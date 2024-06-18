Aziz Shamuratov

Executive Summary

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) stocks are currently trading above their fair market price.

After a major restructuring plan implemented back in 2021, Emerson's business model has changed quite significantly.

Although the company achieved a more profitable and agile business model, due to the discontinuation of the Climate Technologies business line, Emerson's revenues have decreased drastically over the past years, resulting in a significant loss of market share.

However, as the restructuring plan is coming to its end, in the foreseeable future, we expect Emerson to enter its mature phase by stabilising its market share, and further improving its profitability while maintaining low reinvestment needs delivering solid free cash flow generation for its shareholders.

Despite the positive outlook, at current prices, our assumptions suggest that Emerson's risk-reward profile will deliver a slightly negative return (alpha -0.9%) as the implied return of 7.6% to justify the current price is below its expected required rate of return equal to 8.5%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Business Model Analysis

Emerson is a U.S.-based company operating in the electrical equipment industry.

More specifically, it serves the Relay and Industrial Control Manufacturing segment, which involves the development of devices used for the automation of industrial processes, such as control of machinery on factory assembly lines, start and stop electric motors, and control their speed and torque, or measuring and control time intervals in automated processes.

Emerson's portfolio of industrial automation products includes Intelligent Devices like solenoids and valves, used to control and regulate flows of liquids or gases to improve safety and efficiency; and Software Solutions, used in combination with measurement devices to control and maximise plants' performances and safety.

Emerson's solutions are widely used in Industries like life sciences, renewable energy, semiconductors, energy, automotive, and chemical.

Over the past two years, the company has undergone a drastic restructuring of its product portfolio, culminating in the sales of the Climate Technologies business line - offering HVAC and refrigeration devices - previously part of the Commercial and Residential solutions segments which used to account for almost 40% of total revenues in the past.

Other than fundamentally changing Emerson's business model - increasing the focus on industrial automation - the discontinuing of a significant business line forced the company to reclassify financial statement amounts spoiling the comparison between current and past years.

Segment Analysis

Geographically, revenues are derived from the Americas by 50%, from Asia, the Middle East, and Africa area by 30%, and from Europe for the remaining 20%.

As of the end of 2023, Emerson's total revenues stood at $15.2 billion. The primary source of revenue is the Intelligent Devices segment, accounting for $11.6 billion or 76% of total revenues. The Software segment instead, contributed $3.6 billion or 24%.

Revenues Analysis

Overall, after the reclassification, Emerson's total revenues increased by 9.9% in 2023, which is better than the industry growth rate of 6.6% registered last year.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Profitability Metrics

For the reported period, Emerson's operating margin stood at 19.1%, reflecting better performance with the industry median value of 8.9% in 2023. The total operating profit was $2.9 billion, marking an increase of 18.2% year-over-year.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Confirming the good performance in 2023, the median operating margin is equal to 17.1%, soundly better than the industry median value of 8.4% registered over the past decade.

Source - TIKR Terminal

As the restructuring plan is reaching its end, we can expect Emerson's profitability levels to continue improving towards the 20% range as the company achieves greater operational efficiency, especially as software solutions - which notably have high marginality - keep increasing their relevance on total revenues

For such reason, Emerson's operating margin is expected to improve to 22% by 2033.

Looking at other measures of profitability, in 2023 the gross margin sat at 49%, better than its median value of 43.1%, while the free cash flow margin was 13% - also better than the past decade's median value of 10.3%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Excluding fiscal years featured by considerable reinvestments - primarily acquisitions - Emerson was able to deliver solid free cash flows to the firm (FCFF) to its shareholders over the years, sitting at $1.97 billion in 2023.

Reinvestments & Efficiency Ratios

Over the past decade, the median reinvestment margin of Emerson stands at 3.4%, comprising net capital expenditures, acquisitions, and changes in working capital. When considering R&D expenses as capital expenditures due to their long-term value generation, this figure adjusts to 5.1%, which is in line with the industry median reinvestment margin of 4.4%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

In terms of efficiency, during the period 2013-2023, Emerson boasts a median ROIC of 16.3% - compared to an industry median value of 11.8% - and a sales-to-invested capital ratio of 1.29, slightly lower than the industry median value of 1.39.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Focusing on how efficiency ratios have behaved over time, since the beginning of the restructuring plan in 2021, both the ROIC and the sales to IC ratio deteriorated when compared to historical values.

However, as the aftermath of restructuring will fade away we can expect Emerson to recover its historical operational efficiency relying on a more agile business model.

Financial Ratios

Briefly dwelling on financial ratios as of the most recent reporting period, the net cash position registers a negative value of ($9.1) billion.

Source - TIKR Terminal

The interest coverage ratio dropped from a median value of 14.4 to 11.4 as of the LTM. The current ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio indicate solid financial stability sitting at 1.18 and 0.43, respectively - 2013-2023 median values 1.29 and 0.66 respectively.

Industry Overview

Market Share and Competitors Analysis

The electrical equipment industry is characterized by modest growth and profitability, with a median revenue growth rate of 5.5% and a median gross margin of 26.8%. The median operating margin instead, stands at 8.4%.

