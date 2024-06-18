hapabapa

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) aged well, as the stock slightly outperformed the broader U.S. market since mid-November 2023. From the fundamental perspective, it appears that the stock rally is fair because the company delivered another strong quarter with solid revenue growth momentum and extensive operating leverage. The free cash flow margin is expanding rapidly, adding more strength to the company's financial position. Having sufficient financial resources is vital for PANW as it aggressively invests in innovation. These investments appear to be quite efficient as the company rapidly expands its partnership network with large companies with AI exposure. The company also recently unveiled its AI-powered copilots, which will highly likely help it to strengthen the position in a thriving AI for cybersecurity domain. Last but not least, the valuation looks quite compelling with an 18% upside potential. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for PANW.

Recent developments

PANW released its latest quarterly earnings on May 20, surpassing both revenue and bottom-line consensus forecasts. Revenue grew by 15.3% YoY and was flat sequentially. PANW demonstrated solid non-GAAP EPS improvement on a YoY basis, from $1.04 to $1.32.

The EPS improvement was of high-quality because it was achieved by exercising solid operating leverage. In fiscal Q3 2024, the operating margin expanded YoY from 4.6% to 9.1%. Strong operating performance allowed PANW to double its free cash flow [FCF] on a YoY basis, to $549 million. Strong FCF allowed the company to improve its balance sheet. PANW's financial position is a fortress with almost $3 billion in cash, about two times higher than the total debt. With this financial basis, the company is well-positioned to driver further growth and innovation.

The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for August 16. Consensus estimates forecast fiscal Q4 revenue to be $2.16 billion, around 11% higher compared to the same quarter of 2023. The adjusted EPS is expected to shrink a bit, from $1.44 to $1.41. Wall Street sentiment around the upcoming earnings release is mostly positive, with 24 upward EPS revisions over the last 90 days versus 13 downgrades.

From the longer-term perspective, Wall Street expectations are also quite optimistic. PANW is expected to sustain double-digit revenue growth for at least the next nine quarters, with acceleration starting from the Autumn 2024 quarter.

There are a few strong reasons to agree with the solid optimism from Wall Street analysts. The digital world is evolving rapidly, driven by the AI revolution. Wider penetration of digital functionality automatically means new and more cybersecurity challenges. According to Statista, the global estimated cost of cybercrime will show double-digit CAGR at least by 2028. As a result of rapidly rising cybercrime risks, McKinsey sees a vast $2 trillion market opportunity for cybersecurity companies.

That said, the industry is booming, and I always consider industry tailwinds as one of the major success factors for any company. Especially for a company like PANW, which is one of the leaders in cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. The company's technological strength is underscored by its partnerships with the world's leading cloud and AI infrastructure companies.

For example, in May, the company announced a strategic partnership with IBM (IBM) to enhance AI-powered security solutions. The enhancement is expected from the integration of the company's Cortex XSIAM platform with IBM's Watsonx LLM. According to the source, as a result of this partnership, IBM will establish PANW as its preferred cybersecurity partner.

There was another promising collaboration in the AI domain announced in May. PANW joined forces with Accenture (ACN) by combining its Precision AI technology with ACN's generative AI solutions. I think that this collaboration with one of the largest consulting firms recognized as the global leader in data and analytics services can be quite synergetic for PANW.

PANW is an attractive partner to giants like IBM and ACN due to the company's firm commitment to innovation. PANW reinvests more than 20% of its sales into innovation, which is $1.73 billion in absolute terms. R&D investments prove to be quite efficient as the company consistently rolls out new products and features. On May 7, the company unveiled AI-powered copilots for its Strata, Prisma, and Cortex platforms. Developments in this field look crucial because the AI in cybersecurity market is expected to deliver a 19.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

With the AI in cybersecurity market expected to thrive over the next decade, it is also vital to emphasize that PANW is also recognized by leading cloud infrastructure companies. The company provides its ML-powered next-gen firewall to Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure. PANW also partners with Amazon's (AMZN) AWS and Google (GOOGL) in AI-powered app acceleration. Moreover, Google is PANW's preferred AI and infrastructure provider.

To conclude, PANW looks well-prepared to absorb massive secular industry tailwinds. The company's position looks well-rounded as it leverages a fortress balance sheet, which allows to invest heavily in innovation and attract new partners and customers. The quality of the company's potential in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions is underscored by its partnerships with superstar companies like the ones I have mentioned above.

Valuation update

The stock outperformed the broader U.S. market with a 33% rally over the last twelve months. On the other hand, the YTD performance with an 8.4% increase was behind the broader market. Valuation ratios are mostly higher than historical averages and substantially higher compared to the sector median. On the other hand, both TTM and forward non-GAAP P/E ratios are very close to historical averages. Moreover, a notable P/E compression is expected within the next five years.

Looking only at valuation ratios is never enough for growth stocks. Therefore, let me simulate the DCF model. Consensus estimates project an 18% revenue CAGR, which I consider fair compared to the expected industry growth pace I have described in "Recent developments". PANW's TTM FCF ex-SBC is 19.4%, which I expect to expand by at least one percentage point yearly. My confidence in PANW's ability to improve its FCF is supported by strong historical correlation between revenue growth and FCF expansion.

Future FCF needs to be discounted at some rate. Due to PANW's very low leverage levels, I use the cost of equity as a discount rate. As usual, the cost of equity is calculated using the CAPM model. All the below assumptions for CAPM are publicly available, and they give me a 10.6% discount rate.

Now, when I have all vital assumptions for my DCF, I can proceed with the model itself. With all the assumptions that I have described above, the DCF model suggests that PANW's fair capitalization is close to $121 billion. This is 18% higher than the current market cap, meaning that the upside potential is quite compelling.

Risks update

Since PANW has been outperforming the broader U.S. stock market over the last year, it is certain that I am not the only one who has high expectations around the company's growth prospects. When growth expectations are high, any disappointing earnings release or soft guidance might lead to a big stock selloff. For example, there was a big selloff on February 20 when the company trimmed its revenue guidance for fiscal 2025. That said, potential investors should be ready for substantial volatility, especially after earnings.

The AI in cybersecurity space is crowded with several potential star companies like Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Check Point (CHKP). All these companies demonstrate strong revenue growth and also have ambitions to win the race. PANW has to be able to differentiate and innovate in order to keep its position in the market, which will be a challenging task within the competitive market.

The company's reputation might be ruined by a successful cyberattack on its digital infrastructure. If this occurs, PANW will not lose its reputation as a trusted cybersecurity provider, but it will also highly likely lead to the immediate effect of the stock losing its appeal as a promising growth stock.

Bottom line

To conclude, PANW is still a "Strong Buy". Revenue growth momentum is still strong and expected to re-accelerate within the next few quarters. PANW's operating leverage is solid, which increases the probability of future EPS expansion. Apart from financial metrics, the company continues expanding its partnerships network, especially in the AI field. These partnerships are vital, in my opinion because the AI in cybersecurity industry is expected to thrive within the next decade. Last but not least, the valuation looks compelling with an 18% upside potential.