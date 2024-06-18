CII: Obtaining A High Yield At A Discount To NAV

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) is a great option for investors that are looking to prioritize a reliable and consistent stream of income. CII operates as a closed end fund with the main objective of providing current income, followed by capital appreciation. The fund is managed by BlackRock and has a market cap of about $932M. The fund's inception dates back to 2004 and the performance since then has been pretty consistent, with most of the return profile coming from the distributions collected.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, the price has stayed relatively flat or within the same range over the last two decades, while the total return amounts to 488% over the same time period. This total return can be attributed to the consistent dividends that have been paid out from the fund. Despite the current dividend yield only sitting at 6.1%, CII has been able to slowly growth the dividend over time since 2016. This makes CII a solid candidate for a long-term income holding that can complement a diverse portfolio of other investments. This long-term outlook is supported by a diverse mix of holdings and exposure across many different sectors, all while having a reasonable management fee of 0.85%.

What cause my eye is that CII currently trades at a favorable discount to net asset value at the moment. When a fund like this has such a consistent trading range, it can be hard to obtain shares at an attractive entry point. Therefore, I wanted to assess this fund a little more in-depth, as I believe that this moment in time makes for a great entry opportunity. The last time CII traded at a discount level like this was during 2020 after the market dropped caused by the pandemic. First, let's start off by reviewing the fund's strategy and holdings mix.

Strategy & Holdings

What makes CII unique is that it aims to generate a consistent income by implementing an option writing strategy on individual holdings within. This option strategy includes selling call options on the underlying equities of the fund so that it can collect the premium on the spread and use that to fund the distribution. According to the most recent overview on BlackRock's site for CII, the fund uses options against approximately 50% of the total portfolio. An added benefit from the use of this strategy is that it reduces the overall volatility that is experienced within the fund, likely explaining the very consistent price performance since inception.

If the fund fails to generate income from the combination of option premiums, interest, dividends, or realized capital gains within, it can deteriorate the net assets over time. When this happens, the distribution is typically pulled directly from the net assets of the fund, which can impede growth potential. However, BlackRock has been able to successfully implement this strategy while also staying exposed to a diverse set of holdings which spans across many different sectors.

Blackrock

What I like the most about this fund is that the technology sector makes up the largest bulk of exposure, accounting for 28.4%. This is followed by healthcare, sitting at 16.34% as well as communication companies making up 14.35%. Additionally, most of the fund's holdings are within companies that have market caps greater than $1B, which offers a sense of stability by investing into well-established businesses. This focus on diversity across sectors mitigates any concentration risk or vulnerabilities.

Since CII focuses on more large cap companies, we can expect that their top ten holdings consist of some very top tier names. Microsoft (MSFT) takes the number one spot, accounting for 8.67% of the total net assets. In fact, we can see that tech-based companies dominate the top ten holdings list of CII, with the exception of a few financial and healthcare companies.

Name Weight (%) Microsoft 8.67% Alphabet 6.27% Amazon 5.98% Apple 4.04% NVIDIA 3.44% Meta Platforms 3.42% Berkshire Hathaway 2.70% Novo Nordisk 2.40% Intercontinental Exchange 2.33% Advanced Micro Devices 2.30% Click to enlarge

I think that the majority exposure to tech companies may actually help CII capture more upside price potential. This is because tech companies reinvest greater amounts of their earnings back into the business to drive additional growth at a faster pace than traditional dividend paying companies. This may explain why the fund is up over 27% over the last five-year period, despite remaining mostly flat since its inception.

Dividend & Financials

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.0995 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 6.1%. Compared against more traditional dividend paying stocks that offer around 1% to 3% dividend, I typically consider yields above 5% to be a 'high yield'. CII has a high dividend yield that has the historical data to prove that its consistent payouts can have a compounding effect over a long period of time when continually investing. CII's payouts have steadily risen since 2016 and provided long-term shareholders with a snowball effect of growing dividend income.

In fact, CII's dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.74% over the last five-year period. With a yield already above the 6% mark, I think this growth is solid. When you also consider the fact that the distribution is paid out on a monthly basis, the appeal to income investors grows larger. This monthly income can add the flexibility needed for the investors that may depend on the income generated from their portfolio to fund their lifestyle expenses.

Portfolio Visualizer

To visualize how consistent the dividend payouts have been over the last decade, I ran a back test using Portfolio Visualizer. This chart assumes an original investment of $10,000 which was started back in 2015. This also assumes that a fixed monthly contribution amount of $500 was invested into CII throughout the entire holding period. Lastly, it also assumes that all dividends received were reinvested back into CII in order to buy more shares and produce more income.

