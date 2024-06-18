Berkshire Hathaway: Additional Exposure To Occidental Petroleum And Apple's Venture Into AI Should Lift Shares

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway is a legendary money-making machine with over three million individual shareholders, created by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.
  • Recent underperformance against the S&P 500 is unfounded with news of additional investment in OXY and exuberance around AAPL shares.
  • The Company faces criticism for investing in fossil fuels, but the industry outlook remains brighter than the doomsday scenario forecasted by some investors.
  • BRK.B is a "Strong Buy", poised for a short-term rebound and aligned for continued long-term growth.

rocket taking off on a blue background

AntonioSolano/iStock via Getty Images

At REITer's Digest, we have never covered Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), primarily because it falls outside of the scope of real estate and income producing investments. However, Buffett's masterpiece sits as a core holding for millions of investors, myself

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
2.48K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P 500 REIT and Big Four company, I am familiar with real estate and REITs. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, SPY, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, META, AMZN, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRK.B Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRK.B

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRK.A
--
BRK.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News