Investment Thesis

I rate Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) as a Hold at this time, but take the view that the company does have the potential for a longer-term rebound.

Vera Bradley is a company that is known for its offerings of luggage, handbag and other styled accessories aimed at the women's market.

We can see that while the stock has seen a recovery in growth over the past two years, the price still remains substantially below that of the highs seen in 2021.

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Vera Bradley has the potential for further upside from here.

Performance

When looking at first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results for Vera Bradley, we can see that net revenues were down by over 14% from that of the prior year quarter, and net loss per share deepened from -$0.15 to -$0.26.

Vera Bradley Form 10-Q: First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Vera Bradley cited continued traffic challenges as well as reduced spending across all household incomes - particularly in the under $75,000 households, where Vera Bradley has strong penetration in its outlets.

Additionally, the Indirect side saw a fall of 25% in net revenues due to wholesale partners being cautious with inventory buys on account of awaiting new product launches in the second quarter, while Pura Vida saw a decline of 37% in sales given a drop in e-commerce and wholesale revenues.

When looking at net revenues by quarter, we can see that Q1 (spanning February, March, and April) has traditionally shown lower net revenues than the subsequent three quarters - which may indicate a post-Christmas dip in sales more generally which seems to have been amplified this year due to reduced spending on the part of households.

Figures sourced from historical Vera Bradley quarterly earnings reports. Heatmap generated by author.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that Vera Bradley's quick ratio (calculated as total current assets less inventories and prepaid expenses and other current assets all over total current liabilities) has risen over the past year to above 1 - indicating that the company now possesses sufficient liquid assets to meet its current liabilities.

Apr 23 May 24 Total current assets 207596 218430 Inventories 142742 125180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15108 16321 Total current liabilities 60987 63000 Quick ratio 0.82 1.22 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from Vera Bradley Form 10-Q: First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results. Quick ratio calculated by author.

Looking Forward and Risks

Going forward, I take the view that the trajectory of the stock from here will hinge significantly on the degree to which the company can see a rebound in net revenues, and more specifically - the extent to which we see a rebound in earnings from here.

In particular, the company is placing a lot of efforts into its "Project Restoration" strategy - with new customer-facing changes to be unveiled in mid-July that emphasises driving long-term profitable growth through elevated brand marketing, and product, store design and website updates.

More specifically, the focus of the Vera Bradley brand is being aimed at the 35 to 54-year-old women segment, with this having been informed by both consumer research and existing perceptions of the brand by both buyers and non-buyers. Part of the company's efforts to bolster brand awareness will also comprise of various partnerships with celebrities and notable influencers in order to enhance the appeal of the brand and attract new customers, with announcements set to be made in July regarding the same.

As well as enhancements to the brand's range of fabrics and performance materials, Vera Bradley is also expanding its full-line store footprint with three new stores this year, as well as updates to existing full-line stores with elevated products, as well as new branding and enhancing the shopping experience, while also strategically repositioning stores from low-traffic to high-traffic areas where necessary.

The Pura Vida brand is shifting its long-term focus to the 18 to 24-year-old market, with product upgrades and additional store openings being pursued as strategies for growth.

In my view, given that Vera Bradley is the most important brand in terms of net income for the company as a whole, I take the view that the company's focus on the 35 to 54-year-old women segment is a strategically good move, as such consumers are likely to have more disposable income for Vera Bradley purchases and the company's product lineup holds significant appeal to this age segment.

When looking at the forward P/E ratio for Vera Bradley and that of peers Macy's (M) and Warby Parker (WRBY), we see that the stock is trading slightly higher than that of Macy's and significantly lower than that of Warby Parker.

While the stock's forward P/E ratio is trading at a lower level to that seen in 2022 - I take the view that earnings needs to rebound into positive territory before we can justify further upside from here. In this regard, I do not see it as appropriate to attempt to value the stock on an earnings basis at this time.

In my view, the main risk for Vera Bradley at this time is that the proposed initiatives by Project Restoration may not see a significant rebound in net sales, and given the cost of such initiatives - we may see earnings growth remain depressed if cost of sales also increases as a result.

In this regard, while I take the view that Vera Bradley's growth strategy is prudent, I will be paying close attention over the next couple of quarters to determine if net sales can see growth from that of the prior year quarter, and whether earnings growth can see a rebound from here.

Conclusion

To conclude, I take the view that Vera Bradley continues to have a solid reputation in its market and its growth strategy from here seems quite sensible. That said, I would like to see more evidence that the company can ultimately effect a rebound in sales and earnings, and thus rate the stock as a Hold at this time.