In 2015, your dividend income would have totaled $1,122 annually. This total would have eventually grown to a dividend income amounting to $7,393 by the end of 2023, while your position would now be valued at about $135,000. However, this prompted me to take a look into the annual performance of the fund to see if the distribution was being fully supported by the earnings. Referring to the latest 2023 annual report, the performance looks quite solid.

CII 2023 Annual Report

We can see that for the year of 2023, net investment income amounted to only $0.07 per share. However, net realized gains were strong and totaled $3.38 per share. This was enough to cover the entire annual distribution amount of $1.19 per share. The excess gains that were earned can then be stored as cash that can be reinvested back into the growth of the portfolio, as well as a portion of that being held as a reserve to cover the distribution in future years if the performance falls short. This is exactly what happened in 2022.

We can see that in 2022, the net investment income per share was only $0.06 while net realized losses amounted to $2.51. This performance was nowhere close enough to cover the distribution for the year of $2.10 and as a result, we saw the NAV (net asset value) of the fund drop to $17.55 per share from the prior year's amount of $22.10. The ability for CII to maintain a buffer of cash does help establish some reassurance that they will always be able to cover the distribution in some capacity.

Just as a note, I do not believe that the return of capital distribution that was used in 2019 was a result of underperformance. Typically, when a closed end fund uses return of capital, it may indicate that the performance was not strong enough to support the distribution amount. However, in this instance, we can see that net realized gains and net investment income was enough. Therefore, I believe that this return of capital was merely a tax classification as a result of the income generated from the option strategy deployed.

Valuation & Best Use Case

Since CII operates as a closed end fund, there can be a variance between the price and actual NAV of the fund. As a result, this gives us a good idea of when might be a good time to enter a position. We can see that the fund almost never touched the premium territory over the last decade, and quite frequently traded at a discount to NAV. CII caught my attention because it currently trades at a discount to NAV of about 7.4%, which is more attractive than what we've seen over the last 3-year period.

For reference, CII traded at an average discount to NAV of only 3.4% over the last three-year period. The last time we've seen CII's price trade this deep in discount territory was during the craziness of 2020 because of the pandemic drop. Therefore, I believe that entry here would be setting you up with a greater possibility of capturing more capital appreciation if the fund starts to climb back up to that premium territory. Since CII leans more heavily on its weighting, I believe there is a good chance that it can capture the fast growth of the sector while the growth of AI innovations is still pursued by its top holdings.

CEF Data

Why does capital appreciation matter here, though? Well, the truth is that it may actually not matter much and only serves as a secondary point here. CII's main focus is income generation, and it does that efficiently on a consistent basis. With that being said, the best use case here is for investors that are looking exclusively for income.

We should not expect a great amount of capital appreciation here, especially with the inclusion of an option strategy. The option strategy is built around cash generation and effectively limits the upside potential that can be capture anyways, in cases where the underlying equity's price declines below the set strike price and CII is forced to buy at a higher strike price. This is essentially known as a covered call strategy.

Vulnerabilities & Alternatives

If you are looking for a total return profile made up of both capital appreciation as well as income, there are better avenues out there. A closed end fund is a structure that allows for a limited amount of upside growth that can be experienced. If you are looking for better upside price growth, there are plenty of different asset classes that can provide you with the mix you may be seeking. Just to give an idea of a few alternative asset classes, here's where I would also look:

Business Development Companies (BDCs)

Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs)

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Just to display this, here are the price movements of Main Street Capital (MAIN), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Iron Mountain (IRM), which each belong to one of the alternate asset classes in the order mentioned.

Data by YCharts

These are only some alternatives that have varying profiles of yield and price movement, but they are all solid choices that may be a good compliment for CII. Additionally, there are better places to get the tech exposure that CII provides, with many traditional ETFs offering a similar level of diversity. There are also better funds out there that offer a higher and more consistent level of dividend growth over time. For example, Fidelity's High Dividend ETF (FDVV) offers excellent tech exposure with a double-digit dividend growth rate over the last three years.

Takeaway

CII is a solid choice for income investors that are looking for a consistent dividend payer with a solid diversity profile and a reasonable management fee. The inclusion of an option strategy helps boost the yield for CII, and the monthly distribution makes is a good choice for investors that may depend on the income generated from their portfolio to fund their retirement. At the moment, CII trades at an attractive discount to NAV, which may indicate a good entry opportunity. The price hasn't traded at a discount of this level since the market drop of 2020. Therefore, I rate CII as a Buy.