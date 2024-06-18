jetcityimage

Stellantis Under The Radar

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) just held its 2024 Investor Day, which took place at a most needed time. In fact, in the past few months, the narrative around Stellantis has significantly changed, turning an investors' favorite into one of the few stocks hit by a bear market while we see new ATHs for the indexes. STLA shares are now trading below $20, while just a few months ago we saw them close to $30. As a result, even though I covered Stellantis after its Q1 earnings, this Investor Date provided some important data we need to consider to develop our understanding of this legacy automaker. Spoiler alert: Stellantis' bull-case appears well-grounded and solid after this event, with a couple of game-changers that, so far, have earned little, if any, consideration from many analysts.

So, now that the bear is out and scaring Stellantis' shareholders, there is nothing healthier than a thorough due diligence of the company to see if holding the North-American-Italian-French OEM relies on weak hopes or strong fundamentals.

Stellantis' Success Drivers

Stellantis needs little introduction. For those who are not familiar with the company, it is enough to say that it is the third-largest car manufacturer in the world, behind Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).

Stellantis resulted from the merger between the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot (PSA), completed in early 2021.

Since then, the stock has outperformed the market and the industry, until this March.

Historically, Stellantis has seen a few success factors that have distinguished it from other legacy automakers: a global scale with little exposure to China, and a strong leadership in many key markets such as North America, South America, France, Italy, and Turkey. In addition, the company is very strong in the commercial vehicle segment. Stellantis now has 14 brands (Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall) in its portfolio with little overlap and a lot of synergies. As a result, it constantly sports the best cost efficiency in the industry and usually reports double-digit operating margins, competing with higher-end car manufacturers such as Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGAF). Although it has been considered a BEV underdog, Stellantis' strategy to take the electrification process step-by-step without going all in all at once, has paid off. Stellantis is competing with Volkswagen in BEV sales in Europe and has not wasted a huge fortune on a process that will take a long time to fully deploy.

Stellantis' asset-light China strategy

However, in the past few years, several disruptive factors have made their appearance, looming on the horizon of the extremely competitive and troubled car manufacturing industry. For example, the rise of China was unexpected two to three years ago. Now, according to the World Economic Forum, China is the world's biggest auto exporter, overtaking Japan. German automakers are also facing the big challenge of the shift in Chinese consumer preferences, which more and more seem to choose Chinese BEVs as the new status symbol vehicles.

Here we come across one of the main reasons why I have often been advocating Stellantis' better positioning compared to its Western peers: its exposure to China is minimal, and it is now a weakness, but, rather, a plus. Currently, China is not an opportunity anymore, neither for manufacturing costs (many interesting countries can compete with Chinese costs), nor as a market (it is fiercely competitive).

In the past few days, we have learned of EU tariffs against Chinese electric vehicles taking effect on July 6th as a result of unfair Chinese subsidies. This will surely impact the market and could be yet another step in an increasing trade war between China and the EU. However, Stellantis' strategy in China should insulate the company better than most of its peers. In fact, Stellantis has a joint venture with its Chinese partner Leapmotor to produce electric models to be exported from China and sold in other markets. Stellantis owns a 20% stake in Chinese startup NEV (neighborhood electric vehicle) Leapmotor. This JV distributes Leapmotor ex-China, thus offering Stellantis a profitable niche product offering, without having to manage it and fund it from scratch. Moreover, thanks to Leapmotor's NEVs, Stellantis can leverage its dealership network across the globe and increase its JV sales easily and at low costs.

At the same time, as a preemptive move, Stellantis is moving production partly out of China. The company can do this because its manufacturing structure is solid worldwide and takes advantage of many cost-competitive countries.

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

This is what this slide shows: Stellantis is increasing its production capacity in Northern Africa (Morocco, Algeria, and Egypt), Turkey, and South Africa. Morocco and Turkey, for example, will have the same cost competitiveness as China next year. At the same time, they offer better logistics for a company with Europe and the Americas as its largest markets.

Stellantis' "Third-Engine"

What we have said leads us to what Stellantis calls its "Third engine", the aggregation of South America, Middle East & Africa, China and India, and Asia Pacific. The two main regions, however, are South America - where Stellantis is already the market leader - and the Middle East and Africa.

While it is renowned that Stellantis, thanks to its Fiat brand, has a large market share in South America (especially in Brazil), I would like to focus on an area rarely discussed: Africa and the Middle East.

