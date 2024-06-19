SL_Photography

At our service, we look to generate high returns by identifying undervalued preferred stocks and baby bonds, as well as special situations. I believe we have identified one with WCC-A.

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) operates in a broad spectrum of categories but generally in electrical supply, maintenance and repair space. It offers security solutions, lighting solutions, supply chain solutions, various wires and cables, and much more. Here is how Yahoo Finance describes its operations if you wish for more details.

WESCO International, Inc. provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies products and supply chain solutions, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices, security, lighting, wire and cable, and safety, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products. This segment also offers contractor solutions, direct and indirect manufacturing supply chain optimization programs, lighting and renewables advisory services, and digital and automation solutions. The CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. This segment sells products directly to end-users or through various channels, including data communications contractors, security, network, professional audio/visual, and systems integrators. It also provides safety and energy management solutions. The UBS segment offers products and services to investor-owned utilities; public power companies; and service and wireless providers, broadband operators, and contractors. This segment's products include wire and cables, transformers, transmission and distribution hardware, switches, protective devices, connectors, conduits, pole line hardware, racks, cabinets, safety and MRO products, and point-to-point wireless devices. This segment also offers various service solutions, including fiber project management, high and medium voltage project design and support, pre-wired meters and capacitor banks, meter testing and metering infrastructure installation, personal protective equipment dielectric testing, and tool repair, as well as emergency response, storage yard, materials, and logistics management.

Wesco became the largest company in its space when it bought Anixter International 4 years ago in 2020. Since then, the company has been growing its earnings by leaps and bounds as the merger has been wildly successful. Here is the price chart.

As you can see, the price of WCC has been on a tear, rising from around $22.00 to its current price of around $166.00. And according to Yahoo Finance, analysts expect earnings to be 16% higher in 2025 coming in at $16.69 per share.

As part of the process to entice Anixter into being bought out, WCC offered Anixter shareholders an incredibly good preferred stock; one that they would never have IPO’d to the general market. So let’s look at the features of this preferred stock.

Wesco International Preferred “A’ Stock

Wesco International Preferred “A”, ticker WCC-A (WCC.PR.A) is a reset-rate perpetual preferred stock. It was issued to Anixter shareholders with a $25 par but with a massive 10.625% “qualified” yield. Here are the important numbers:

Annual Dividend $2.656

Current Price $25.71

Current Yield 10.34%

Qualified Are Dividends

Dividends Are Cumulative

YTC 7.23%

Call/Reset Date Is 6/22/2025

Reset Rate Formula – U.S. 5 Year T-Note Yield Plus 10.325%

Reset Rate = 14.62% (Assumes current 5 year t-note yield of 4.30%)

The good scenario (quite unlikely in my opinion) is that WCC does not call WCC-A when it can in 1 year. At that point, the dividend will be reset for 5 years at a massive 10.325% plus the yield on the 5 year U.S. treasury note. Regardless of where the yield is on the 5 year note in one year, getting a yield that is 10.325% higher than the 5 year note yield is just incredible for a very profitable company. The yield on the 5 year note is currently 4.30%, and that would put the yield on WCC-A at 14.62% at par.

But let’s talk about the other scenario, the quite likely scenario. This scenario has WCC-A being called in 1 year, and let’s see why I still believe this is a great buy and is my favorite shorter term investment.

WCC-A’s yield-to-call (YTC) is 7.23%. That in itself is better than 1 year bonds from relatively safe companies, which tend to have a YTM of 6.5% or lower. But for U.S. taxpayers, the fact that this 7.23% YTC is qualified for a lower tax rate than bond interest makes WCC-A’s after-tax yield far better than any 1 year bond. Here are the after-tax equivalent yields for WCC-A based on your tax bracket.

What this chart is telling you, for example, is that if you are in the 37% tax bracket, your after-tax return on WCC-A will be equivalent to the after-tax yield of a 9.20% bond. And in the 24% tax bracket, your after-tax return is equal to a 8.10% yielding bond. As I stated earlier, relatively safe 1 year bonds tend to have a YTM of 6.5% or lower, you can get much higher yields by purchasing WCC-A regardless of what your tax bracket is. It is even better in an IRA, where you get no benefit from the qualified dividend. But clearly, WCC-A is an outstanding shorter term investment for those in the 32% tax bracket and higher.

At our service we cover is all bonds and baby bonds. There are very few baby bonds that mature in mid 2025 as most were called during the zero interest rate period. BDC baby bond TRINL matures at the beginning of 2025 with a YTM of around 6.4%, clearly inferior to WCC-A.

As far as traditional bonds, BDC ARCC’s July 2025 bond currently has a 6.1% YTM. And Blue Owl Capital ‘s July 2025 bond has a 6.2% YTM. For me, as an American with a taxable account, WCC-A is far and away a better value.

If you want a relatively short term but high yielding investment such that you don’t have to worry about where interest rates go, I find WCC-A to be the best place to go. After-all, it is the after-tax yield that matters to investors, and this is where WCC-A beats 1 year bonds hands down.

Summary/Conclusion

WCC-A is a reset-rate preferred stock that currently has a 10.34% “qualified” current yield and in one year it will either reset to a yield likely to be greater than 14% or it will be called.

Assuming WCC-A is called in 1 year, it becomes a 1 year investment with a YTC of 7.23% which is “qualified” for lower tax rates than bond interest. Thus, the after-tax yield-to-call on WCC-A can be as high as the after-tax yield on a 9.2% bond depending on your tax bracket (see the article for the chart).

Given that WCC management has been doing an incredible job of growing earnings since its merger in 2020, and is expected to see 16% earnings growth in 2025 with earnings being above $16.00 per share, the safety of this 1 year bond-like preferred stock is extremely strong.

And given such a high safety level, the after-tax yield on WCC-A is very strong for U.S. investors with taxable accounts. WCC-A is a large position in my personal portfolio. It provides a far better after-tax return than any safe 1 year bond that I can locate.