PepsiCo: Cash Flow Headwinds Along With Others Will Likely Continue To Cause Underperformance (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 19, 2024 7:30 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) StockKO6 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.47K Followers

Summary

  • PepsiCo's latest earnings beat expectations, but faced headwinds in the U.S. due to inflation and product recalls.
  • Dividend safety is a concern as cash flows declined, but future free cash flow growth projections remain positive, albeit slower.
  • Valuation appears attractive with potential upside, but downside risks include inflationary pressures will likely continue to negatively impact their financial performance.
  • Free cash flow was negative during Q1, but the most recent dividend increase shows management is confident in their ability to continue paying the dividend.

Dollar sign symbol on scale seesaw. Balance scale on background. 3d illustration

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has long been one of my favorite dividend stocks. And for obvious reasons. The company has a very long history of paying growing dividends, more than a half of century to be exact. But as

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.47K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News