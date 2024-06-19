Bargain Wesco Preferred Stock: More Like A High Yield 1 Year Bond

Summary

  • Wesco International (WCC) is the largest player in the electrical components distribution and services sector and is very profitable.
  • Wesco International Preferred “A” , ticker WCC-A, sports a “qualified” 10.34% yield and its dividend resets in 1 year to a whopping 14.6% at current rates.
  • Unfortunately, with such extraordinarily high yielding characteristics, WCC-A is extremely likely to be called in 1 year, but with a very high after-tax yield-to-call (YTC).
  • So WCC-A is more like a 1 year bond, but unlike bonds it pays a qualified dividend.  WCC-A is currently my favorite shorter term investment in the market.
  • For U.S. residents, WCC-A’s after-tax YTC is far higher than the YTM on comparable 1 year bonds –equivalent to a 9.0% bond for those in the top tax brackets.
At our service, we look to generate high returns by identifying undervalued preferred stocks and baby bonds, as well as special situations. I believe we have identified one with WCC-A.

Wesco International

Wesco International (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WCC.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

