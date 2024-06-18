Maksim Labkouski

Executive Summary

Ametek (NYSE:AME) stocks are currently trading well above their fair market price.

Ametek's business model heavily relies on acquisitions to deliver growth. Despite the great performance registered in the past years, in the future, the over-reliance on acquisitions might represent a burden for the company, as its business model requires continuous reinvestments which deteriorate return on investments, especially if acquisitions don’t deliver expected results.

Assuming Ametek continues delivering positive results via its aggressive growth strategy, we expect it to further expand its market share while improving profitability thanks to its strong presence in the niche markets it serves.

However, growth won’t come cheap, we expect Ametek’s reinvestment needs to remain well above the industry average values, partially offsetting the benefit of greater profitability when it comes to free cash flows generation.

Despite the strong growth ahead, at current prices, our assumptions suggest that Ametek’s risk-reward profile will deliver a negative alpha of -3.7% as the implied return of 4.9% to justify the current price is below its expected required rate of return equal to 8.6%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Business Model Analysis

Ametek is a U.S. based company operating in the electrical equipment industry.

More specifically, it serves niche sub-segments in the Relay and Industrial Control Manufacturing sector, which involves the manufacture of relays and industrial controls used to regulate and manage electrical systems in various applications.

Products in this category are used for the automation of industrial processes, such as control of machinery on factory assembly lines or measuring and controlling time intervals in automated processes. Among the others, these products serve industrial automation and power distribution processes, two key areas in which Ametek operates.

Ametek is active in two niche segments called “Electronic Instruments” (EIG) and “Electromechanical” (EMG).

Starting with the EIG niche, it designs and manufactures process control instruments primarily used in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, food and beverage, aerospace and defence, medical, power, oil and gas, automotive, and renewable energy industries.

What this wide variety of industries have in common is the need for highly precise monitoring, testing, and manufacturing instruments to carry on their research and development activities and industrial processes.

The segment is further divided into two main categories. The Process and Analytical Instrumentation line, accounting for 71% of EIG sales, offers precision measurement instruments, while the Aerospace and Power Instrumentation one – 29% of EIG sales – offers instrumentation systems and sensors specifically designed for aircrafts and power management.

Moving on to the EMG niche, it designs and manufactures high-precision automation solutions, medical components, thermal management systems, speciality metals, and electrical interconnects. Those more sophisticated products are used in the medical, semiconductor, aerospace and defence, food and beverage industries.

As the EIG segment, the EMG is divided into two main lines: the Automation and Engineered Solutions one, selling precision motion control solutions and electromechanical systems like pumps and heat exchangers – 70% of EMG sales – and the Aerospace one, accounting for 30% of EMG sales, and specialized in products for the aircraft industry, like motor-blower systems and thermal management systems.

It’s evident how the company is strongly focused on the aerospace industry, accounting collectively for 30% of total revenues.

Segment Analysis

Geographically, revenues are derived from the U.S. by 53% and from international markets for the remaining 47%.

As of the end of 2023, Ametek's total revenues stood at $6.6 billion. The primary source of revenue is the EIG segment, accounting for $4.62 billion or 70.1% of total revenues. Over the past decade, the median EIG share was equal to 62.6%. The EMG segment instead, contributed $1.97 billion or 29.9%, considerably lower than its historical share of 37.4%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Revenue Analysis

Overall, Ametek's total revenues increased by 7.3% in 2023, a positive performance if compared to the industry growth rate of 6.6% registered last year.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Despite the good performance of 2023, over the past decade, the company’s median revenue growth rate was equal to 7.8%, better than the industry median growth rate of 5.5% for the same period.

Ametek’s revenues are strongly linked to the acquisition strategy implemented by the management. Since 2019 Ametek completed 15 acquisitions to strengthen its position in the niche markets it serves.

Analysing the impact of acquisitions on total sales, in 2023 organic growth accounted for 4% and acquisitions for 3% of total sales increase. In 2022, the organic increase was 11% while acquisitions added 2%, and in 2021 organic growth accounted for 15% of total increase and acquisitions for 7%.

