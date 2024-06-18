The Trade Desk: Positioned For Success As A New Era Of Digital Advertising Starts (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 18, 2024 3:17 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Stock
Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • Trade Desk is a cloud-based ad-buying platform that exceeded revenue and earnings expectations in its Q1 FY24 earnings report while outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD.
  • The strength in revenue is driven by growth in CTV and retail media as advertisers shift their ad spend towards premium inventory while adopting UID2 to drive superior ROI on ad spend.
  • During the quarter, the management built robust partnerships with some of the leading publishers, including Disney and Roku, while building a new approach to audience-based buying on Kokai.
  • Given the robust product innovation, secular growth vectors and financial discipline, I believe TTD stock is positioned to drive upside from its current levels, making it a "buy".

analyst, business, manage, datum, technology, analysis, database, information, network, bi, Technology, Data, Business, Finance, Marketing

Urupong

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is a cloud-based ad-buying platform that helps ad buyers such as brands and advertising agencies create, execute, measure, and optimize targeted ad campaigns across ad formats and channels that include Connected TV ("CTV"), display, and audio, among others. The

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.08K Followers
Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TTD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TTD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News