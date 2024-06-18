Boy Wirat/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Perion's (NASDAQ:PERI) stock is a sell. This is hard to stomach. The stock is down so much, and I was so bullish on it last year.

The problem with investing is that the past is meaningless. What matters is the future. And if the future for Perion is set to be unrewarding and its best days are in the rearview mirror, this means that going forward, although the stock looks cheap, it's going to get even cheaper.

This may take a few more months, as investors gradually realize this and slowly capitulate. But over the next twelve months, investors will look back to $9 per share as a high price to aspire towards. And I doubt it will return to $9 per share (unless there's a reverse share-split) any time soon.

Rapid Recap

Last year, in November, I was bullish on PERI and I stated:

Perion is out of favor with investors, although it is highly profitable, and growing its cash flows. Altogether, I argue that paying 8x this year's EBITDA for Perion is a compelling valuation.

Author's work on PERI

Looking back to last year, that was a horrendous call. The stock is down more than 65% since then. Today, despite the stock being down so much, I argue that the stock is now a sell. Why?

Because it makes no difference what the share price was last month or last year. What matters is what the future will bring for Perion. And as we stand here today, there's not enough of a bull case. Hence, I'm rating the stock a sell.

Why Perion? Why Now?

Perion is a global adtech company, mainly targeting the U.S. market. With a diverse business model, Perion emphasizes key growth areas like retail media and CTV.

The company utilizes advanced data capabilities to offer advertisers high-impact creative formats across multiple channels, including CTV, display, video, and social media.

In May of this year, Perion stated on its earnings call:

We experienced a decline in search advertising activity that is attributed to changes in advertising prices, a new mechanism that Microsoft Bing implemented in its search distribution marketplace. These changes in pricing strategies affected all Microsoft distribution partners. Our relationship with Microsoft remains strong. (emphasis added)

During the Q&A section of the call, management seeks to brush away any concerns that the Bing partnership is losing economic value for Microsoft. But one month later, we find out that the partnership isn't that strong after all, and that Bing is moving away from Perion.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out

PERI revenue growth rates

The main takeaway from the graphic above is not that Perion's revenue growth rates starting Q2 are going to turn negative, as Perion loses its coveted partnership with Microsoft Bing. Although, that's critical here.

But note that even before that, Perion's revenue growth rates were slowly but steadily compressing. This aspect will be forgotten, given the damage that has occurred given the loss of Bing.

But this should remind investors that in the last several quarters, Perion was already struggling to deliver growth. However, the loss of Bing was the nail in the coffin for this stock.

PERI Stock Valuation - 16x Forward EBITDA

Perion downward revised its guidance for the full year to approximately $52 million at the high end. But we know that Perion had already delivered $31 million in Q1 2024. This implies that Perion's following 9 months of 2024, after Q1, are on a path to deliver about $20 million.

What's more, Perion's guidance for Q2 of $7.5 million at the high end for the majority of the quarter included Bing as a customer.

Consequently, I roughly estimate that Perion's annualized go-forward EBITDA profitability will be around $25 million.

For this, we have to recall that Q4 of each is the strongest period in advertising. What's more, Perion may scurry up different partners, given that they've lost their flagship customer.

However, for all intents, I believe that approximately $25 million of annualized EBITDA appears a reasonable and fair estimate. This implies that investors are paying about 16x forward EBITDA.

And yes, Perion is still debt-free, with approximately $480 million of cash. However, that cash is only worth anything, if management is able to suitably deploy this cash.

And given that I earnestly believe that paying 16x forward EBITDA for an adtech company is not a cheap price, this implies that management is unlikely to get approval from the board to maximize its share repurchase program.

For anyone who is not familiar with how cheap adtech companies can get, please see Digital Turbine (APPS) or even PubMatic (PUBM) as references.

The Bottom Line

Although Perion's stock might seem attractively priced at 16x forward EBITDA, it is not genuinely a bargain. Given the company's declining growth prospects and recent challenges, such as losing a significant partnership with Microsoft Bing, the stock is likely to become even cheaper. Investors would be wise to avoid Perion, and deploy their capital elsewhere.

There are so many better opportunities elsewhere, that salvaging whatever capital is left here and deploying it elsewhere makes better sense to me.