U.S. Retail Sales Preview - May 2024

Summary

  • LSEG IFR Markets forecasts a challenging development for Q2 U.S. retail sales, with overall and ex-autos sales anticipated to increase by only 0.2% in May 2024.
  • Unit auto sales experienced modest growth for the month, reaching an annualized rate of 15.90 million, marking the fastest pace this year.
  • Despite the recent Memorial Day discounts in May, the year-to-date average is now at its lowest point in over five years.

Friends Baby Clothes Shopping

SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

By Jharonne Martis

LSEG IFR Markets forecasts a challenging development for Q2 U.S. retail sales, with overall and ex-autos sales anticipated to increase by only 0.2% in May 2024. The control group is expected to fare slightly better with a

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

