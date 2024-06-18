PM Images

When I covered Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) earlier this year, I expressed concerns about its long-term returns and that a higher yield was needed to make it attractive. Since then, the share price is down almost 30%.

This has pushed the yield over 15%. With this price change, as well as the results of Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 in now, it's time to reassess what's changed for the business as well. When I consider recent improvements and the price offered today, I think the risk-reward is sufficient to rate this a Buy, even if Sachem may not be the best business to own.

Balance Sheet

The first thing I want to do is cut straight to the status of their balance sheet.

The value of reported mortgages declined in both Q4 and Q1. Some of this is due to the provisions for credit losses that they have indicated there, but some of it is also due to run off, as mortgages receivable also declined.

Seen above, most of these mortgages mature in the near future. Management also noted in the Form 10Q (pg. 17):

At March 31, 2024, of the 273 mortgage loans included in the Company's loan portfolio, 72, or approximately 26.4%, representing approximately $140.7 million of mortgage receivables have matured but have not been repaid in full or extended. The 72 aforementioned loans are inclusive of loans in pending/pre-foreclosure status.

Concurrent with management's commentary in both earnings calls, they have been working to preserve liquidity, and cash increased almost $6M between the two quarters.

On liquidity, management also confirmed in the earnings call that the entire portfolio of investment securities was liquidated in April (and therefore after the reporting period), and so the current cash position is likely in the realm of $50M.

Real estate owned also increased by a few hundred thousand as some property was repossessed, but this was a small increment, and REO remains a small part of the balance sheet.

Little changed in regard to the liabilities, but Sachem just announced that they would be issuing an unspecified amount of unsecured Notes to refinance some of their upcoming maturities.

When asked about the possibility of reducing their leverage to complement their liquid strategy, CEO John Villano had to say:

Chris, unfortunately, you know, we are in a leverage business. I would like to say, "Yeah, we are," but in truth, no.

Overall, the situation with the balance sheet appears to be improving, but with such a large number of loans currently being modified and renegotiated, it's not over yet.

Cash Flow

Since the dividend yield is now around 16%, the next thing to ask is if the cash flow situation supports it. Certainly, boosting liquidity (such as by selling their loan portfolio) buys them time to maintain it, but there are concerns that a cut is on the horizon.

Revenues were up in Q1 2024, higher than Q4 2023 and similar to Q3, but expenses were also up, hurting net income to the common.

If we resolve GAAP earnings to operating cash flows, there was actually a decline from $5M to $4.2M. Total common dividends remained over $5M.

While the dividends were a YoY decline, the number of shares increased between the two quarters. The dividend's impact on the cash flow situation is not sustainable for a long period of time, and I believe the chances of a cut are possible but not a foregone conclusion.

Future Outlook

So now let's review the things that will help or hurt the dividend's sustainability, going forward.

Rebound of Connecticut

Like I mentioned before, the loan portfolio is largely concentrated in the State of Connecticut, and so its fortunes are heavily affected by what happens in that market.

There weren't any major changes in the portfolio by geography, but it did continue the trend of expanding into other areas, which, I believe, is likely to continue. In Q4 earnings, Villano provided an interesting observation about CT that explains some of the motivation for doing this, even though CT is their most familiar market:

Yeah, let me just expand on that, and there's a reason for that. The margin when property is being developed, rented, whatever, the margins aren't as large here as they are in the Southeast or in Florida. So it's a very fine line between success and failure. For example, a builder building a house here in Connecticut, he stands to earn a much smaller dollar than if that same house was conducted and built in Florida. So if somebody were to slide just a little bit here, a loan can slide off track real quick with respect to valuation

Yet, I also believe this indicates that their CT portfolio will improve quite a bit if interest rates begin to decline, easing things for their borrowers there. If a slight decline has a large impact on value, the same is true of a slight improvement. This even applies to real estate they might gain in foreclosures. How well things are going in CT will be important in the sustainability of the dividend.

Slow Originations, Ceiling on Yield

One thing that makes this a complicated balancing act is that new loans have been slowed down. Again, they are trying to maintain their liquidity and avoid bad deals at this time. In Q4, Villano summarized borrower demand as such:

Demand is crazy. We have a couple ways to monitor the demand. We have, the board of the stuff we like is always around 100 million. It's been that way. We try to keep it to 100, but we are funding nowhere near that. I'm thinking somewhere in the $20 million, $25 million a quarter range moving forward. We used to do $100 million a quarter.

He expressed similar sentiments during Q1. While this is good from a balance sheet perspective, this also means that interest income will be affected, as well as the fees they earn for origination. Over a long enough period of time, this threatens the current dividend.

Similarly, when asked in Q1 about Sachem's ability to boost the portfolio yield with repricing, Villano explained:

In the past year or so, a lot of our-I'll say COVID-era, low interest rate-era loans that are now coming back through and getting repriced. Once again, our basic rates going forward: 12% interest, 2% for origination fees, and if there's a construction component, we have 1 or 2%...we don't have the ability to, really, raise those. As much as we would like to, the rates at some point become damaging to the project at hand.

Now, that sounds bad, but they have been managing to originate and reprice to boost, making their weighted average interest rate some of the highest it's been in years.

So the real challenge is if they will be able to originate quickly enough at these higher yields, now at their pricing limit. Given the current preference for liquidity, it seems more likely to me that they will hold on to cash unless the macro-environment shows improvement.

Long-Term Viability

While these focuses have been more on the near-term uncertainty, I believe the long-term view is more optimistic. In Q4 earnings, Villano elaborated on how short-term hiccups can overshadow the stronger parts of their portfolio:

You've heard me talk about appraisal risk. We think that is a big hindrance to us moving forward. A distressed borrower who sells a property can affect all the properties around it. So we're cautious about that. Is it devastating? No. There's real value. However, an impairment can be hiding real value. But GAAP is GAAP, our auditors want appraisals, there could be more. I don't want to sugarcoat any of this. Loan impairments can continue here. We don't think they are critical.

It's important to remember that these non-cash adjustments, like impairments, don't threaten the dividend, and many of them might be excessive for the underlying asset, only occurring because times are tough, and people are nervous.

I think the dividend is much more likely to be stable, even return to previous levels after a cut, once management is able to work through the modifications, repricings, repossessions, and sales of truly distressed assets. The fact is that they have managed to work with some of these failing loans and have begun the work of turning them into performing once more.

If the loans on their book were truly dead in the water, with as many in Q1 that needed to be repaid but weren't, then the last quarter would have been much worse. Management has at least shown that they can adapt, and the assets are salvageable.

Valuation

With all that reviewed, I'll do another valuation, using a method similar to Discounted Cash Flow but using the dividend per share as the input.

Author's calculation

Assuming no growth, that a cut to $0.30 annually occurs, and pricing for a future yield of around 11%, that makes SACH fairly valued for a 10% discount rate (typical return of a broad market index). In essence, the shares are fairly priced if some of the struggles I discussed in the near-term necessitate a large cut. If not, there's some additional upside here.

Conclusion

My opinion of the company strategically hasn't changed too much. Yet, they have managed to work through some of the problems they were facing at the end of Q3, and they are still here. REO is low, weighted average yield is up, and liquidity is improving. The main issue is that it's a tight spot, and the dividend cannot hold like this forever.

That said, I got what I wanted: a higher yield on the market for this risk. Because of these marginal improvements, the positive outlook for the long term, and the reduced price, I think it's fair to call SACH a Buy.