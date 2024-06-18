HJBC

Today, we are revisiting TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in light of our previous Capital Market Day comment. The company’s Q1 beat, though modest, once again underscored TotalEnergies' robust earnings potential in a less-than-ideal energy macroeconomic landscape. At the Lab, we maintain a positive stance on the OPEC+ Decision, which we believe will provide a favorable environment for the European integrated oil and gas sector, further supporting our view. After a brief Q1 comment, there are two additional upsides to consider. As a reminder, our overweight on TotalEnergies was backed by 1) the company's Renewable Energy Transition phase, 2) its supportive dividend policy combined with a best-in-class gearing ratio, and 3) its management team track record. In addition, this year marks the company's 100th anniversary, and TotalEnergies offered 100 shares to each of the 100,000 employees worldwide.

Q1 results and Two additional Upsides

During the Q1 results, TotalEnergies demonstrated its financial strength by delivering an adjusted net income of $5.1 billion (Fig 1), slightly surpassing the company-compiled Wall Street average consensus of $5 billion. This performance was achieved despite a minus 43% in average gas price (Fig 2). Cash flow (CFFO) before working capital reached $8.2 billion, thanks to a 6% growth in oil and gas production. Considering the WC requirements, the company's operating cash flow was at $2.2 billion for the quarter, which pushed TotalEnergies' net debt up to $14.2 billion.

TotalEnergies Q1 EBIT

Source: TotalEnergies Q1 press release - Fig 1

Major Commodities MIX results

Fig 2

These solid results were achieved thanks to the exploration & production division, which reported a core EBIT of $2.6 billion and a cash flow of $4.5 billion. This was performed thanks to the company's leadership as a low-cost player, with upstream production costs below $5 per barrel. As already reported, the gas division was impacted by lower selling prices, and the core operating profit reached $1.2 billion. In the quarter, the major French oil player strengthened its integration in the nat gas value chain with a Lewis Energy Group bolt-on M&A, further deploying its multi-energy strategy worldwide. Regarding the Integrated Power segment, the company generated $0.7 billion cash flow with an ROCE above 10%. Going to the two upsides, it is vital to report the following:

(Namibia has a positive growth outlook) Looking back, the company's total production has fallen by 18% since the 2019 peak. That said, we have a positive outlook from upstream production growth thanks to LNG in North America, Qatar, and Mozambique. In addition, TotalEnergies' important discoveries in Namibia offer a further medium-long-term growth potential. According to the CEO, the country is one of several focus areas in the company's oil production portfolio, which could sustain a 2% per year organic growth by 2030. To support our view, Total reported that the CAPEX spent would be within the $18 billion budget in the region.

(Support from US primary listing) Our team positively views the discussion of a potential listing in the USA. This might reduce the company's valuation gap compared to its US peers. There is an ongoing valuation gap compared to Chevron and ExxonMobil. Looking at the numbers, the average EU vs. USA discrepancy on 2025 EV/DACE and FCF yield is 5x vs. >7x and 12% vs. 8.4%, respectively. We understand that the TotalEnergies Board has asked for a full report with the upside of moving the company's primary listing to the US by September. Here at the Lab, we still believe that TotalEnergies will retain a French listing with a domiciliation in France. Therefore, this might limit the positive impact. In addition, looking at the shareholders, TotalEnergies already has a large US base, representing almost 50% of the company's total institutional investors. That said, we see this as a clever move designed to send a message to policymakers and European shareholders. Regulators are skeptical about the European oil energy transition investments, so it makes sense to have an opportunity for a more friendly US approach towards oil and gas.

Even if we continue to like the company's capital allocation priorities, the company decided to increase the distribution of a first interim dividend at €0.79 /share in 2024, with an increase close to 7% compared to 2023. In addition, here at the Lab, we believe there might be an upside to the buyback. TotalEnergies was authorized to buy back shares for $2 billion in Q2; however, if the company's gear returns to the single digits, we anticipate a higher Q4 buyback run rate of $3 billion.

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Firstly, the 2024 guidance remained the same. In our forecast, the company's production will likely be lower in Q2 due to maintenance, but we believe the Malaysian acquisition will offset this negative take. Here at the Lab, we still anticipate an oil price of $85 and $80 per barrel in 2024 and 2025-2026, respectively. In addition, the company provides an average LNG selling price of $9-10/Mbtu in Q2 2024 and $9/Mbtu in 2024. In addition, the CEO reported that EU sanctions on Russian LNG would likely positively impact the company's cash flows thanks to the current price structure and hedging positions. Therefore, we see TotalEnergies generating a CFFO of $35 billion. Considering a 45% CFFO to shareholders, we believe there is at least an $8 billion buyback. Even considering our base case scenario, the distribution yield of 10% remains solid and is fully covered by an FCF yield above 11%. These figures underscore the company's robust performance and potential for future growth. Raising our 2024-2026 operating cash flow forecasts by 2.5%, we also increase our net earnings projection of $23.5 billion with an EPS of $9.2. Valuing the company with an 8x P/E, we increase our valuation to $74 per share. The potential US primary listing also supports this valuation. Exxon and Chevron's P/E are above 10x, with a lower dividend yield than the French players. This represents a solid bargain for US oil investors.

Risks

Downside risks include volatility in natural gas and oil prices and margins for refining and chemicals operations. In addition, we believe EU gas storage will likely be complete by late September, and we might see downside risk to the TTF gas forward curve. Poor project execution, value destruction M&A, and operational issues at TotalEnergies facilities might impact the P&L and our investment thesis.

Conclusion

Q1 results comforted our optimistic company's view, thanks to LNG resilience and Integrated Power growth. A valuation discrepancy could be closed with a new listing in the USA. The company offers double-digit shareholder remuneration, fully covered by a >10% FCF yield. This is a clear buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.