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

In just a few years, Stellantis' market share in these areas has outpaced its peers, and we now see the company holding 29% of the market share in North Africa and Turkey. Moreover, juxtaposed to what we may initially think, these markets are highly profitable and have reported an adjusted operating income margin of 23.7% at the end of FY 2023. Now, this is a margin superior to Porsche's. True, volumes are still low, with only 600k units sold in these areas. But the market is growing fast, and the contribution of faster-growing areas such as Saudi Arabia is still to be felt.

I suggest taking a look at Stellantis' Investor Day Presentation, from slide 115 to slide 126, where we can find a lot of details about Stellantis' operations in this area. But I find it extremely important.

One last point. Increasing trade barriers between geopolitical blocks can incentivize global car manufacturers to localize costs. Stellantis has 9 manufacturing plants in Africa and the Middle East, and only 35% of the units produced in this region are sold locally. It has 750k units of capacity, over twice its competitors in the region.

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

South America and MEA are two regions that already contribute to material profits by 10% each. The net revenue from these areas has compounded 28% annually since 2020 and in FY 2023, they contributed to 22% of the whole group's AOI. Before these numbers, we should really change our mindset, and we should start seeing Africa as the greatest hidden opportunity there is right now.

Stellantis' strategy in the BEV market

At the same time, uncertainties regarding near-term BEV adoption have caused some pain in the neck of many automakers, forcing GM and Ford, for example, to cut their spending and reduce their EV production forecast.

Stellantis has always walked another road: while it has gradually addressed the BEV market, it has often supported a multi-energy solution, with automakers offering ICE, hybrid, BEV, and fuel-cell solutions.

In the U.S., for example, Stellantis has been the PHEV leader since 2022, with the Jeep Wrangler 4xE and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xE as the top two models.

Most importantly, no matter what the energy solution may be, Stellantis is already selling hybrid, BEV, and PHEV models at a profit. This is because it benefits from large synergies coming from the merger and its best-cost countries sourcing.

Stellantis' Jem

Allow me to spend a few words on another aspect of the company that usually goes unnoticed. As a matter of fact, we always end up talking about Stellantis considering only a few car brands: Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, Fiat, and, perhaps, Maserati.

However, Stellantis is the global leader in the commercial vehicle business. Why is this important? Simply put, these vehicles have high AOI margins and are easy to produce because they don't need the customization required for cars.

Moreover, while cars are a clear example of discretionary goods, commercial vehicle sales are more stable for one simple reason: commercial vehicles are used daily and therefore have a shorter lifecycle than cars.

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Stellantis' New Liquidity Strategy

We have often said Stellantis was extremely cheap because of its huge cash balance. As of Q1 2024, Stellantis still reported over €47 billion in cash. Considering its market cap is just below €60 billion, we have a company that could almost buy itself out. In fact, Stellantis also has €12.6 billion in undrawn committed credit lines. Currently, Stellantis' cash per share is €15.55 which can be compared to its price in Paris and Milan which is €19. This situation can mean many different things. For sure, it suggests Stellantis is cheap. But it also shows Stellantis' strong balance sheet before any financial turmoil it may face. However, carrying so much cash can also make us think Stellantis is not managing correctly its liquidity, having too much cash parked without any particular use.

This is why Stellantis' new CFO Natalie Knight explained during the meeting how Stellantis' balance sheet will manage from now on. Stellantis is not committed to neutral net working capital by the end of 2026, but it will also carry some cash to consider organic and M&A opportunities.

On a side note, I still think one large M&A will take place to further consolidate the industry. While many think Renault could be the best option, I strongly believe the best match would be between Stellantis and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) because the Bavarian manufacturer would complete and enhance Stellantis' brand portfolio much better than Renault would.

Stellantis announced it will return its excess cash to its shareholders. This will happen as a result of a more efficient use of its liquidity. Stellantis now has the goal to take its liquidity position and bring it down to 25% to 30% of net revenues.

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Now, we would expect Stellantis' cash position to decrease rapidly. But we should also consider the two charts below: Stellantis is the second-best company among automakers when considering the AOI margin. The leader is Mercedes, and it leads by just a notch. On the other hand, Stellantis is a free cash flow generating machine. As a result, we should expect Stellantis to keep generating extra cash which will make it harder for the company to lower its medium-term liquidity to 30% of revenues (which, in the meantime, are expected to reach €300 billion by 2030).

