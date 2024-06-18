French Elections: One Step To The Right

Jun. 18, 2024 1:05 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWQ, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.92K Followers

Summary

  • Midway through a record-breaking year for elections, we have just been given another - and it is potentially among the most important.
  • Gains for hard right-wing and eurosceptic parties in elections to the European Parliament did not help.
  • The major risk has come from President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap parliamentary election in France.

Ballot Box - French Presidential Election on White Background

Thibault Renard/iStock via Getty Images

By Patrick Barbe and Ugo Lancioni

Midway through a record-breaking year for elections, we have just been given another - and it is potentially among the most important.

Four years ago, we greeted the arrival

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.92K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News