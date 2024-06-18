JHVEPhoto

Executive Summary

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stocks are currently trading around their fair market price.

Rockwell has long entered its mature phase, pivoting its focus on rewarding shareholders with both consistent dividends and share buyback rather than reinvesting its profits to seek long-term double-digit growth rates.

We expect Rockwell to keep maximising the return from its existing assets improving its operating margins and maintaining low capital reinvestment needs which would translate into solid free cash flow generation for its shareholders.

At current prices, our assumptions suggest that Rockwell’s risk-reward profile has the potential to generate a positive return - implied return of 8.5% - as it is trading around its fair value.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Business Model Analysis

Rockwell is a U.S. based company operating in the electrical equipment industry.

More specifically, it serves the Relay and Industrial Control Manufacturing segment, which involves the manufacture of relays and industrial controls used to regulate and manage electrical systems in various applications.

Products in this category are used for the automation of industrial processes, such as control of machinery on factory assembly lines or measuring and controlling time intervals in automated processes.

Rockwell's products portfolio consists of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions primarily used in new-generation manufacturing and processing facilities, or for plant restructuring projects to increase productivity, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

Its business model is divided into three main business lines:

The Intelligent Devices segment, which includes drives and motion solutions, used to control the speed and movement of machinery; advanced material handling solutions, systems and equipment that move, protect, store, and control materials and products throughout manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution; as well as more traditional industrial components like industrial safety devices.

The Software & Control segment, offers control and visualization software and hardware, used to monitor and control industrial processes; digital twin, used to simulate changes and predict outcomes before implementation; and network and security infrastructure, to ensure reliable communication and protect data within industrial systems.

Lastly, the Lifecycle Service segment offers consultation and professional services including engineered-to-order solutions.

The industries served by Rockwell’s industrial automation solutions account for automotive, semiconductor, e-Commerce, food & beverage, life science, oil & gas, mining, and chemicals.

Segment Analysis

Geographically, in 2023 revenues were derived from North America by 58%, from EMEA by 20%, from APAC by 15% – and from Latin America for the remaining 7%.

As of the end of 2023, Rockwell's total revenues stood at $9.06 billion. The primary source of revenue is the Intelligent Devices segment, accounting for $4.1 billion or 45.2% of total revenues. The Software segment follows, contributing $2.9 billion or 31.9%, with the remaining revenue coming from Lifecycle Services, which contributes $2.1 billion or 22.9%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Revenue Analysis

Overall, Rockwell's total revenues increased by 16.7% in 2023, which is way better than the industry growth rate of 6.6% registered last year.

Despite the good performance of 2023, over the past decade, the company’s median revenue growth rate was equal to 4.3%, lower than the industry median growth rate of 5.5% for the same period.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Profitability Metrics

For the reported period, Rockwell's operating margin stood at 17.8%, reflecting better performance than the industry median value of 8.9% in 2023. The total operating profit was $1.6 billion, marking an increase of 21% year-over-year.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Over the past decade, the median operating margin has been equal to 17.2%, soundly better than the industry median value of 8.4% registered over the same period.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Before 2020, Rockwell was amid a positive trend toward reaching operating margins in the 20% territory. Despite the disruption brought by the aftermath of the COVID pandemic in terms of both supply chain shocks and an inflationary environment, Rockwell is gladly showing positive signs indicating a recovery pathway to pre-pandemic levels of profitability.

For such reason, Rockwell's operating margin is expected to continue improving sitting around 20% by 2033.

Looking at other measures of profitability, in 2023 the gross margin sat at 41%, in line with the median value of 41.6%, while the free cash flow margin was 11.8% - also in line with the past decade's median value of 11.2%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Free cash flows to the firm (FCFF) have been pretty stable over the years – sitting at $1.07 billion in 2023 – showing Rockwell’s ability to generate positive cash flows to its shareholders.

Reinvestments & Efficiency Ratios

Over the past decade, the median reinvestment margin of Rockwell stands at 1.9%, comprising net capital expenditures, acquisitions, and changes in working capital. When considering R&D expenses as capital expenditures due to their long-term value generation, this figure adjusts to 5.8%.

Source - TIKR Terminal

As Rockwell has entered its mature phase, it doesn’t necessitate high reinvestment to sustain high growth rates. Rather the company seems to have chosen to reward shareholders with both consistent dividends and share buybacks.

Favoured by the positive stream of cash flows generated through the years, over the past decade, the median value of shareholders' rewards programs has been around 11.6% of total revenues.

In terms of efficiency, during the period 2013-2023, Rockwell boasts a median ROIC of 32.1% - compared to an industry median value of 11.8% - and a sales to invested capital ratio of 2.38, significantly higher than the industry median value of 1.39.

Source - TIKR Terminal

Focusing on how efficiency ratios have behaved over time, as it happened with operating margins, the aftermath of the 2020 pandemic temporarily damaged both the ROIC and the sales to invested capital ratio decreasing them way below historical levels.

However, the company is showing again positive signs indicating a return towards pre-pandemic levels of efficiency.

Financial Ratios

Briefly dwelling on financial ratios as of the most recent reporting period, the net cash position registers a negative value of ($3.6) billion.

Source - TIKR Terminal

After 2020, the interest coverage ratio dropped from a median value of 14 to 11.2 as of the LTM. The current ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio indicate solid financial stability sitting at 1.11 and 1.1, respectively – 2013-2023 median values 1.54 and 0.99 respectively.

Industry Overview

Market Share and Competitors Analysis

The electrical equipment industry is characterized by modest growth and profitability, with a median revenue growth rate of 5.5% and a median gross margin of 26.8%. The median operating margin instead, stands at 8.4%.

