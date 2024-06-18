Manchester United: Get Ready For A Period Of Uncertainty

Jun. 18, 2024 1:28 AM ETManchester United plc (MANU) Stock
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • Manchester United plc has crashed out of the European Champions League, suggesting its revenue capacity is set to diminish.
  • Although Sir Jim Ratcliffe's introduction might change the business's corporate strategy, numerous challenges, such as transfers and financial fair play, persist.
  • MANU is set to release its third-quarter earnings on June 21. We anticipate a reasonable quarter but think the club's revenue will decline after that.
  • The Company's price multiples and technical indicators suggest the stock is in fair value territory.

Manchester United, Old Trafford Stadium.

Tom McAtee

Manchester United plc (MANU) is an English Football club subject to much speculation, given its recent transfer of ownership. Moreover, the club's domestic and cup leagues have concluded for the 2023/24 season, meaning a potential inflection point has emerged.

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.86K Followers
Pearl Gray Equity and Research is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm that emphasizes systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, fixed-income vehicles, and REITs.A noteworthy consideration: Excess returns derive from systematic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Don't underestimate the importance of luck. With that said, happy investing, everyone!Aside: Kindly note that our posts don't serve as financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MANU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MANU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MANU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News