Despite Ametek's revenues showing the capacity to grow organically, acquisitions play a crucial role in sales growth. In the future, it might represent a burden for the company, as its business model requires continuous reinvestments which deteriorate return on investments, especially if acquisitions don’t deliver expected results.

Profitability Metrics

For the reported period, Ametek's operating margin stood at 25.9%, reflecting better performance than the industry median value of 8.9% in 2023. The total operating profit was $1.7 billion, marking an increase of 13.8% year-over-year.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Confirming the good 2023 performance, the median operating margin is equal to 22.8%, soundly better than the industry median value of 8.4% registered over the past decade.

The extra profitability of Ametek is likely explained by its strong presence in the measurement and automation niche market acquired through strategic acquisitions. In niches, there aren’t many competitors battling for prices – eroding margins – and given the importance of its highly sophisticated products to end users, Ametek presents a discrete pricing power.

Controlling niche highly specialized markets represents a powerful moat for Ametek – explaining the brilliant marginality and profitability – and considering the management focus on the acquisition strategy, Ametek doesn’t seem to be willing to let it fade away.

For such reason, we can expect Ametek's operating margin to keep improving to 28% by 2033.

Looking at other measures of profitability, in 2023 the gross margin sat at 36.1%, better than its median value of 34.5%, while the free cash flow margin was negative (7.6)% - worse than the past decade's median value of 6.8%. Free cash flows to the firm (FCFF) have been highly volatile over the years and are strongly correlated to the reinvestments made by the company.

Source - TIKR Terminal

In 2023, FCFF were negative for ($499) million, while in the 2022FY were equal to $703 million. This trend has been repeating over and over in the past and it's due to the continuous acquisitions made by the company.

Acquisitions represent massive capital expenditure which hopefully will deliver positive returns over the long run, for such reason, should be deducted in the calculation of free cash flows. A company that abuses of acquisitions to expand its business, will pay the price for growth in volatile and negative FCFF in the short term.

Reinvestments & Efficiency Ratios

Over the past decade, the median reinvestment margin of Ametek stands at 9.4%, comprising net capital expenditures, acquisitions, and changes in working capital. When considering R&D expenses as capital expenditures due to their long-term value generation, this figure adjusts to 14.4%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

In terms of efficiency, during the period 2013-2023, Ametek boasts a median ROIC of 12.7% - compared to an industry median value of 11.8% - and a sales to invested capital ratio of 0.74, significantly lower than the industry median value of 1.39.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Focusing on how efficiency ratios have behaved over time, in the last decade, they experienced a worry downward trend. In 2023 both the ROIC and the sales to invested capital ratio sat below historical levels, at 11.7% and 0.56 respectively.

The causes of deterioration are easily traceable to the extraordinary reinvestment needs of the company’s business model. The impact of acquisitions is especially evident in the sales to invested capital, translating in Ametek’s ability to turn investments into revenues slowly fading away as it continues acquiring new companies to strengthen its market dominance.

The ROIC has been affected for a lesser part, as strengthening its market presence enables Ametek to maintain excellent profitability margins increasing the operating income, and partially compensating for the lower return on investments.

Financial Ratios

Briefly dwelling on financial ratios as of the most recent reporting period, the net cash position registers a negative value of $2.8 billion.

Source - TIKR Terminal

The interest coverage ratio improved from a median value of 11.9 to 17.8 as of the LTM. The current ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio indicate solid financial stability sitting at 1.11 and 0.35, respectively – 2013-2023 median values 1.58 and 0.53 respectively.

Industry Overview

Market Share and Competitors Analysis

The electrical equipment industry is characterized by modest growth and profitability, with a median revenue growth rate of 5.5% and a median gross margin of 26.8%. The median operating margin instead, stands at 8.4%.

