In this up and down market, it pays to anchor one's portfolio to high quality and high income-generating stocks that pay you cash flow in good times and bad. That's why I'm not particularly concerned about where Bitcoin/Nvidia (NVDA)/Gold/GameStop (GME) are going to trade tomorrow or next week because I'm frankly more interested in growing my income stream.

Thanks to interest rate uncertainty, many dividend stocks are trading at appealing valuations. This may not last forever, however, as according to a recent Bloomberg piece, the market is beginning to disregard what the Fed is saying about 'higher for longer' interest rates, with rotation into financials, materials, and real estate.

This brings me to Realty Income (NYSE:O) which remains rather inexpensive compared to historical valuation. I last covered O back in February, highlighting its ability to source properties in the current environment at attractive cap rates.

Realty Income stock hasn't budged since my last piece, rising by just 0.1% (2.1% total return including dividends), as the market remains wary of dividend stocks amidst a strong job market and sticky inflation. In this article, I explore what makes now a great time to pick up the stock while the market remains largely on the sidelines, so let's get started!

Why Realty Income?

When it comes to dividends, Realty Income simply has a track record that's hard to beat, with 26 consecutive years of dividend raises under its belt. This record is matched by only a handful of REITs like NNN REIT (NNN) with over 30 years of raises, and Federal Realty Trust (FRT) with over 50 years.

One of the core attributes to why Realty Income has been able to sustain increased payouts for so long is its triple-net lease structure, which comes with higher operating margins than other asset classes. This is reflected by O's 89% operating margin (with depreciation added back) over the trailing 12 months, sitting well above the 60-65% mark for the shopping center REIT space.

The fact that tenants pay for property maintenance, tax, and insurance makes Realty Income more recession resistant than other REIT segments due to more cash flow flexibility in its operating structure. As shown below, Realty Income ranked at or near the top across a host of operating metrics, including revenue, margin, EBITDA, leverage, and occupancy during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Realty Income has continued to perform admirably in the current economic environment, with occupancy of 98.6% during Q1 2024, which is higher than its own historical median of 98.2%. Moreover, it's seeing robust re-leasing activity, with a rent recapture rate of 104%.

While the cost of debt is more expensive in this higher interest rate environment, this has been compensated by higher cap rates on acquisitions. This is reflected by $598 million worth of investment volume during Q1 at a weighted average initial cash yield of 7.8%, comparing favorably to ~6.5% cap rates before rates went up in 2022.

Remarkably, Realty Income is following the playbook of W. P. Carey (WPC) by expanding its presence in the U.K. and Europe, where like in the U.S., net lease properties are highly fragmented and carried higher average 8.2% cap rates during the first quarter.

Thanks to Realty Income's strong balance sheet with an A- credit rating from S&P and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5x, it's able to secure financing at attractive rates. This is reflected by $1.25 billion worth of debt issued so far this year with maturities in 2029 and 2034 with a weighted average interest rate of 5.14%, resulting in a favorable investment spread compared to the aforementioned 7.8% cap rates on acquisitions.

Management is guiding for respectable AFFO/share growth of 4.3% this year through a combination of both organic rental escalators and external growth, with the expectation of acquiring $2 billion worth of real estate for the full year without needing to issue more shares, through portfolio recycling and $825 million worth of free cash flow this year after successfully acquiring Spirit Realty last year.

Realty Income currently trades at an appealing 5.9% yield and the dividend is well-covered by a 74% payout ratio, and it has 26 years of consecutive growth. Management has followed its tradition of periodic raises with a 2.1% dividend bump in May, followed by another 0.2% bump this month.

At the current price of $53.07 and P/FFO of 12.6, Realty Income trades at a meaningful discount to its historical P/FFO of 17.3, as shown below.

Realty Income stock also trades at a slight discount compared to close peer NNN REIT's 12.7 P/FFO, despite having a higher credit rating and opportunities to source higher cap rate opportunities overseas.

With a 5.9% yield and near-term analyst expectations for around 4% annual FFO per share growth in the near term, Realty Income stock could produce market-beating returns even without a return to its mean valuation. Given the stability of the underlying portfolio, dividend investors could also enjoy a far higher income stream than the market average with far less risk of overpaying for a stock.

Investor Takeaway

Realty Income stands out in a turbulent market due to its impressive track record of 26 consecutive years of dividend raises and its resilient triple-net lease structure, which ensures high operating margins and stability. Despite higher interest rates, Realty Income has been able to acquire properties at attractive investment spreads compared to its cost of debt.

Its strategic expansion into the U.K. and Europe and its ability to secure favorable financing terms further enhance its growth prospects. Lastly, at a significant discount to historical valuations and offering a solid 5.9% yield, Realty Income presents a compelling opportunity for income-focused investors seeking stable and high-quality dividend stocks.