Emerson, with its $15.2 billion in revenues in 2023, has established a strong presence in the electrical equipment industry, representing 2.1% of the industry's total revenues of $764 billion.

The electrical equipment industry is highly competitive. Looking at the industry in its entirety, Emerson places itself among primary players like Schneider Electric S.E. with a 5.2% market share, ABB Ltd. with a 4.2% market share, and Eaton Corporation with a 3% market share.

Industry Growth Forecast

From 2013 to 2023, the industry's revenues grew at a CAGR of 6.5%, increasing 1.9 times from $405 billion to $764 billion.

Source - BlackNote Investment

The industry is poised for growth relying on secular trends like climate change and energy transition, which focus on replacing traditional energy sources with renewable ones towards electrification and decarbonization, especially as regards buildings, both residential and commercial, and industrial facilities.

In recent times, thanks to the blossom of new technologies, new megatrends benefitting the electrical equipment industry have emerged. To foster AI technology development data centres require significant power and cooling infrastructure supplied by electrical equipment companies, while smart buildings rely on real-time monitoring and energy management solutions developed by electrical equipment companies.

To capitalize on such opportunities, over the past decade, collectively the industry registered a median reinvestment margin of 4.4%, which comprises investments made in capital expenditures, R&D, and acquisitions.

In terms of efficiency and return on investments, the electrical equipment industry's median sales-to-invested capital in the period 2013-2023 is equal to 1.39, meaning that on every dollar invested the industry generates $1.39 of revenues.

Combining both the reinvestments made through the past decade and the industry's ability to generate a return from the investments made, the 2024 expected growth rate for the industry is 5.82%. A detailed explanation of how we came up with the industry's expected growth rate, as well as many more useful industry data, can be found on my website BlackNote Investment.

By 2033, the electric equipment industry revenues are expected to reach $1.25 trillion, increasing 1.6 times from the $764 billion registered in 2023 at a CAGR of 5%. We projected the industry's expected revenues 10 years from now, applying the expected growth rate of 5.82% and allowing it to slowly decline as the industry approaches the economy's perpetual growth rate, represented in this case by the USD risk-free rate.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Company Growth Forecast

Projecting Emerson's future market share, due to the discontinuing of the Climate Technologies business line makes it hard to compare the company's past performance. However, over the period 2013-2023, its market share decreased from 6.1% to 2%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Despite Emerson's market share already decreasing regardless of the restructuring, from 2020 to 2021 - the year the management initiated the plan to discontinue the Climate segment - the market share dropped from 3.2% to 2.1% and remained stable at around 2% thereafter.

As the restructuring plan terminates and Emerson increases its efforts to strengthen the industrial automation segment, we can assume the company market share to slightly recover to around 2.2% of the total industry revenues.

With these assumptions, Emerson's revenues are projected to reach $26.8 billion by 2033, representing an increase of 1.8 times from the 2023 revenues of $15.2 billion at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Free Cash Flows Forecast

Moving on to projecting future cash flows, as Emerson is already a mature company, we can expect its reinvestment needs to remain around historical levels, equal to a reinvestment margin of 3.4%.

Consequently, as Emerson operations stabilize after the restructuring, improvements are projected in both the sales-to-invested capital ratio and the ROIC, improving to 1.21% and to 16.7% respectively by 2033,

Synthesizing all underlying assumptions and strategic directions - $26.8 billion in revenues by 2033, 22% operating margin, and reinvestment margin around 3.4% - Emerson's free cash flows to the firm are anticipated to swell to $3.6 billion by 2033. This projection represents an increase of 1.8 times from the $1.97 billion reported in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 6.1%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 8% for both the next 10 years and in perpetuity, as Emerson is already a mature company, we obtain that the present value of these cash flows - after adjusting for debt and cash on hand - is equal to $55.7 billion or $97.4 per share.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Compared to the current prices, Emerson stocks are overvalued by 8.5%.

To justify current stock prices, the implied rate of return would be equal to 7.6%.

It implies investing in Emerson at the current prices would deliver a slightly negative alpha of (0.91%) as it would generate timidly lower returns compared to the actual return investors should expect given the assumption on cash flows and risk made so far.

Discount Rate

To determine the appropriate discount rate, we employ the WACC method, which considers both the cost of equity and the cost of debt.

The cost of equity - 8.5% - is derived using the USA equity risk premium of 4.6% - as of June 2024 - the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, and the company's beta of 0.92. The company's beta is based on the electrical equipment industry's unlevered beta of 0.93.

The cost of debt - 5% - represents the expected return demanded by debt holders and is influenced by the company's specific risk profile and the broader market conditions. It is computed considering the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, the company's default spread of 0.69%, and the USA default spread of 0%.

With a current equity-to-enterprise value of 89.2% and a Debt to Enterprise Value of 10.8%, Emerson's discount rate for the next 10 years is 8%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite the positive outlook, at current prices Emerson doesn't represent an interesting buying opportunity as our assumptions suggest that Emerson would generate lower returns compared to the actual return investors should expect given its expected cash flows and risk profile.

If and when the stock price pivots towards the firm's fair value, Emerson has the potential to represent a good investment opportunity for those investors seeking mature companies with high profitability and solid cash flow generation.