Preparing For A Policy Rate Pivot With U.S. Small Caps

Jun. 18, 2024 4:05 AM ETDGRS
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.45K Followers

Summary

  • The current interest rate environment is negatively impacting U.S. small-cap equities, making it challenging for them to perform well compared to large caps.
  • Small-cap investors are eagerly awaiting a policy rate pivot from the Fed, as this could potentially help small caps find traction and improve their performance.
  • Incorporating a high-quality framework, such as the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund, into small-cap allocations may help reduce volatility and potentially provide better returns in the face of rising interest rates.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

By Brian Manby, CFA

As we conclude the first half of 2024, the "higher for longer" interest rate environment continues to stifle U.S. small-cap equities. While the S&P 500 relentlessly climbs higher, the Russell 2000 remains mired in a prolonged period of double-digit underperformance.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.45K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DGRS--
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News