Ametek, with its $6.6 billion in revenues in 2023, has established a relatively small presence in the electrical equipment industry, representing 0.9% of the industry's total revenues of $764 billion.

The electrical equipment industry is highly competitive. Looking at the industry in its entirety, primary players consist of Schneider Electric S.E. with a 5.2% market share, ABB Ltd. with a 4.2% market share, and Eaton Corporation plc with a 3% market share.

However, despite giants like Schneider Electric and Mitsubishi Electric operating in the same segment of Ametek – the relay and industrial control monitoring one – as seen so far, the company has been able to reserve itself a small niche market of sophisticated analytical tools – combined with a well-diversified portfolio of industries served – which allows it to have a space of manoeuvre in such a competitive industry.

Industry Growth Forecast

From 2013 to 2023, the industry’s revenues grew at a CAGR of 6.5%, increasing 1.9 times from $405 billion to $764 billion.

Source - BlackNote Investment

The industry is poised for growth relying on secular trends like climate change and energy transition, which focus on replacing traditional energy sources with renewable ones towards electrification and decarbonization, especially as regards buildings, both residential and commercial, and industrial facilities.

In recent times, thanks to the blossom of new technologies, new megatrends benefitting the electrical equipment industry have emerged. To foster AI technology development, data centres require significant power and cooling infrastructure supplied by electrical equipment companies, while smart buildings rely on real-time monitoring and energy management solutions developed by electrical equipment companies.

To capitalize on such opportunities, over the past decade, collectively the industry registered a median reinvestment margin of 4.4%, which comprises investments made in capital expenditures, R&D, and acquisitions.

In terms of efficiency and return on investments, the electrical equipment industry median sales to invested capital in the period 2013-2023 is equal to 1.39, meaning that on every dollar invested the industry generates $1.39 of revenues.

Combining both the reinvestments made through the past decade and the industry's ability to generate a return from the investments made, the 2024 expected growth rate for the industry is 5.82%. A detailed explanation of how we came up with the industry's expected growth rate, as well as many more useful industry data, can be found on my website BlackNote Investment.

By 2033, the electric equipment industry revenues are expected to reach $1.25 trillion, increasing 1.6 times from the $764 billion registered in 2023 at a CAGR of 5%. We projected the industry’s expected revenues 10 years from now, applying the expected growth rate of 5.82% and allowing it to slowly decline as the industry approaches the economy's perpetual growth rate, represented in this case by the USD risk-free rate.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Company Growth Forecast

Projecting Ametek’s future market share, over the period 2013-2023, its revenues grew at a CAGR of 6.3% increasing 1.8 times from $3.6 billion to $6.6 billion, while its market share stayed around 0.9%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Ametek's potential catalysts for growth are to be found in its aggressive reinvestment strategy. However, relying too much on acquisition to generate growth has its drawbacks.

If the company stops acquiring new companies, its growth momentum might stop all of a sudden.

If we look at the historical growth rates of the EMG segment, which as indicated by the management itself is featured by fewer acquisitions:

…I mean we'd love to put more M&A to our EMG segment…we're looking hard there…EMG is getting looked at very hardly in terms of M&A… (Q4 Earnings call FY2021).

It has been growing at a much slower rate than the EIG segment, which instead has been fuelled by numerous acquisitions.

Even though it might be partially explained by the segment’s structural characteristics – as EMG products are more difficult to sell – the lower number of M&A deals still represents one of the main causes for the poorer performance when compared to the EIG segment and might foresee what would happen to Ametek business model if the acquisition strategy stops.

Another drawback of acquisition-based growth is that in times when companies’ valuations are high – like the moment we are right now – Ametek might be forced to acquire firms well above their fair value in order to meet analysts’ growth expectations, worsening its already deteriorating return on investments.

And the management firmly expressed its willingness to do that:

Ametek has historically bought through both up cycles and down cycles. (Q4 Earnings call FY2022).

