beazer Homes as they often generate better gross margins than other home types - it seems that the company's growth is positioned to raise margins well.

On the 1st of May, Beazer Homes reported to have purchased 174 acres of land on which the company plans to build 591 homes, showing great ongoing construction plans. The homes are expected to start selling in the Fall of 2025.

The Undervaluation Still Remains

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model estimates to account for the recent financial performance. I have now updated the FY2024 revenue estimate to an 8% growth in light of the year's strong current guidance. Afterward, I estimate the revenue growth to stay at a good level with 9% in FY2025, 8.2% in FY2026. After FY2026, I estimate a gradual slowdown into 2% perpetual growth, nearly in line with previous estimates.

I believe that some more margin caution is reasonable. I previously estimated the EBIT margin to be leveraged into an eventual 8.3%, but I now more pessimistically estimate a sustained 6.5% EBIT margin level, closer to the historical average and expecting some more margin decline. The Ready Series sales could prove to raise margins higher than I estimate, but I believe that the current estimate is a fair baseline expectation.

I continue to subtract capitalized interest from the unlevered cash flows, making the free cash flow conversion very good for Beazer Homes.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Beazer Homes's fair value estimate at $38.98, 37% above the stock price at the time of writing - the stock still has a good amount of upside. The estimate is up from $31.77 previously, with quite similar cash flow estimates but a lower cost of capital.

A weighted average cost of capital of 11.58% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q2, Beazer Homes had $19.7 million in capitalized interest expenses, making the company's interest rate 7.70%. I continue to estimate interest in the CAPM, and add back interest expenses into the DCF model's cash flows. I now estimate a higher debt-to-equity ratio of 50%.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.29% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance now estimates Beazer Homes' beta at 2.15. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.3%, creating a cost of equity of 14.48% and a WACC of 11.58%, down from 14.00% previously due to lower all-around figures.

The Margin Risk Still Exists

While the Ready Series penetration increase should aid margins well, I believe that investors should still have caution about Beazer Homes' margin sustainability. The current trailing operating margin of 7.8% is over double the five-year average of 3.4% from FY2015 to FY2019 prior to the pandemic. Margins falling back into the historical level could easily make the current valuation unappealing.

In my initial write-up on Beazer Homes, I noted the margin risk as a major factor deterring me from having a positive rating on the stock. The company's margin resiliency has been quite good, though, and I don't believe that a significantly lower margin level is the base scenario for Beazer Homes.

Takeaway

Beazer Homes has continued reporting quite good resilience in a slow housing market. Revenue declines are slowly turning back to growth, with topline growth estimated already in Q3, and a very significant growth expected in Q4. Margins have also shown to be sustained at a higher level than prior to the pandemic, although the margins are still weakening with new quarters.

In the mid-term, Beazer Homes targets significant growth with growth in built communities with the Ready Series homes that are anticipated to bring in better margins - the company seems to have great earnings growth drivers ahead. The stock also continues to be well undervalued if the good margins can be sustained, and as such, I keep my rating for Beazer Homes at Buy.