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

What does this mean? Are we going to see Stellantis increase its R&D budget or its capex?

As we can see below, this is not the case. In fact, Stellantis is proud of its lower spend per car developed against the industry (€905 vs. €2,484) and its spend per car sold (€2,053 vs. €4,217). This is because Stellantis' capex and R&D spend as % of revenue is only 7.40% vs. 11.10% of its peers.

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

So, Stellantis has achieved efficient synergies that won't make it throw extra cash at cost R&D projects.

As a result, the solution to lower its cash balance is one: distribution.

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Natalie Knight was clear during the Investor Day:

Buybacks are of course also important for us as an organization. And this is a spot where my message to you today is pretty simple. Just expect buybacks to be part of the future. It's not just something that we've done one year and two years. We have done this very thoughtfully and it's something that is and will continue to be part of how we think about capital returns going forward. They're really important to us because they're flexible. They give us the ability to look at markets when things are... They're great opportunities like our valuation these days. It's also a spot where at the same time we improve our EPS through that share count reduction.

Just this year, Stellantis expects to return over €7.7 billion via dividends and buybacks, for a total yield above 11%.

As we can see, although some may think Stellantis is not a safe dividend payer, since it initiated its dividend, the company has regularly increased keeping always its payout ratio around 25%.

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Now, even though FY 2024 may represent a weaker year for the company with revenues perhaps flat YoY, we should still expect Stellantis to increase its dividend significantly. This will be the effect of two things: the need to decrease its cash balance and a reduced share count, which will make any dividend increase more meaningful on a per-share basis.

What is interesting is that, even though Stellantis is now in a bear market, its total shareholder return since yearend 2021 has topped 50%, driven by 30+% growth in AOI margins, a 20% return through dividends paid, and a 5% reduction in share count.

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Amid the AI euphoria, there are legacy manufacturers that can be great investments without demanding valuations.

Going forward, we should expect Stellantis to keep its dividend yield above 7%, while buybacks should reduce the company's shares by 4% per year. Combined with a double-digit AOI margin and the depressed valuation Stellantis still has, there are many reasons to believe Stellantis is currently a bargain.

STLA 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Stellantis' Valuation

Automakers are usually cheap. We can easily see this through Seeking Alpha's Quant Factor Grades, with Stellantis, Mercedes, and Volkswagen deserving an A+ and GM, Ford, and Toyota earning an A-, a B+, and a B, respectively. Tesla (TSLA) is a different story, which I don't want to deal with at the moment.

Seeing Alpha

From these grades, we currently see GM as the best opportunity, thanks to its A+ in growth and profitability, supported by strong momentum and upward EPS revisions. Indeed, GM is the go-to stock in the industry right now.

But we have to put Stellantis' G in growth in the right context. Stellantis has decelerated its growth. In the first half of this year, it is not releasing many models because many are scheduled to come to market in the second half of the year. This has influenced EPS revisions, making analysts revise them downwards. But up until the recent Investor Day, we didn't know the impact of buybacks on future EPS. Now that we do, we might expect analysts to revise expectations.

In any case, even if Stellantis has the same valuation grade as Mercedes and Volkswagen, we have a big difference when we look at their multiples.

Stellantis trades at a fwd PE of 3.5, while Mercedes trades at a 5.5. Volkswagen is actually the cheapest with a 2 fwd PE.

GM trades above a 5 and Ford above a 6. Apart from Tesla, only Toyota is valued at 10x its earnings.

We have already said why investors are using low multiples for these companies. High capex, extreme competition, exposure to discretionary spending pressure, and cyclicality are all reasons why investors carefully assess the industry.

Stellantis also trades at a 2.4 fwd P/FCF and sports a 13.9% This is low even for the industry.

This is why I think the more Stellantis proves it can weather any environment and make a decent profit in any condition, the likelier it will be for the Market to catch up and close the gap between Stellantis and the rest of the industry.

If only Stellantis started being valued at 4 times its FY2023 earnings, we would have a stock price above €19. I think Stellantis, given its reach and its financial strength, could well deserve a multiple of 7. This means the fair value would around €33.3. This gives us an idea of the ample upside potential we have for her.

At the end of Stellantis' Investor Day, I see a company in healthy shape that is now trading down due to the lack of a good catalyst, not because of deteriorating fundamentals.

As a result, I am rating Stellantis as a "strong buy".