Rockwell, with its $9.06 billion in revenues in 2023, has established a modest presence in the electrical equipment industry, representing 1.2% of the industry's total revenues of $764 billion.

The electrical equipment industry is highly competitive. Looking at the industry in its entirety, primary players consist of Schneider Electric S.E. with a 5.2% market share, ABB Ltd. with a 4.2% market share, and Eaton Corporation plc with a 3% market share.

Industry Growth Forecast

From 2013 to 2023, the industry’s revenues grew at a CAGR of 6.5%, increasing 1.9 times from $405 billion to $764 billion.

Source - BlackNote Investment

The industry is poised for growth relying on secular trends like climate change and energy transition, which focus on replacing traditional energy sources with renewable ones towards electrification and decarbonization, especially as regards buildings, both residential and commercial, and industrial facilities.

In recent times, thanks to the blossom of new technologies, new megatrends benefitting the electrical equipment industry have emerged. To foster AI technology development data centres require significant power and cooling infrastructure supplied by electrical equipment companies, while smart buildings rely on real-time monitoring and energy management solutions developed by electrical equipment companies.

To capitalize on such opportunities, over the past decade, collectively the industry registered a median reinvestment margin of 4.4%, which comprises investments made in capital expenditures, R&D, and acquisitions.

In terms of efficiency and return on investments, the electrical equipment industry median sales to invested capital in the period 2013-2023 is equal to 1.39, meaning that on every dollar invested the industry generates $1.39 of revenues.

Combining both the reinvestments made through the past decade and the industry's ability to generate a return from the investments made, the 2024 expected growth rate for the industry is 5.82%. A detailed explanation of how we came up with the industry's expected growth rate, as well as many more useful industry data, can be found on my website BlackNote Investment.

By 2033, the electric equipment industry revenues are expected to reach $1.25 trillion, increasing 1.6 times from the $764 billion registered in 2023 at a CAGR of 5%. We projected the industry’s expected revenues 10 years from now, applying the expected growth rate of 5.82% and allowing it to slowly decline as the industry approaches the economy's perpetual growth rate, represented in this case by the USD risk-free rate.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Company Growth Forecast

Projecting Rockwell’s future market share, over the period 2013-2023, its revenues grew at a CAGR of 3.6% increasing 1.4 times from $6.3 billion to $9.06 billion, while its market share decreased from 1.6% to 1.2%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Rockwell's decreasing market share and low revenue growth shows again how the company has embraced its mature phase, primarily focusing on increasing profitability and efficiency rather than seeking a double-digit growth rate eroding its cash flows.

For such reasons we can expect Rockwell's market share to sit around 1.1% by 2033, slightly diminishing when compared to the current level, as newer and younger competitors will enter the market battling for growth while Rockwell’s shareholders will enjoy its solid stream of positive cash flows.

With these assumptions, Rockwell's revenues are projected to reach $13.7 billion by 2033, representing an increase of 1.5 times from the 2023 revenues of $9.06 billion at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Free Cash Flows Forecast

Moving on to projecting future cash flows, we expected Rockwell to maintain its low capital investment needs, with the reinvestment margin sitting around its historical level of 1.9% in the coming years.

Synthesizing all underlying assumptions and strategic directions – $13.7 billion in revenues by 2033, 20% operating margin, and reinvestment margin around 1.9% - Rockwell's free cash flows to the firm are anticipated to swell to $1.8 billion by 2033. This projection represents an increase of 1.7 times from the $1.07 billion reported in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 5.4%.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 9.4% for the normal growth period, and letting it approach a more suitable discount rate of 8.2% in perpetuity, we obtain that the present value of these cash flows – after adjusting for debt and cash on hand – is equal to $28.9 billion or $254 per share.

Source - BlackNote Investment

Compared to the current prices, Rockwell stocks are slightly overvalued by 0.3%.

To justify current stock prices, the implied rate of return would be equal to 8.5%.

It implies investing in Rockwell at the current prices would a neutral alpha of 0.0% as it would generate equal returns compared to the actual return investors should expect given the assumption on cash flows and risk made so far.

Discount Rate

To determine the appropriate discount rate, we employ the WACC method, which considers both the cost of equity and the cost of debt.

The cost of equity – 10% – is derived using the USA equity risk premium of 4.6% – as of May 2024 – the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, and the company's beta of 1.25. The company's beta is based on the electrical equipment industry’s unlevered beta of 0.73.

The cost of debt – 5% – represents the expected return demanded by debt holders and is influenced by the company's specific risk profile and the broader market conditions. It is computed considering the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, the company's default spread of 0.69%, and the USA default spread of 0%.

With a current Equity to Enterprise Value of 90.7% and a Debt to Enterprise Value of 9.3%, Rockwell’s discount rate for normal growth period is 9.4%.

However, in a stable growth scenario, where the company is expected to grow at a perpetual rate, both the cost of equity and the cost of debt differ from the high growth phase. The company's beta, default spread, and capital structure are expected to evolve as it transitions to a stable growth phase, with the adjusted rate reflecting the anticipated lower volatility, reduced credit risk, and different financing mix of the company.

As Rockwell enters the steady state, both the company’s beta and company default spread are expected to approach the industry’s median values of 0.93 and 1.2%, respectively.

Mature companies often have more predictable cash flows and may change their financing strategies. I anticipate Rockwell to adjust its Equity to Enterprise Value and Debt to Enterprise Value towards the industry median of 91.3% and 8.7%, respectively, reflecting a more typical capital structure for a stable company.

With these assumptions, the discount rate used to discount the cash flows in perpetuity is 8.2%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, at current prices, our assumptions suggest that Rockwell represent a good investment opportunity as its risk-reward profile has the potential to generate a positive return of around 8.5% based on the implied rate of return to justify the current market price.