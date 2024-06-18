borealisgallery

Introduction

I wanted to revisit Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) to see how it performed throughout 2023. The last time I covered the company was about a year ago, when I gave it a hold rating due to valuations being too expensive with very little growth on the horizon. The company’s shares advanced 12% compared to S&P 500’s (SPY) 25% over the same period. Fast forward a year, the company’s top line came in flat y/y, and the continuous stream of mobile games and yearly releases of popular sports franchises will help TTWO until the next wave of revenue catalysts hit in calendar 2025. It seems to me that the company’s shares have a floor that is held up by the promising release of GTA 6 and other releases due in the same year; therefore, I don’t expect much upside or downside right now, as I think the share price will trade sideways for a while. Hold rating reiterated.

Briefly on Financial Performance

Over the last year, the company saw its top-line decline, with no major releases to fuel it. Revenues from its cash cow GTA online have decreased, contributing to the decline. However, the company’s top line came in flat compared to the previous year, which is not a bad thing considering there were no major releases throughout 2023.

In terms of margins, the company’s profitability suffered quite a bit in 2023. Gross margins were stable throughout the year; however, EBIT and net margins have been negative, and it looks like they may not improve any time soon. The big contributor to such bad operating performance was the massive increase in the Selling and Marketing segments of the business when the company acquired Zynga. Marketing expenses were the culprit of these negative numbers in the last two years. I don’t see this number coming down any time soon, and expect it to be around the same number going forward. Mobile games require a lot of marketing to attract and retain customers.

Looking at the company’s financial position as of the latest quarter, which is FY24, that was published on May 21st ’24, the company had a healthy amount of cash on hand, of about $1B, against around $3B in long-term debt, which increased by $1.3B from a year ago. To get through these rough times, the company’s solid cash position will keep it afloat until the next big game release, so I don’t think its debt pile is dangerous to the company’s operations.

Overall, it has not been a great year for TTWO; however, the company’s steady sales numbers from Zynga mobile games and continued support of its older titles contributed to the company’s performance which could have been much worse than it ended up being.

Comments on the Outlook

Zynga

The acquisition of Zynga will help TTWO to stay afloat much longer than if it hadn’t acquired it two years ago. Mobile gaming is the largest contributor to the company’s top line, which accounted for over 51% of total revenues this past year. Hyper-casual games such as the Toon Blast and Match Factory performing very well in terms of an increase in in-app purchases contributed to Zynga’s outstanding results for the year.

With this sort of business model comes a lot of expenses. As I mentioned earlier, marketing these hyper-casual games is essential to attract consumers and keep them engaged so they would purchase some things on the app itself to help them advance to the next level or reduce waiting times. I expect these marketing expenses to continue to be high going forward because if the management reduces them meaningfully, I expect Zynga’s performance to suffer accordingly, and I just don’t see that happening.

TTWO’s main revenue contributors are people who return to the company’s game portfolio and spend money on in-app purchases, and add-on content, which is driven by in-game advertising. If Zynga continues to release games that attract casual gamers, it will continue to perform well for TTWO and will remain the segment that will keep the company’s revenues from seeing massive fluctuations because of the steady stream of income provided by casual gamers.

2K Games

Another part of the company that will continue to bring in a steady flow of sales is 2K games and their yearly releases of multiple sports games that attract a very specific yet large audience with every new release.

In the past, the WWE 2K series has been received well, however, in the last decade or so, this franchise has been receiving rather low ratings from multiple agencies. I always viewed this franchise as a buggy mess and not worth buying. The latest installment seems to have turned the tides for the franchise, which received ratings in the 80s out of 100. However, I wouldn’t bet on this franchise to make a huge impact on TTWO’s top-line performance.

The NBA 2K series has been one of the best performers that always managed to attain high sales numbers, however, in recent years, the reviews have not been great. The games have been heavily criticized for aggressive microtransactions and the games themselves being very innovative any longer. These practices have been getting out of hand for a while now, however, there will always be those players, let’s call them whales, who will continue to purchase these in-game items like the virtual currency or VC to have the best stats and abilities. In my opinion, this won’t change any time soon, and the company is not going to say no to extra revenue above the cost of a full game that is still priced at around $70. However, I can see the backlash of such practices turning into lower sales overall.

In the longer term, 2K has a couple of strong candidates to fuel sales, those are the highly anticipated games like Civilization 7 and Borderlands 4. The former has been announced and is slated for a 2025 release window, while Borderlands 4 was rumored to be revealed at the Summer Games Fest, however, that didn’t happen, so we don’t have a date for it, but some analysts believe it will be coming in 2025 also.

Rockstar Games

To accompany the strong releases of Civ 7 and Borderlands, we finally got some confirmation of the release window of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is now slated for the “Fall of calendar 2025” as per the company’s 10K filing. This franchise has been covered extensively, so I don’t think I need to go deeper into this than just mention that it is the game release of the year and will bring a boatload of sales for TTWO not just the first year of release but most likely for the next decade. What I would like to mention here is the full remakes of Remedy Entertainment’s highly praised Max Payne series. The company is going to work with Rockstar Games to develop Max Payne 1 and 2 as a single title; however, there is still no date of release attached to it. Remedy has been releasing amazing games over the last while, with Alan Wake and Control game series a big standout to me, so a remake of Max Payne excites me, as I’m sure it does many others.

GTA Online is still showing some great numbers every quarter, as the team is still releasing some updates to keep the game fresh, however, as it gets closer to the release date of GTA 6, I am expecting people to spend less on GTA Online and the company to stop releasing new stuff for it and to shift all focus to the upcoming big hit. So, we can see that the immediate future of the company isn’t showing any signs of improvement in terms of catalysts, however, fiscal 2026 or calendar 2025 seems to be packed with many great releases that will certainly elevate the company’s sales, which will make the company profitable once again.

In summary, Zynga’s hyper-casual portfolio of games, 2K sports yearly refresh of games, and GTA Online will continue to provide TTWO with a constant stream of sales, and by the end of 2025, I expect revenues to get elevated by the release of GTA 6, Borderlands 4, and Civ 7. GTA Online will no doubt be introduced in GTA 6, which means a steady stream of revenues for what, I think, will be another decade. Unfortunately, Red Dead Online didn’t do well; however, the next installment will do well in terms of sales, we just don’t have any clue when it will be announced and released.

Is TTWO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

I believe the reason the company’s shares haven’t had any reasonable dip is that everyone is banking on GTA 6 to be a massive success. This hope of success is what is keeping the company’s share price from taking a decent dip and may have formed a psychological floor. This is a good thing and a bad thing. The bad is that the company is already trading at a forward PE ratio of 63, which to me is quite expensive already, especially given the lackluster performance over the last year. The good thing is for the current shareholders. The loyal shareholders of the company may have very limited downside risk because of the GTA 6 effect, which keeps the shares from falling. I am expecting the company to go sideways for the next year or so, given that there aren’t any catalysts right now. As we get closer to the major releases mentioned above, I expect significant volatility once we get some numbers behind the releases and how these games are received by the public. Therefore, I am reiterating a hold rating, as there may be a better entry point. I don’t believe the company will come down to the $100 level, but if we can get a bit more of a pullback in the upcoming quarters, I would consider starting a position. For now, I will remain patient.