However, considering how much it has been reinvesting so far, if Ametek successfully continue expanding its market presence by targeting companies in relatively small niche markets we can expect its market share to improve to around 1.3% by 2033

With these assumptions, Ametek’s revenues are projected to reach $16.2 billion by 2033, representing an increase of 2.5 times from the 2023 revenues of $6.6 billion at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Free Cash Flows Forecast

Moving on to projecting future cash flows, we expected Ametek to maintain its elevated reinvestment needs, with the reinvestment margin expected to remain around its median value of 9.4%, as high growth rates require continuous investments to be sustainable.

Consequently, as the company approaches maturity, the sales to invested capital ratios are projected to timidly improve – although remaining significantly below the industry median value of 1.54 – sitting around 0.9 by 2033, alongside a recalibration of the ROIC to approximately 18%.

The ROIC is expected to improve considerably, despite the increasing capital investments, as Ametek's operating margin is expected to reach 28% by 2033, resulting in higher operating income, which offset the negative effects of high reinvestments.

Synthesizing all underlying assumptions and strategic directions – $16.2 billion in revenues by 2033, 28% operating margin, and reinvestment margin around 9.4% - Ametek's free cash flows to the firm are anticipated to swell to $1.9 billion by 2033.

Assuming Ametek continues delivering solid results throughout its acquisition strategy, the high growth and greater profitability which would result from its growing market presence will offset the drawbacks of increasing capital investments, helping the company achieve positive and consistent free cash flows in the coming years.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 8.4% for the next 10 years, and a discount rate of 8.2% in perpetuity, we obtain that the present value of these cash flows – after adjusting for debt and cash on hand – is equal to $28 billion or $121 per share.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Compared to the current prices, Ametek stocks are overvalued by 29.7%.

To justify current stock prices, the implied rate of return would be equal to 4.9%.

It implies investing in Ametek at the current prices would deliver a negative alpha of (3.4%) as it would generate lower returns compared to the actual return investors should expect given the assumption on cash flows and risk made so far.

Discount Rate

To determine the appropriate discount rate, we employ the WACC method, which considers both the cost of equity and the cost of debt.

The cost of equity – 8.8% – is derived using the US equity risk premium of 4.6% – as of May 2024 – the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, and the company's beta of 0.98. The company's beta is based on the electrical equipment industry’s unlevered beta of 0.73.

The cost of debt – 5% – represents the expected return demanded by debt holders and is influenced by the company's specific risk profile and the broader market conditions. It is computed considering the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, the company's default spread of 0.7%, and the USA default spread of 0%.

With a current Equity to Enterprise Value of 92.5% and a Debt to Enterprise Value of 7.5%, Ametek’s discount rate for the next 10 years is 8.4%.

However, in a stable growth scenario, where the company is expected to grow at a perpetual rate, both the cost of equity and the cost of debt differ from the high growth phase. The company's beta, default spread, and capital structure are expected to evolve as it transitions to a stable growth phase, with the adjusted rate reflecting the anticipated lower volatility, reduced credit risk, and different financing mix of the company.

As Ametek enters the steady state, both the company’s beta and company default spread are expected to approach the industry’s median values of 0.93 and 1.2%, respectively.

Mature companies often have more predictable cash flows and may change their financing strategies. I anticipate Ametek to adjust its Equity to Enterprise Value and Debt to Enterprise Value towards the industry median of 91.3% and 8.7%, respectively, reflecting a more typical capital structure for a stable company.

With these assumptions, the discount rate used to discount the cash flows in perpetuity is 8.2%.

Conclusion

Despite the strong growth ahead, future cash flows are not enough to justify current prices.

In the long-run, the over-reliance on acquisitions to deliver growth will represent a serious burden for the company, as its ability to generate free cash flows will be negatively impacted by the continuous reinvestment needs

In conclusion, given our assumptions, Ametek’s stocks are too expensive to represent a good investment opportunity as the implied return to justify the current price is well below the expected required rate of return based on our assumption for future cash flows and risk.