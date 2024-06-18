farakos

We previously covered Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in March 2024, discussing why it remained a Buy despite the recent market over-reaction to its lower FQ1'24 delivery guidance, since it was mostly attributed to the impacted deliveries during the Chinese New Year festivities and uncertain temporal macro events.

With electrification being here to stay over the next decade as the automaker bridged the gap between ICE and EVs through Hybrids, we believed that the stock remained a Buy for those looking to dollar cost average.

Since then, LI has unfortunately lost -40.3% of its value, well underperforming the wider market at +3.3%, as the market turns bearish on Chinese automotive stocks with the US and EU governments introducing hefty tariffs.

With LI currently not paying out dividends and its investment thesis tied to capital appreciation prospects, it is painfully apparent that Chinese-ADRs may remain highly speculative, with it remaining to be seen when the trade war may abate.

As a result, the stock is likely to remain a swing trade vehicle for investors with higher risk tolerance in the intermediate term, assuming that current floors hold.

LI Has Lost The Automotive War Before It Even Started - More Uncertainties Ahead

LI 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, LI has already lost -59.3% of its value since February 2024 top, while trading way below the 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages and retesting its previous support of $18s.

There are multiple headwinds that have triggered this drastic pullback, with the worst being the unexpected raise then cut FQ1'24 delivery target, with it triggering massive uncertainties in the management's ability to forecast the delicate balance between demand and supply ahead.

At the same time, LI also reported a double miss FQ1'24 earnings call with automotive revenues of 24.3B Yuan (-39.8% QoQ/ +32.5% YoY) and adj EPADS of $0.17 (-10.3% QoQ/ -71.3% YoY).

The top-line miss is attributed to the impacted total deliveries of 80.4K vehicles (-38.9% QoQ/ -7% YoY) at lower average ASPs of 302.23K Yuan (-1.3% QoQ/ -13.3% YoY) and impacted vehicle margin of 19.3% (-3.4 points QoQ/ -0.5 YoY).

Readers must also note that FQ2'24 is likely to bring forth similar top/ bottom line pain, as the management follows BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Tesla (TSLA) in their price war.

With the domestic price war heating up since 2023 and more EV models released thus far, it was unsurprising that LI had aimed to enter the international market by 2024, in order to tap the growing electrification boom.

Even so, those hopes have been dashed indeed, with the EU recently imposing additional EV tariffs for imported Chinese vehicles at a weighted average duty of 21% and up to 38.1%, depending on the result of the ongoing investigation.

The same has been observed in the US, with the EV tariffs jumping drastically from 25% in 2023 to 100% in 2024, triggering demand headwinds for multiple Chinese automakers.

While LI has yet to report material top-line contribution from international markets, with only a small quantity privately exported to Central Asia and Middle East, it is apparent that there may be growth headwinds for the Hybrid automotive company, as domestic competition intensifies and international market grows rather prohibitive.

The same deceleration has also been observed in LI's May 2024 deliveries of 35.02K (+35.8% MoM/ +23.8% YoY), compared to May 2023 levels of +10% MoM/ +146% YoY.

This is despite the recently completed production capacity upgrade from 7.5K to 10K units per week, based on double shift production - implying the automaker's idle capacity and consequent impact on gross margins, as discussed above.

While LI plans to enter Middle Eastern markets and North African markets ahead, it is uncertain how successful its foray may be, with those markets also increasingly saturated with competition from legacy automakers and start-ups.

This is on top of other Chinese automakers such as BYD, NIO (NIO), Changan, Geely, MG, and SAIC Motor Corp, as Chinese automakers command up to 12% in market share for new vehicle sales in the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries in 2023, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

This is up drastically from less than 1% in 2017, with Amir Khurshid, the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s ThinkDirect Automotive Consulting already projecting further growth to 14% in market share by the end of 2024.

Lastly, while LI may report positive vehicle gross margins (as discussed above), the impacted sales and ASPs have unfortunately cut into its adj operating margins of -2.3% in FQ1'24 (-9.6 points QoQ/ -4.5 YoY), implying a minimal margin for error as the management continues to cut prices to boost sales.

This is against the trend observed with BYD, with it reporting positive overall operating margins of 4.6% in FQ1'24 (+0.2 YoY), despite the price war since 2023.

While LI appears to be well capitalized at $12.46B in net cash on balance sheet (-6.4% QoQ/ +58.5% YoY) in FQ1'24, investors may want to temper their intermediate term expectations, with things potentially becoming worse before it gets better.

So, Is LI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Seeking Alpha

For now, the same pessimism is already embedded in the consensus FY2024 estimates, with decelerating top/ bottom lines before moderately improving from 2025 onwards.

Even so, with the consensus still consistently downgrading their estimates, it appears that LI's prospects may remain mixed until the winner emerges from the ongoing price war, the global trade war ends, and the painful market consolidation occurs.

LI Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Therefore, while LI may look very cheap at FWD EV/ EBIT valuations of 9.49x, compared to its 1Y mean of 16.15x and the sector median of 14.01x, we are uncertain about chasing here, as the stock also retests its 3Y support levels of $18s.

Based on the stock's lower lows and lower highs over the past two months, it appears that it may very well retest the next October 2022 floor of $15s ahead, implying a further -16% downside from current levels.

This projection is not overly pessimistic as well, since the management has cut ASPs by -5% from April 2024 onwards, with it likely to deepen the margin losses observed in FQ1'24.

Author's Rating

Seeking Alpha

Combined with three historical Buy ratings that have not worked out as intended, we believe that it may be more prudent to downgrade the LI stock as a Hold (Neutral) here.

Readers may be better off at looking at other stocks which offer improved opportunities, such as dividend stocks offering rich yields and/ or tech/ SaaS stocks offering high appreciation prospects.